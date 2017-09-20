Tensions flare (again) at rezoning hearing

Story by Sherry Mazzocchi

Race-baiting. Displacement. Climate change. Nightlife.

Few topics were left untouched in a recent public hearing in Inwood.

Inwood spoke out frankly about the proposed uptown rezoning at an often raucous and emotional public hearing this past Thurs., Sept. 14th.

For four hours, speakers made their way to the microphone, telling a panel from New York City Economic Development Corporation (EDC) their concerns.

While there were moments of support, many questioned the need for luxury housing, advocated for more affordable units, doubted the sincerity of elected officials and a city bureaucracy that offers (or, some would say, imposes) a vision of an Inwood that includes Harlem River waterfront access, new commercial space and several buildings with heights up to 295 feet.

Denise, a Washington Heights resident, told the panel, “We don’t trust your reports.”

“Why don’t we talk about the truth of the matter,” she asked. “You are the city. You are powerful. You have money. And we residents may have information but we are not equal here.”

Anna Rosario similarly challenged the panel.

“I am here as a Dominican Latina who is truly and deeply concerned about my people and their displacement,” said the member of advocacy group Northern Manhattan is Not for Sale.

Rosario charged that not enough was being done to involve the neighborhood’s Spanish-speaking residents in the process.

Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez was greeted with mostly cheers and some jeers by the audience. He said gentrification has already pushed residents out of these neighborhoods. “I recognize that you are concerned about what the end result will be. I am here to say that this is where we have to sit down and do the work,” he said.

The Councilmember stressed the need for a new state-of-the-art library. He also took issue with groups claiming the library will close during construction. “It’s not true that the library will be closed,” he said.

But some expressed skepticism.

Philip Simpson, a member of Save Inwood Library, said the RFP published by NYC Housing Preservation and Development (HPD) calls for the library’s demolition to build a 14-story building over a five-year period.

But the report has no plans for an interim library.

Carla Fisk added, “If an interim library is not required in the scope of the work, how likely do you think an interim library is going to be built?”

When Congressman Adriano Espaillat spoke about the library, people in the audience jeered him as well. He shot them down, saying he deserved respect and didn’t like the tone of the online debates that use terms like “those people.”

Espaillat said he grew up in Northern Manhattan as the only Dominican student in his class.

“I know the code words. I’m a man of color,” he said. “So you are not going to pull that on me.”

Nonetheless, he said he wasn’t entirely sold on the new rezoning. “Give me the affordable housing upfront and we can sit down and talk about the other part,” he said.

If luxury towers are built, he said the value of adjacent buildings will rise and rent stabilized tenants will be pushed out. “You think I want those tenants out? They’ve been voting for me for 20 years.”

State Senator Marisol Alcántara echoed those ideas. “I have not met one person in this neighborhood who has told me they want luxury housing,” she said.

She also spoke directly to 32 BJ SEIU members who lobbied in support of the program because of its job creation potential.

“Sir, with no disrespect to my brothers and sisters in labor,” she said. “I understand you want a good job. [But] good luck commuting from the Poconos or from Reading, Pennsylvania because you will not be able to afford to live here.”

Many took issue with NYCEDC’s Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) and what they said was the report’s lack of insights into the effect the new, market rate luxury buildings would have on current tenants.

“It does not take into account that market rate buildings next to rent stabilized units will increase the pressure to re-develop those buildings,” said Robert Joseph of the Municipal Arts Society.

Many Inwood residents live in rent-stabilized buildings, but a significant number have preferential rent riders. That allows landlords to raise rents up to the stated “legal rent” which is often higher than market rates.

Inwood resident Kirk Grisham asked the panel, “Do you know what it means to live in a rent-stabilized unit?” They shook their heads no.

“I went for two years without heat and hot water, off and on, in my apartment. I personally called HPD commissioners to get inspectors to come,” he said. Grisham ended up in court with his landlord and represented himself because he couldn’t get a lawyer.

