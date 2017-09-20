Story by Sherry Mazzocchi Race-baiting. Displacement. Climate change. Nightlife. Few topics were left untouched in a recent public hearing in Inwood. Inwood spoke out frankly about the proposed uptown rezoning at an often raucous and emotional public hearing this past Thurs., Sept. 14th. For four hours, speakers made their way to the microphone, telling a panel from New York City Economic Development Corporation (EDC) their concerns. While there were moments of support, many questioned the need for luxury housing, advocated for more affordable units, doubted the sincerity of elected officials and a city bureaucracy that offers (or, some would say, imposes) a vision of an Inwood that includes Harlem River waterfront access, new commercial space and several buildings with heights up to 295 feet. Denise, a Washington Heights resident, told the panel, “We don’t trust your reports.” “Why don’t we talk about the truth of the matter,” she asked. “You are the city. You are powerful. You have money. And we residents may have information but we are not equal here.” Anna Rosario similarly challenged the panel. “I am here as a Dominican Latina who is truly and deeply concerned about my people and their displacement,” said the member of advocacy group Northern Manhattan is Not for Sale. Rosario charged that not enough was being done to involve the neighborhood’s Spanish-speaking residents in the process. Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez was greeted with mostly cheers and some jeers by the audience. He said gentrification has already pushed residents out of these neighborhoods. “I recognize that you are concerned about what the end result will be. I am here to say that this is where we have to sit down and do the work,” he said. The Councilmember stressed the need for a new state-of-the-art library. He also took issue with groups claiming the library will close during construction. “It’s not true that the library will be closed,” he said. But some expressed skepticism. Philip Simpson, a member of Save Inwood Library, said the RFP published by NYC Housing Preservation and Development (HPD) calls for the library’s demolition to build a 14-story building over a five-year period. But the report has no plans for an interim library. Carla Fisk added, “If an interim library is not required in the scope of the work, how likely do you think an interim library is going to be built?” When Congressman Adriano Espaillat spoke about the library, people in the audience jeered him as well. He shot them down, saying he deserved respect and didn’t like the tone of the online debates that use terms like “those people.” Espaillat said he grew up in Northern Manhattan as the only Dominican student in his class. “I know the code words. I’m a man of color,” he said. “So you are not going to pull that on me.” Nonetheless, he said he wasn’t entirely sold on the new rezoning. “Give me the affordable housing upfront and we can sit down and talk about the other part,” he said. If luxury towers are built, he said the value of adjacent buildings will rise and rent stabilized tenants will be pushed out. “You think I want those tenants out? They’ve been voting for me for 20 years.” State Senator Marisol Alcántara echoed those ideas. “I have not met one person in this neighborhood who has told me they want luxury housing,” she said. She also spoke directly to 32 BJ SEIU members who lobbied in support of the program because of its job creation potential. “Sir, with no disrespect to my brothers and sisters in labor,” she said. “I understand you want a good job. [But] good luck commuting from the Poconos or from Reading, Pennsylvania because you will not be able to afford to live here.” Many took issue with NYCEDC’s Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) and what they said was the report’s lack of insights into the effect the new, market rate luxury buildings would have on current tenants. “It does not take into account that market rate buildings next to rent stabilized units will increase the pressure to re-develop those buildings,” said Robert Joseph of the Municipal Arts Society. Many Inwood residents live in rent-stabilized buildings, but a significant number have preferential rent riders. That allows landlords to raise rents up to the stated “legal rent” which is often higher than market rates. Inwood resident Kirk Grisham asked the panel, “Do you know what it means to live in a rent-stabilized unit?” They shook their heads no. “I went for two years without heat and hot water, off and on, in my apartment. I personally called HPD commissioners to get inspectors to come,” he said. Grisham ended up in court with his landlord and represented himself because he couldn’t get a lawyer. “For you to talk about preserving affordability in this city—I don’t understand why you are not investigating HPD. I don’t understand why you aren’t hiring more lawyers, more tenant outreach representatives. I don’t understand why that’s not being done. You need to fund HPD to work.” Others questioned building high-rise luxury towers next to the waterfront. Allegra LeGrande, Inwood resident and