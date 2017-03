Text take on hate

Spell it out.

New statewide actions to combat hate crimes and anti-Semitism, including new text supports, have been announced.

The state will expand its toll-free hotline to include text message capability to report incidents of bias and discrimination.

A $5,000 reward is also being made available for any information leading to an arrest and conviction for a hate crime.

Those who have experienced or witnessed bias or discrimination are encouraged to text “HATE” to 81336 with details of the incident, including photo or video documentation. Texts will be monitored by the State Police, who will handle any potential criminal matters. Additionally, cases of discrimination that are covered by the New York State Human Rights Law may be further investigated by the state’s Division of Human Rights (DHR).

The measures also include a $25 million grant program to boost safety and security at New York’s schools and day care centers at risk of hate crimes or attacks because of their ideology, beliefs or mission. The grant program will provide funding for additional security training needs, cameras and state-of-the-art ​technology, door-hardening, improved lighting and other related security upgrades.

“Any acts of bias or discrimination will be met with the full force of the law. New York is and always has been a place that celebrates diversity and religious tolerance,” said Governor Andrew Cuomo in a statement. “We say to all New Yorkers who feel unsafe – we will always protect you.”

The Jewish community has been increasingly targeted by bomb threats and hate crimes in recent months. According to the JCC Association of North America, there have been 69 incidents of bias and discrimination at 54 JCCs in 27 states since January 2017, including a bomb threat targeting the Anti-Defamation League’s national headquarters in Manhattan.

In addition, across New York State, there was a 31 percent increase in reported hate crimes targeting Muslims in 2016 across New York State compared to 2015 and an 18 percent increase in reported hate crimes against lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender individuals.

Under state law, a person commits a hate crime when one of a specified set of offenses is committed targeting a victim because of a perception or belief about their race, color, national origin, ancestry, gender, religion, religious practice, age, disability or sexual orientation, or when such an act is committed as a result of that type of perception or belief. Hate crimes can be perpetrated against an individual, a group of individuals or against public or private property. Also under state law, it is illegal to discriminate on the basis of race, national origin, religion, ethnicity and many other protected classifications.

If you have been the victim of a crime, you may contact the state’s Office of Victim Services, which funds 223 programs statewide, providing direct services, such as crisis intervention and counseling, to victims of crime, including hate crimes. Those programs also can help any crime victim apply for compensation and other assistance from the agency, which is a safety net for individuals who have no other resources.

Individuals seeking help from OVS also can search for a service provider online at ovs.ny.gov/locate-program. For more information, please visit www.ovs.ny.gov.