“For you to talk about preserving affordability in this city—I don’t understand why you are not investigating HPD. I don’t understand why you aren’t hiring more lawyers, more tenant outreach representatives. I don’t understand why that’s not being done. You need to fund HPD to work.”

Others questioned building high-rise luxury towers next to the waterfront.

Allegra LeGrande, Inwood resident and NASA climate scientist, said current FEMA maps are out-of-date. “Climate change has an underlying component of sea level change related to melting the ice sheets, which will dramatically alter the baseline sea level. I would like you to consider the baseline sea level by the National Climate Assessment,” she said, “which says that up to eight feet of sea level change by 2100.”

Another academic steeped in climate science, Maggie Clark, noted that not only does the EIS need to look at traffic patterns during rush hours and peak bar times, but also NYPD and EMS response times.

Clark added, “The study should also consider the impacts of noise and shadows on public housing.”

Cheryl Pahaham said she heard there is a 1,500-page brownfield remediation study on the proposed Harlem River development. She urged the panel to make it public or institute a thorough review if it does not exist.

She also argued that the EIS should “develop a more thorough and nuanced definition of residential displacement” and should conduct a comprehensive analysis on the impact of people of color and low-income households in order to demonstrate compliance with the Federal Fair Housing Act.

More housing brings more residents—approximately 12,000 new people according to the EIS. Residents noted that many schools are already over capacity. The infrastructure is aging. And the subways—typically packed during rush hours and often late into the evening—will only get worse.

Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer said the impact on businesses needs a hard look. Luxury housing attracts a new kind of retail. “New buildings will often put in chain stores because they want market tenants and get financing,” she said. “I do not doubt that the current proposal will displace businesses that have been operating for years.”

One entrepreneur said Inwood’s thriving nightlife industry east of 10th Avenue is at risk of displacement. The clubs employ upwards of 70 people and also rely on other local distribution and supply businesses. “We don’t own these buildings,” he said. “These are small businesses that are minority and immigrant owned. Where will they go if they are forced out?”

Still others said the project was entirely out of scale for Inwood—a neighborhood where most of the buildings reach a height of six stories and have a zoning designation of R7A.

David Thom, a member of Inwood Owners Coalition, said that the plan should preserve the existing character of the neighborhood while redeveloping former industrial lands for new residential and commercial uses. He added that the area north of 218th St. should also be included in the plan but capped at R7A. He thought the new library site shouldn’t be 14 stories high and out of character with the Broadway buildings. He said the waterfront site could be allowed to reach 17 stories instead of the proposed 25 to 30.

“A reduction of density in the heights would produce a far better outcome, and more in line with urban planning rather than backroom politics,” he said.

For many in attendance, the potential loss of the library and its resources remained a chief concern.

Lauren Delgado waited until almost 10 p.m. to speak to the panel.

She has four children and said, “I don’t know what I would do if they closed the library.”

Rodríguez strove for an optimistic note in comments after the discussion had wound down.

“Thank you to everyone who came to discuss Inwood NYC tonight and to have a proactive discussion about the future of our community!” he posted on Twitter. “This discussion was started so that, as a community, we can determine our future and make the improvements we’ll need for today and tomorrow.”

And he reminded residents that more dialogue – and opportunities for input – were planned.

“I know there are concerns about this future, which is why this conversation is ongoing,” he wrote. “I’ll always listen to those with productive ideas.”

The EDC, also via Twitter, released a brief statement after the meeting that read in part: “We are committed to continue working w/ the Inwood community throughout this process to help shape the future of this great NY neighborhood. The Inwood NYC Action Plan is the first chapter of a conversation about the future of Inwood.”

Members of the community have until 5 p.m. on Fri., Sept. 29th to submit comments via email at ebrunner@cityhall.nyc.gov or via mail to the Mayor’s Office of Environmental Coordination, Esther Brunner, Deputy Director, 253 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10007.

The Inwood NYC Action Plan is available for download in both English and Spanish at https://www.nycedc.com/project/inwood-nyc-neighborhood-study.