NASA climate scientist, said current FEMA maps are out-of-date. “Climate change has an underlying component of sea level change related to melting the ice sheets, which will dramatically alter the baseline sea level. I would like you to consider the baseline sea level by the National Climate Assessment,” she said, “which says that up to eight feet of sea level change by 2100.” Another academic steeped in climate science, Maggie Clark, noted that not only does the EIS need to look at traffic patterns during rush hours and peak bar times, but also NYPD and EMS response times. Clark added, “The study should also consider the impacts of noise and shadows on public housing.” Cheryl Pahaham said she heard there is a 1,500-page brownfield remediation study on the proposed Harlem River development. She urged the panel to make it public or institute a thorough review if it does not exist. She also argued that the EIS should “develop a more thorough and nuanced definition of residential displacement” and should conduct a comprehensive analysis on the impact of people of color and low-income households in order to demonstrate compliance with the Federal Fair Housing Act. More housing brings more residents—approximately 12,000 new people according to the EIS. Residents noted that many schools are already over capacity. The infrastructure is aging. And the subways—typically packed during rush hours and often late into the evening—will only get worse. Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer said the impact on businesses needs a hard look. Luxury housing attracts a new kind of retail. “New buildings will often put in chain stores because they want market tenants and get financing,” she said. “I do not doubt that the current proposal will displace businesses that have been operating for years.” One entrepreneur said Inwood’s thriving nightlife industry east of 10th Avenue is at risk of displacement. The clubs employ upwards of 70 people and also rely on other local distribution and supply businesses. “We don’t own these buildings,” he said. “These are small businesses that are minority and immigrant owned. Where will they go if they are forced out?” Still others said the project was entirely out of scale for Inwood—a neighborhood where most of the buildings reach a height of six stories and have a zoning designation of R7A. David Thom, a member of Inwood Owners Coalition, said that the plan should preserve the existing character of the neighborhood while redeveloping former industrial lands for new residential and commercial uses. He added that the area north of 218th St. should also be included in the plan but capped at R7A. He thought the new library site shouldn’t be 14 stories high and out of character with the Broadway buildings. He said the waterfront site could be allowed to reach 17 stories instead of the proposed 25 to 30. “A reduction of density in the heights would produce a far better outcome, and more in line with urban planning rather than backroom politics,” he said. For many in attendance, the potential loss of the library and its resources remained a chief concern. Lauren Delgado waited until almost 10 p.m. to speak to the panel. She has four children and said, “I don’t know what I would do if they closed the library.” Rodríguez strove for an optimistic note in comments after the discussion had wound down. “Thank you to everyone who came to discuss Inwood NYC tonight and to have a proactive discussion about the future of our community!” he posted on Twitter. “This discussion was started so that, as a community, we can determine our future and make the improvements we’ll need for today and tomorrow.” And he reminded residents that more dialogue – and opportunities for input – were planned. “I know there are concerns about this future, which is why this conversation is ongoing,” he wrote. “I’ll always listen to those with productive ideas.” The EDC, also via Twitter, released a brief statement after the meeting that read in part: “We are committed to continue working w/ the Inwood community throughout this process to help shape the future of this great NY neighborhood. The Inwood NYC Action Plan is the first chapter of a conversation about the future of Inwood.” Members of the community have until 5 p.m. on Fri., Sept. 29th to submit comments via email at ebrunner@cityhall.nyc.gov or via mail to the Mayor’s Office of Environmental Coordination, Esther Brunner, Deputy Director, 253 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10007. The Inwood NYC Action Plan is available for download in both English and Spanish at https://www.nycedc.com/project/inwood-nyc-neighborhood-study. Historia por Sherry Mazzocchi Raza-acoso. Desplazamiento. Cambio climático. La vida nocturna. Pocos temas quedaron intactos en una reciente audiencia pública en Inwood. Inwood habló francamente sobre la recalificación de zona propuesta del norte del condado en una audiencia pública, a menudo ruidosa y emotiva, el pasado jueves 14 de septiembre. Durante cuatro horas, las personas –una tras otra- se dirigieron a un micrófono, diciendo a un panel de la Corporación de Desarrollo Económico de la Ciudad de Nueva York (EDC, por sus siglas en inglés) sus preocupaciones. Si bien hubo