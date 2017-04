Tech on the Track

Story by Gregg McQueen

Photos by Alexis Buryk

They’re speeding up on science.

There were nearly 2,000 high school students packed into The Armory in Washington Heights on March 29, but they were not there for a track meet.

Instead, they gathered to check out the fourth annual NYC Computer Science Opportunity Fair, which offered attendees from 65 high schools from around the city the chance to see hands-on activities, demos and exhibits intended to stimulate interest in computer science.

The fair is considered the city’s largest annual college and career event for public high school students studying computer science.

The event was hosted by nonprofit CSNYC and Microsoft’s Technology Education and Literacy in Schools (TEALS) program, in partnership with the Department of Education, Facebook and Goldman Sachs.

Michael Preston, Executive Director of CSNYC, said the fair is designed to provide deeper exposure to computer science for students normally underserved in the subject.

“When it comes to computer science, these students usually haven’t had the pathways,” said Preston.

While fair organizers hope to ultimately kindle interest in computer science careers, Preston said the first step is to plant the seeds of awareness.

“This fair is more about exposure and inspiration for people,” he said.

This year’s Computer Science Opportunity Fair featured more than 90 booths from different companies and colleges demonstrating tech creations and research projects, as well as a series of panel discussions.

Attendees could try out virtual reality, control robots and learn about quantum computing.

Among the organizations present were Google, eBay, Facebook, Warby Parker, Carnegie Mellon, Pace University and Columbia University.

“Computer science is at the core of changes reshaping every industry, yet the field remains unfamiliar to many people,” said Jeff Reynar, engineering director of Facebook New York. “The CS Fair and similar efforts by CSNYC expose students to the range of opportunities unlocked by studying computer science, offering them a greater array of options and preparing them well for the next steps on their career path.”

While Preston said that students benefit from interacting with major technology companies, he remarked that it was just as important for those businesses to interact with a diverse array of underserved public school kids.

“It’s also important for the companies to see these kids. The tech industry isn’t necessarily known as being diverse,” said Preston.

The fair also included a Student Showcase, where eight finalist teams from across the city presented computer science projects to a team of judges that included New York City Chief Digital Officer Sree Sreenivasan, Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer and Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez.

In 2015, CSNYC partnered with the city to launch the CS4All initiative, designed to provide computer science courses to all of the city’s public school students by 2025.

Preston said the CS4All program is essential for reaching students at a young age.

“If you wait until high school to expose them to computer science, they’re less likely to consider it as viable,” he stated. “If you have it at other grades, you’re more likely to have better experiences.”

Preston said the launch of CS4All has helped increase participation and interest in the Computer Science Opportunity Fair.

“The exciting thing is seeing many more schools in the mix,” remarked Preston. “You see the students in the room, and you see their diversity. They look like New York City.”

For more information, please visit www.csfair.nyc.