The ‎Snow Stoppers

Sanitation Department ready for storm season

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

When blizzards hit outside, most hunker down indoors.

And it’s when Department of Sanitation (DSNY) workers spring into action, as “New York’s Strongest” hit the streets to remove snow and ice from approximately 6,500 miles of city roadways.

On Wed., Dec. 28, DSNY Commissioner Kathryn García and other department officials showed off the city’s snow and ice removal vehicles at DSNY’s Manhattan headquarters on Spring Street, as the city prepares for another snow season.

DSNY hosted a “Snow and Tell” open house event for local media, to explain its operations and how it manages snow fighting.

The Spring Street site features a massive shed which holds over 4,000 tons of salt to treat roadways. The towering salt mound features vehicle paths so hulking red front-end loaders can navigate to the top.

“We have 375,000 tons of salt stored throughout the city,” said García. “We’re ready to go this winter.”

Although no major snow storm has hit the city thus far this season, department members say they are prepared if and when it does.

García explained that the city invested $21 million in the past year to upgrade equipment, and has an overall budget of $88 million for snow removal in fiscal year 2017.

“We have 21 new salt loaders for the current winter season,” said García, who noted that the additional vehicles will speed deicing efforts during major storms.

This fall, all 6,400 DSNY employees were provided with snow removal training, including specialized instruction on how to drive the vehicles.

“Our snow removal workers are the same men and women who pick up your trash,” said Sanitation Chief Keith Mellis. “They are the same troops and they get extensive training on snow operations.”

Vito Turso, DSNY’s Deputy Commissioner for Public Affairs, said that sanitation crews prepare to salt roadways at any threat of frozen precipitation.

“Even if we’re expecting flurries, we load these up and have them ready,” he said of the salt trucks. “The salt spreaders are our first line of defense.”

Plowing begins once snow accumulation reaches 2 inches.

When heavy snow is predicted, the city’s fleet of over 2,000 garbage collection trucks are called back in to a garage and fitted with front plows.

In recent years, DSNY began using a fleet of yellow skid steers to help clear crosswalks and bus stops.

“Prior to that, clearing those areas was all done manually,” said Mellis.

While a blizzard would halt the city’s trash collection efforts, garbage pickup resumes once streets are considered 100 percent plowed, officials said.

During the winter season, DSNY and the Department of Transportation also recruit snow laborers to help with clearing snow from pedestrian areas.

Recruitment begins at the end of December and lasts throughout the winter season, said García. The pay is $15 an hour, which gets bumped up to $22.50 per hour after working 40 hours in a week.

The city has added new GPS units to snow removal trucks to enhance tracking, García added, and also reconfigured plowing routes this year to ensure that city streets are plowed within two hours after snowfall.

“The way the routes used to be designed, and the way they’re designed now, they’re just more efficient in terms of the number of miles that we’re asking each spreader or each plow to follow,” said García.

For more information on the Department of Sanitation, please visit http://on.nyc.gov/1HXiZ6W.