momentos de apoyo, muchos presentes cuestionaron la necesidad de vivienda de lujo, abogaron por unidades más asequibles, dudaron de la sinceridad de los funcionarios electos y una burocracia urbana que ofrece (o impone, algunos dirían) una visión de un Inwood que incluye acceso al litoral del Río Harlem, nuevo espacio comercial y varios edificios con alturas de hasta 295 pies. Denise, residente de Washington Heights, le dijo al panel: “No confiamos en sus informes”. “¿Por qué no hablamos de la verdad del asunto?”, preguntó. “Ustedes son la ciudad. Son poderosos. Tienen dinero. Y los residentes podemos tener información, pero no somos iguales aquí”. Anna Rosario también desafió al panel. “Estoy aquí como una dominicana latina que está verdaderamente y profundamente preocupada por mi pueblo y su desplazamiento”, dijo el miembro del grupo de apoyo Northern Manhattan is Not for Sale. Rosario dijo que no se estaba haciendo lo suficiente para involucrar a los vecinos de habla español en el proceso. El concejal Ydanis Rodríguez fue recibido con la mayoría de los aplausos y algunas bromas por la audiencia. Dijo que el aburguesamiento ya ha expulsado a residentes de estos barrios. “Reconozco que les preocupa cuál será el resultado final. Estoy aquí para decir que aquí es donde tenemos que sentarnos y hacer el trabajo”, dijo. El concejal destacó la necesidad de una nueva biblioteca de vanguardia. También estuvo en desacuerdo con los grupos que afirman que la biblioteca estará cerrada durante la construcción. “No es cierto que la biblioteca cerrará”, dijo. Pero algunos expresaron escepticismo. Philip Simpson, miembro de Salvar la Biblioteca Inwood, dijo que la RFP publicada por el Departamento de Preservación y Desarrollo de la Vivienda de NYC (HPD, por sus siglas en inglés) pide la demolición de la biblioteca para construir un edificio de 14 pisos durante un período de cinco años. Pero el informe no tiene planes para una biblioteca provisional. Carla Fisk añadió: “Si no se requiere una biblioteca interina en el alcance de la obra, ¿qué tan probable cree que sea que se construya una biblioteca provisional?”. Cuando el congresista Adriano Espaillat habló acerca de la biblioteca, la gente de la audiencia también se burló de él. Los derribó, diciendo que merecía respeto y no le gustó el tono de los debates en línea que usan términos como “esas personas”. Espaillat dijo que creció en el norte de Manhattan como el único estudiante dominicano en su generación. “Conozco las palabras clave. Soy un hombre de color”, dijo. “Así que no van a sacar eso conmigo”. Sin embargo, también dijo que no quedó totalmente convencido con la nueva recalificación de zona tampoco. “Denme la vivienda asequible por adelantado y podemos sentarnos y hablar de la otra parte”, dijo. Si se construyen torres de lujo, dijo que el valor de los edificios adyacentes aumentará y que los arrendatarios estabilizados serán expulsados. “¿Creen que quiero fuera a esos inquilinos? Ellos han estado votando por mí durante 20 años“. La senadora estatal Marisol Alcántara hizo eco de esas ideas. “No he conocido a una persona en este barrio que me haya dicho que quiere viviendas de lujo”, dijo. También habló directamente con los miembros de 32 BJ SEIU, quienes presionaron en apoyo del programa debido a su potencial de creación de empleo. “Señor, con todo respeto a mis hermanos y hermanas en el movimiento de labor”, dijo. “Entiendo que quieren un buen trabajo. [Pero] buena suerte haciendo el traslado desde Poconos o de Reading, Pennsylvania, porque no podrán permitirse el lujo de vivir aquí”. Muchos se opusieron a la Declaración de Impacto Ambiental (EIS, por sus siglas en inglés) de NYCEDC y lo que dijeron fue una falta de conocimientos del informe respecto al efecto que los nuevos edificios de lujo a precio de mercado tendrían sobre los actuales inquilinos. “No tiene en cuenta que los edificios a precio de mercado junto a los de unidades de alquiler estabilizado aumentarán la presión para remodelar esos edificios”, dijo Robert Joseph, de la Sociedad Municipal de Arte. Muchos residentes de Inwood viven en edificios de renta estabilizada, pero un número significativo tiene cláusulas preferenciales del alquiler. Eso permite a los propietarios aumentar los alquileres hasta el “alquiler legal” que es a menudo más alto que las tasas del mercado. Kirk Grisham, residente de Inwood, preguntó al panel: “¿Saben lo que significa vivir en una unidad de alquiler estabilizado?”