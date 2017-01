Tentative transit deal struck

They’re back on track.

After the two sides failed to meet a midnight deadline on Sun., Jan. 15th, the city’s transit workers union said it has reached a tentative agreement on a new contract with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA).

Transport Workers Union (TWU) Local 100 President John Samuelsen said the 28-month contract includes “solid” pay raises and improved benefits and was achieved without concessions by the union.

“We won a tentative contract with solid raises and other strong economic gains, moving transit workers well ahead of inflation and greatly improving their quality of life,” said Samuelsen in a statement.

Local 100 and the MTA had been negotiating the terms of a pay hike, with the union pushing for raises higher than the 2 percent increase the MTA had sought.

The union was also seeking enhanced safety measures and improved accommodations for female workers.

Local 100, which represents about 38,000 MTA employees, will have its executive board review the contract proposal on Tuesday, then conduct a vote by union members.

The MTA’s executive board must also approve the contract.

In a message to union members on TWU’s website, Samuelsen wrote, “The package provides wage increases which are significantly above inflation and it includes many important negotiated economic sweeteners that will put a substantial amount of money into transit workers’ pockets. This is a concession-free contract. We have protected our health benefits and we have secured important improvements in dental that will allow us to provide coverage to dependents up to age 26.”

In a statement, MTA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Thomas Prendergast, who plans to retire by the end of January, also praised the tentative deal.

“This proposed contract is responsive to the needs of the hard-working men and women in the TWU Local 100 and is an affordable agreement that can be accommodated within our financial plan,” Prendergast said.

Samuelsen said that more details on the contract would be available soon.

In response, a spokesperson for the office of Governor Andrew Cuomo said, “We congratulate the MTA and TWU on reaching an agreement for the hardworking women and men who keep New York City moving.”​​​

