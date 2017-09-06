Story by Gregg McQueen At age 17, Rachel Lloyd was a human trafficking victim, forced into prostitution. By age 23, she was founding an organization to help girls and young women harmed by trafficking and the resulting stigma they face. Driven by the lack of services for trafficking victims, Lloyd created Girls Educational and Mentoring Services (GEMS) to empower girls and young women ages 12 to 24, to exit the commercial sex industry and develop to their full potential. GEMS provides a wide array of services, including leadership trainings, to address the needs of exploited young women, including assistance with education, housing and employment. Operating for 19 years, GEMS is now the largest service provider of its kind in the nation. Last year, GEMS assisted more than 400 young women, said the group’s Founder and CEO. Lloyd grew up in England and moved to Germany in 1994 in attempt to escape trafficking. After turning her life around, she came to the United States in 1997 and began working with incarcerated women coming out of prostitution. “I was one of the first people they met who had become successful and came out of the life on the other side,” Lloyd said. “It allowed us to talk about how it gets better,” she said. Lloyd obtained her GED and eventually went to Marymount Manhattan College and earned a master’s from the City College of New York. She said she founded GEMS in 1998 due to the lack of assistance traditional social services organizations gave to trafficking victims. “Getting out of the life is really the first step — we want our girls to be self-sufficient,” said Lloyd. “Our programs are all positioned for youth development, leadership, work,” said Julie Laurence, Chief Program Officer of GEMS. Laurence is part of a staff that includes 30 full-time employees, 8 part-time employees, and approximately 10 volunteers and interns. Members have also contributed poetry, personal essays and art to Breaking the Silence, a new book which explores commercial sexual exploitation. Laurence said one of the biggest challenges for members is maintaining self-confidence after the hardships they have experienced. “Doors have often been closed in their faces,” she remarked. “When they’re under the influence of a trafficker, they’re told that is all they’ll ever be.” Members are referred to GEMS from a variety of sources, such as the Adminstration for Children’s Services (ACS), district attorney’s offices, community-based organizations and word of mouth. “Our goal is to decrease the number of girls being trafficked,” said Lloyd. “Our stated goal is to close down in 20 years because we’re no longer needed.” For more information, please visit www.gems-girls.org. GEMS members have contributed personal essays, poetry and art to Breaking the Silence, a new book focused on their experiences. This is one excerpt. What's Your Story? Maybe you've never been arrested, convicted or did any time. I'll tell you what we've done. We've spent many nights alone We're gaining self-worth back. We've written it all down to —Dominique, age 17 Historia por Gregg McQueen A los 17 años, Rachel Lloyd fue víctima de la trata de personas y fue forzada a prostituirse. A los 23 años, fundó una organización para ayudar a las niñas y las jóvenes afectadas por el tráfico de personas y el estigma resultante que enfrentan. Impulsada por la falta de servicios para las víctimas de la trata, Lloyd creó Servicios Educativos y de Mentores para Niñas (GEMS, por sus siglas en inglés) para empoderar a las niñas y mujeres jóvenes de 12 a 24 años a salir de la industria del sexo comercial y desarrollar su máximo potencial. GEMS ofrece una amplia gama de servicios, incluyendo capacitaciones de liderazgo para atender las necesidades de las mujeres jóvenes explotadas, incluyendo asistencia con educación, vivienda y empleo. Operando desde hace 19 años, GEMS es ahora el mayor proveedor de servicios de su tipo en la nación. El año pasado, GEMS ayudó a más de 400 mujeres jóvenes, dijo la fundadora y directora general del grupo. Lloyd creció en Inglaterra y se mudó a Alemania en 1994 para intentar escapar del tráfico. Después de transformar su vida, vino a los Estados Unidos en 1997 y comenzó a trabajar con mujeres encarceladas que salían de la prostitución. “Fui una de las primeras personas que conocieron que se habían vuelto exitosas y salieron de la vida al otro lado”, dijo Lloyd. “Nos permitió hablar sobre cómo mejorar”, dijo. Lloyd obtuvo su GED y finalmente asistió al Marymount Manhattan College y obtuvo una maestría del City College de Nueva York. Dijo que fundó GEMS en 1998 debido a la falta de asistencia que las organizaciones de servicios sociales tradicionales daban a las víctimas de la trata. “Salir de esa vida es realmente el primer paso, queremos que nuestras chicas sean autosuficientes”, dijo Lloyd. “Nuestros programas están posicionados para el desarrollo juvenil, el liderazgo, el trabajo”, dijo Julie Laurence, directora de Programa de GEMS. Laurence es parte de un personal que incluye 30 empleados a tiempo completo, 8 empleados a tiempo parcial, y aproximadamente 10 voluntarios y pasantes. Los miembros también han contribuido con poesía, ensayos personales y arte a Breaking the Silence, un nuevo libro que explora la explotación sexual comercial. Laurence dijo que uno de los mayores desafíos para ellas es mantener la confianza en sí mismas después de las dificultades que han experimentado. “Las puertas a menudo les han sido cerradas en sus caras”, comentó. “Cuando están bajo la influencia de un traficante, les dicen que eso es todo lo que serán”. Las miembros son referidos a GEMS de una variedad de fuentes, tales como la Administración de Servicios Infantiles (ACS, por sus siglas en inglés), oficinas de fiscales del distrito, organizaciones comunitarias y el boca a boca. “Nuestro objetivo es disminuir el número de niñas que son objeto de trata”, dijo Lloyd. “Nuestro objetivo declarado es cerrar en 20 años porque ya no seamos necesarios”. Para obtener más información, por favor visite www.gems-girls.org. Para donar, por favor visite bit.ly/GEMSDONATE. Miembros de GEMS han contribuido con ensayos personales, poesía y arte a Breaking the Silence, un nuevo libro centrado en sus experiencias. Este es un extracto. ¿Cuál es tu historia? Tal vez nunca has sido arrestada, condenada o encarcelada. Te diré lo que hemos hecho. Hemos pasado muchas noches solas Estamos recuperando la autoestima. Lo hemos escrito todo para —Dominique, 17 años.
Tearing down trafficking
Speaking Out
Never kissed a boy you’ve had a crush on, or never hung out past
your curfew. Never been in an abusive relationship. Never smoked pot
a day in your life. Never considered stripping just to get by.
and helpless. Probably never made it past eighth grade. We’ve
been hit, arrested by the system. Abused by our boyfriends.
We’ve imagined flying away from all the pain.
share what hurts. Some of us are out, some of us remain in.
Some of us are in danger, all of us are scared. None of us know
what makes us so different, but we all know what did.
Listen to our stories because now we’re breaking the silence.
Terminando con el tráfico
Denunciar
Nunca besaste a un chico del que estabas flechada, o nunca te has pasado del
toque de queda. Nunca has estado en una relación abusiva. Nunca fumaste marihuana.
Nunca consideré desnudarte sólo para sobrevivir.
y desamparadas. Probablemente nunca pasamos del octavo grado. Hemos
sido golpeadas, detenidas por el sistema. Abusadas por nuestros novios.
Hemos imaginado volar lejos de todo el dolor.
compartir lo que duele. Algunas de nosotras hemos salido, algunas permanecemos.
Algunos estamos en peligro, todas tenemos miedo. Ninguna de nosotros sabe
lo que nos hace tan diferentes, pero todas sabemos qué lo hizo.
Escucha nuestras historias porque ahora estamos rompiendo el silencio.