. Sacudieron la cabeza diciendo no. “Estuve durante dos años sin calefacción y agua caliente de vez en cuando, en mi apartamento. Yo personalmente llamé a los comisionados del HPD para que los inspectores vinieran”, dijo. Grisham terminó en corte con su propietario y se representó a sí mismo porque no podía contratar a un abogado. “Que ustedes hablen sobre la preservación de la asequibilidad en esta ciudad, no entiendo por qué no investigan al HPD. No entiendo por qué no contratan más abogados, más representantes de alcance de los inquilinos. No entiendo por qué eso no se está haciendo. Necesitan financiar al HPD para que funcione”. Otros cuestionaron la construcción de torres de lujo de gran altura junto al litoral. Allegra LeGrande, residente de Inwood y científica del clima de la NASA, dijo que los mapas actuales de FEMA están desactualizados. “El cambio climático tiene un componente subyacente de cambio del nivel del mar relacionado con la fusión de las capas de hielo, lo que alterará drásticamente el nivel del mar de referencia. Quisiera que considerasen el nivel del mar de referencia por la Evaluación Nacional del Clima”, dijo,” que dice que hasta ocho pies de nivel del mar cambiarán para 2100″. Otra académica empapada en la ciencia del clima, Maggie Clark, señaló que no sólo la EIS necesita mirar los patrones de tráfico durante las horas pico, pero también los tiempos de respuesta del NYPD y EMS. Clark agregó: “El estudio también debe considerar los impactos del ruido y las sombras en la vivienda pública”. Cheryl Pahaham dijo que escuchó que hay un estudio de remediación de brownfield de 1,500 páginas sobre el desarrollo propuesto del Río Harlem. Instó al panel a hacerlo público o a instituir una revisión exhaustiva si no existe. También argumentó que la EIS debería “desarrollar una definición más completa y matizada del desplazamiento residencial” y realizar un análisis exhaustivo sobre el impacto en las personas de color y los hogares de bajos ingresos para demostrar el cumplimiento de la Ley Federal de Equidad de Vivienda. Más viviendas traen más residentes, aproximadamente 12,000 nuevas personas según la EIS. Los residentes destacaron que muchas escuelas ya están sobrepobladas. La infraestructura está envejeciendo. Y el metro, típicamente lleno durante las horas pico y, a menudo, tarde en la noche, solo empeorará. La presidenta del condado de Manhattan, Gale Brewer, dijo que el impacto en los negocios necesita una mirada dura. La vivienda de lujo atrae a un nuevo tipo de minorista. “Los nuevos edificios a menudo ponen cadenas de tiendas porque quieren inquilinos a precio de mercado y obtener financiamiento”, dijo. “No dudo que la actual propuesta desplazará a los negocios que han estado operando durante años”. Un empresario dijo que la próspera industria de la vida nocturna de Inwood, al este de la Décima Avenida, está en riesgo de desplazamiento. Los clubes emplean a más de 70 personas y también dependen de otros negocios locales de distribución y suministro. “No somos propietarios de estos edificios”, dijo. “Se trata de pequeños negocios que son propiedad de minorías e inmigrantes. ¿Adónde irán si se ven obligados a salir?”. Otros dijeron que el proyecto está completamente fuera de escala para Inwood, un barrio donde la mayoría de los edificios alcanzan una altura de seis pisos y tienen una designación de clasificación de zona R7A. David Thom, miembro de la Coalición de Propietarios de Inwood, dijo que el plan debe preservar el carácter existente del vecindario mientras remodela los antiguos terrenos industriales para nuevos usos residenciales y comerciales. Agregó que el área al norte de la Calle 218 también debe incluirse en el plan, pero con límite de R7A. Pensó que el nuevo sitio de la biblioteca no debería tener 14 pisos de altura y estar fuera de línea con los edificios de Broadway. Él dijo que al sitio de la línea de costa podría permitírsele para alcanzar 17 pisos en vez de los 25 a 30 propuestos. “Una reducción de la densidad en las alturas produciría un resultado mucho mejor y más en línea con la planificación urbana en lugar de la política de trastienda “, dijo. Para muchos de los asistentes, la pérdida potencial de la biblioteca y sus recursos sigue siendo una preocupación principal. Lauren Delgado esperó hasta casi las 10 p.m. para su turno frente al micrófono. Ella tiene cuatro hijos y dijo: “No sé qué haría si cierran la biblioteca”. Rodríguez se esforzó por obtener una nota optimista en los comentarios después de que la discusión hubiera terminado. “¡Gracias a todos los que vinieron a discutir InwoodNYC esta noche y tener una discusión proactiva sobre el futuro de nuestra comunidad!”, publicó en Twitter. “Esta discusión se inició para que, como comunidad, podamos determinar nuestro futuro y hacer las mejoras que necesitamos para hoy y mañana”. Y recordó a los residentes que se planificaron más diálogos y oportunidades de retroalimentación. “Sé que hay preocupaciones acerca de este futuro, por lo que esta conversación continúa”, escribió. “Siempre escucharé a aquellos con ideas productivas”. La EDC, también a través de Twitter, publicó una breve declaración después de la reunión, que se lee en parte: “Estamos comprometidos a continuar trabajando con la comunidad de Inwood a lo largo de este proceso para ayudar a moldear el futuro de este gran barrio de Nueva York. El Plan de Acción Inwood NYC es el primer capítulo de una conversación sobre el futuro de Inwood “. Los miembros de la comunidad tienen hasta las 5 p.m. del viernes 29 de septiembre para enviar comentarios por correo electrónico a El Plan de Acción Inwood NYC está disponible para su descarga en inglés y español en https://www.nycedc.com/project/inwood-nyc-neighborhood-study.
Tensions flare (again) at rezoning hearing
Tensiones en alta sobre rezonificación
ebrunner@cityhall.nyc.gov o por correo postal a la Oficina de Coordinación Ambiental del alcalde, Esther Brunner, directora adjunta, No. 253 de Broadway, Piso 14, Nueva York, NY 10007.
Story by Sherry Mazzocchi
Race-baiting. Displacement. Climate change. Nightlife.
Few topics were left untouched in a recent public hearing in Inwood.
Inwood spoke out frankly about the proposed uptown rezoning at an often raucous and emotional public hearing this past Thurs., Sept. 14th.
For four hours, speakers made their way to the microphone, telling a panel from New York City Economic Development Corporation (EDC) their concerns.
While there were moments of support, many questioned the need for luxury housing, advocated for more affordable units, doubted the sincerity of elected officials and a city bureaucracy that offers (or, some would say, imposes) a vision of an Inwood that includes Harlem River waterfront access, new commercial space and several buildings with heights up to 295 feet.
Denise, a Washington Heights resident, told the panel, “We don’t trust your reports.”
“Why don’t we talk about the truth of the matter,” she asked. “You are the city. You are powerful. You have money. And we residents may have information but we are not equal here.”
Anna Rosario similarly challenged the panel.
“I am here as a Dominican Latina who is truly and deeply concerned about my people and their displacement,” said the member of advocacy group Northern Manhattan is Not for Sale.
Rosario charged that not enough was being done to involve the neighborhood’s Spanish-speaking residents in the process.
Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez was greeted with mostly cheers and some jeers by the audience. He said gentrification has already pushed residents out of these neighborhoods. “I recognize that you are concerned about what the end result will be. I am here to say that this is where we have to sit down and do the work,” he said.
The Councilmember stressed the need for a new state-of-the-art library. He also took issue with groups claiming the library will close during construction. “It’s not true that the library will be closed,” he said.
But some expressed skepticism.
Philip Simpson, a member of Save Inwood Library, said the RFP published by NYC Housing Preservation and Development (HPD) calls for the library’s demolition to build a 14-story building over a five-year period.
But the report has no plans for an interim library.
Carla Fisk added, “If an interim library is not required in the scope of the work, how likely do you think an interim library is going to be built?”
When Congressman Adriano Espaillat spoke about the library, people in the audience jeered him as well. He shot them down, saying he deserved respect and didn’t like the tone of the online debates that use terms like “those people.”
Espaillat said he grew up in Northern Manhattan as the only Dominican student in his class.
“I know the code words. I’m a man of color,” he said. “So you are not going to pull that on me.”
Nonetheless, he said he wasn’t entirely sold on the new rezoning. “Give me the affordable housing upfront and we can sit down and talk about the other part,” he said.
If luxury towers are built, he said the value of adjacent buildings will rise and rent stabilized tenants will be pushed out. “You think I want those tenants out? They’ve been voting for me for 20 years.”
State Senator Marisol Alcántara echoed those ideas. “I have not met one person in this neighborhood who has told me they want luxury housing,” she said.
She also spoke directly to 32 BJ SEIU members who lobbied in support of the program because of its job creation potential.
“Sir, with no disrespect to my brothers and sisters in labor,” she said. “I understand you want a good job. [But] good luck commuting from the Poconos or from Reading, Pennsylvania because you will not be able to afford to live here.”
Many took issue with NYCEDC’s Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) and what they said was the report’s lack of insights into the effect the new, market rate luxury buildings would have on current tenants.
“It does not take into account that market rate buildings next to rent stabilized units will increase the pressure to re-develop those buildings,” said Robert Joseph of the Municipal Arts Society.
Many Inwood residents live in rent-stabilized buildings, but a significant number have preferential rent riders. That allows landlords to raise rents up to the stated “legal rent” which is often higher than market rates.
Inwood resident Kirk Grisham asked the panel, “Do you know what it means to live in a rent-stabilized unit?” They shook their heads no.
“I went for two years without heat and hot water, off and on, in my apartment. I personally called HPD commissioners to get inspectors to come,” he said. Grisham ended up in court with his landlord and represented himself because he couldn’t get a lawyer.
“For you to talk about preserving affordability in this city—I don’t understand why you are not investigating HPD. I don’t understand why you aren’t hiring more lawyers, more tenant outreach representatives. I don’t understand why that’s not being done. You need to fund HPD to work.”
Others questioned building high-rise luxury towers next to the waterfront.
Allegra LeGrande, Inwood resident and NASA climate scientist, said current FEMA maps are out-of-date. “Climate change has an underlying component of sea level change related to melting the ice sheets, which will dramatically alter the baseline sea level. I would like you to consider the baseline sea level by the National Climate Assessment,” she said, “which says that up to eight feet of sea level change by 2100.”
Another academic steeped in climate science, Maggie Clark, noted that not only does the EIS need to look at traffic patterns during rush hours and peak bar times, but also NYPD and EMS response times.
Clark added, “The study should also consider the impacts of noise and shadows on public housing.”
Cheryl Pahaham said she heard there is a 1,500-page brownfield remediation study on the proposed Harlem River development. She urged the panel to make it public or institute a thorough review if it does not exist.
She also argued that the EIS should “develop a more thorough and nuanced definition of residential displacement” and should conduct a comprehensive analysis on the impact of people of color and low-income households in order to demonstrate compliance with the Federal Fair Housing Act.
More housing brings more residents—approximately 12,000 new people according to the EIS. Residents noted that many schools are already over capacity. The infrastructure is aging. And the subways—typically packed during rush hours and often late into the evening—will only get worse.
Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer said the impact on businesses needs a hard look. Luxury housing attracts a new kind of retail. “New buildings will often put in chain stores because they want market tenants and get financing,” she said. “I do not doubt that the current proposal will displace businesses that have been operating for years.”
One entrepreneur said Inwood’s thriving nightlife industry east of 10th Avenue is at risk of displacement. The clubs employ upwards of 70 people and also rely on other local distribution and supply businesses. “We don’t own these buildings,” he said. “These are small businesses that are minority and immigrant owned. Where will they go if they are forced out?”
Still others said the project was entirely out of scale for Inwood—a neighborhood where most of the buildings reach a height of six stories and have a zoning designation of R7A.
David Thom, a member of Inwood Owners Coalition, said that the plan should preserve the existing character of the neighborhood while redeveloping former industrial lands for new residential and commercial uses. He added that the area north of 218th St. should also be included in the plan but capped at R7A. He thought the new library site shouldn’t be 14 stories high and out of character with the Broadway buildings. He said the waterfront site could be allowed to reach 17 stories instead of the proposed 25 to 30.
“A reduction of density in the heights would produce a far better outcome, and more in line with urban planning rather than backroom politics,” he said.
For many in attendance, the potential loss of the library and its resources remained a chief concern.
Lauren Delgado waited until almost 10 p.m. to speak to the panel.
She has four children and said, “I don’t know what I would do if they closed the library.”
Rodríguez strove for an optimistic note in comments after the discussion had wound down.
“Thank you to everyone who came to discuss Inwood NYC tonight and to have a proactive discussion about the future of our community!” he posted on Twitter. “This discussion was started so that, as a community, we can determine our future and make the improvements we’ll need for today and tomorrow.”
And he reminded residents that more dialogue – and opportunities for input – were planned.
“I know there are concerns about this future, which is why this conversation is ongoing,” he wrote. “I’ll always listen to those with productive ideas.”
The EDC, also via Twitter, released a brief statement after the meeting that read in part: “We are committed to continue working w/ the Inwood community throughout this process to help shape the future of this great NY neighborhood. The Inwood NYC Action Plan is the first chapter of a conversation about the future of Inwood.”
Members of the community have until 5 p.m. on Fri., Sept. 29th to submit comments via email at ebrunner@cityhall.nyc.gov or via mail to the Mayor’s Office of Environmental Coordination, Esther Brunner, Deputy Director, 253 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10007.
The Inwood NYC Action Plan is available for download in both English and Spanish at https://www.nycedc.com/project/inwood-nyc-neighborhood-study.
Historia por Sherry Mazzocchi
Raza-acoso. Desplazamiento. Cambio climático. La vida nocturna.
Pocos temas quedaron intactos en una reciente audiencia pública en Inwood.
Inwood habló francamente sobre la recalificación de zona propuesta del norte del condado en una audiencia pública, a menudo ruidosa y emotiva, el pasado jueves 14 de septiembre.
Durante cuatro horas, las personas –una tras otra- se dirigieron a un micrófono, diciendo a un panel de la Corporación de Desarrollo Económico de la Ciudad de Nueva York (EDC, por sus siglas en inglés) sus preocupaciones.
Si bien hubo momentos de apoyo, muchos presentes cuestionaron la necesidad de vivienda de lujo, abogaron por unidades más asequibles, dudaron de la sinceridad de los funcionarios electos y una burocracia urbana que ofrece (o impone, algunos dirían) una visión de un Inwood que incluye acceso al litoral del Río Harlem, nuevo espacio comercial y varios edificios con alturas de hasta 295 pies.
Denise, residente de Washington Heights, le dijo al panel: “No confiamos en sus informes”.
“¿Por qué no hablamos de la verdad del asunto?”, preguntó. “Ustedes son la ciudad. Son poderosos. Tienen dinero. Y los residentes podemos tener información, pero no somos iguales aquí”.
Anna Rosario también desafió al panel.
“Estoy aquí como una dominicana latina que está verdaderamente y profundamente preocupada por mi pueblo y su desplazamiento”, dijo el miembro del grupo de apoyo Northern Manhattan is Not for Sale.
Rosario dijo que no se estaba haciendo lo suficiente para involucrar a los vecinos de habla español en el proceso.
El concejal Ydanis Rodríguez fue recibido con la mayoría de los aplausos y algunas bromas por la audiencia. Dijo que el aburguesamiento ya ha expulsado a residentes de estos barrios. “Reconozco que les preocupa cuál será el resultado final. Estoy aquí para decir que aquí es donde tenemos que sentarnos y hacer el trabajo”, dijo.
El concejal destacó la necesidad de una nueva biblioteca de vanguardia. También estuvo en desacuerdo con los grupos que afirman que la biblioteca estará cerrada durante la construcción. “No es cierto que la biblioteca cerrará”, dijo.
Pero algunos expresaron escepticismo.
Philip Simpson, miembro de Salvar la Biblioteca Inwood, dijo que la RFP publicada por el Departamento de Preservación y Desarrollo de la Vivienda de NYC (HPD, por sus siglas en inglés) pide la demolición de la biblioteca para construir un edificio de 14 pisos durante un período de cinco años.
Pero el informe no tiene planes para una biblioteca provisional.
Carla Fisk añadió: “Si no se requiere una biblioteca interina en el alcance de la obra, ¿qué tan probable cree que sea que se construya una biblioteca provisional?”.
Cuando el congresista Adriano Espaillat habló acerca de la biblioteca, la gente de la audiencia también se burló de él. Los derribó, diciendo que merecía respeto y no le gustó el tono de los debates en línea que usan términos como “esas personas”.
Espaillat dijo que creció en el norte de Manhattan como el único estudiante dominicano en su generación.
“Conozco las palabras clave. Soy un hombre de color”, dijo. “Así que no van a sacar eso conmigo”.
Sin embargo, también dijo que no quedó totalmente convencido con la nueva recalificación de zona tampoco. “Denme la vivienda asequible por adelantado y podemos sentarnos y hablar de la otra parte”, dijo.
Si se construyen torres de lujo, dijo que el valor de los edificios adyacentes aumentará y que los arrendatarios estabilizados serán expulsados. “¿Creen que quiero fuera a esos inquilinos? Ellos han estado votando por mí durante 20 años“.
La senadora estatal Marisol Alcántara hizo eco de esas ideas. “No he conocido a una persona en este barrio que me haya dicho que quiere viviendas de lujo”, dijo.
También habló directamente con los miembros de 32 BJ SEIU, quienes presionaron en apoyo del programa debido a su potencial de creación de empleo.
“Señor, con todo respeto a mis hermanos y hermanas en el movimiento de labor”, dijo. “Entiendo que quieren un buen trabajo. [Pero] buena suerte haciendo el traslado desde Poconos o de Reading, Pennsylvania, porque no podrán permitirse el lujo de vivir aquí”.
Muchos se opusieron a la Declaración de Impacto Ambiental (EIS, por sus siglas en inglés) de NYCEDC y lo que dijeron fue una falta de conocimientos del informe respecto al efecto que los nuevos edificios de lujo a precio de mercado tendrían sobre los actuales inquilinos.
“No tiene en cuenta que los edificios a precio de mercado junto a los de unidades de alquiler estabilizado aumentarán la presión para remodelar esos edificios”, dijo Robert Joseph, de la Sociedad Municipal de Arte.
Muchos residentes de Inwood viven en edificios de renta estabilizada, pero un número significativo tiene cláusulas preferenciales del alquiler. Eso permite a los propietarios aumentar los alquileres hasta el “alquiler legal” que es a menudo más alto que las tasas del mercado.
Kirk Grisham, residente de Inwood, preguntó al panel: “¿Saben lo que significa vivir en una unidad de alquiler estabilizado?”. Sacudieron la cabeza diciendo no.
“Estuve durante dos años sin calefacción y agua caliente de vez en cuando, en mi apartamento. Yo personalmente llamé a los comisionados del HPD para que los inspectores vinieran”, dijo. Grisham terminó en corte con su propietario y se representó a sí mismo porque no podía contratar a un abogado.
“Que ustedes hablen sobre la preservación de la asequibilidad en esta ciudad, no entiendo por qué no investigan al HPD. No entiendo por qué no contratan más abogados, más representantes de alcance de los inquilinos. No entiendo por qué eso no se está haciendo. Necesitan financiar al HPD para que funcione”.
Otros cuestionaron la construcción de torres de lujo de gran altura junto al litoral.
Allegra LeGrande, residente de Inwood y científica del clima de la NASA, dijo que los mapas actuales de FEMA están desactualizados. “El cambio climático tiene un componente subyacente de cambio del nivel del mar relacionado con la fusión de las capas de hielo, lo que alterará drásticamente el nivel del mar de referencia. Quisiera que considerasen el nivel del mar de referencia por la Evaluación Nacional del Clima”, dijo,” que dice que hasta ocho pies de nivel del mar cambiarán para 2100″.
Otra académica empapada en la ciencia del clima, Maggie Clark, señaló que no sólo la EIS necesita mirar los patrones de tráfico durante las horas pico, pero también los tiempos de respuesta del NYPD y EMS.
Clark agregó: “El estudio también debe considerar los impactos del ruido y las sombras en la vivienda pública”.
Cheryl Pahaham dijo que escuchó que hay un estudio de remediación de brownfield de 1,500 páginas sobre el desarrollo propuesto del Río Harlem. Instó al panel a hacerlo público o a instituir una revisión exhaustiva si no existe.
También argumentó que la EIS debería “desarrollar una definición más completa y matizada del desplazamiento residencial” y realizar un análisis exhaustivo sobre el impacto en las personas de color y los hogares de bajos ingresos para demostrar el cumplimiento de la Ley Federal de Equidad de Vivienda.
Más viviendas traen más residentes, aproximadamente 12,000 nuevas personas según la EIS. Los residentes destacaron que muchas escuelas ya están sobrepobladas. La infraestructura está envejeciendo. Y el metro, típicamente lleno durante las horas pico y, a menudo, tarde en la noche, solo empeorará.
La presidenta del condado de Manhattan, Gale Brewer, dijo que el impacto en los negocios necesita una mirada dura. La vivienda de lujo atrae a un nuevo tipo de minorista. “Los nuevos edificios a menudo ponen cadenas de tiendas porque quieren inquilinos a precio de mercado y obtener financiamiento”, dijo. “No dudo que la actual propuesta desplazará a los negocios que han estado operando durante años”.
Un empresario dijo que la próspera industria de la vida nocturna de Inwood, al este de la Décima Avenida, está en riesgo de desplazamiento. Los clubes emplean a más de 70 personas y también dependen de otros negocios locales de distribución y suministro. “No somos propietarios de estos edificios”, dijo. “Se trata de pequeños negocios que son propiedad de minorías e inmigrantes. ¿Adónde irán si se ven obligados a salir?”.
Otros dijeron que el proyecto está completamente fuera de escala para Inwood, un barrio donde la mayoría de los edificios alcanzan una altura de seis pisos y tienen una designación de clasificación de zona R7A.
David Thom, miembro de la Coalición de Propietarios de Inwood, dijo que el plan debe preservar el carácter existente del vecindario mientras remodela los antiguos terrenos industriales para nuevos usos residenciales y comerciales. Agregó que el área al norte de la Calle 218 también debe incluirse en el plan, pero con límite de R7A. Pensó que el nuevo sitio de la biblioteca no debería tener 14 pisos de altura y estar fuera de línea con los edificios de Broadway. Él dijo que al sitio de la línea de costa podría permitírsele para alcanzar 17 pisos en vez de los 25 a 30 propuestos.
“Una reducción de la densidad en las alturas produciría un resultado mucho mejor y más en línea con la planificación urbana en lugar de la política de trastienda “, dijo.
Para muchos de los asistentes, la pérdida potencial de la biblioteca y sus recursos sigue siendo una preocupación principal.
Lauren Delgado esperó hasta casi las 10 p.m. para su turno frente al micrófono.
Ella tiene cuatro hijos y dijo: “No sé qué haría si cierran la biblioteca”.
Rodríguez se esforzó por obtener una nota optimista en los comentarios después de que la discusión hubiera terminado.
“¡Gracias a todos los que vinieron a discutir InwoodNYC esta noche y tener una discusión proactiva sobre el futuro de nuestra comunidad!”, publicó en Twitter. “Esta discusión se inició para que, como comunidad, podamos determinar nuestro futuro y hacer las mejoras que necesitamos para hoy y mañana”.
Y recordó a los residentes que se planificaron más diálogos y oportunidades de retroalimentación.
“Sé que hay preocupaciones acerca de este futuro, por lo que esta conversación continúa”, escribió. “Siempre escucharé a aquellos con ideas productivas”.
La EDC, también a través de Twitter, publicó una breve declaración después de la reunión, que se lee en parte: “Estamos comprometidos a continuar trabajando con la comunidad de Inwood a lo largo de este proceso para ayudar a moldear el futuro de este gran barrio de Nueva York. El Plan de Acción Inwood NYC es el primer capítulo de una conversación sobre el futuro de Inwood “.
Los miembros de la comunidad tienen hasta las 5 p.m. del viernes 29 de septiembre para enviar comentarios por correo electrónico a
El Plan de Acción Inwood NYC está disponible para su descarga en inglés y español en https://www.nycedc.com/project/inwood-nyc-neighborhood-study.