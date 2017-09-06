Tearing down trafficking

Story by Gregg McQueen

At age 17, Rachel Lloyd was a human trafficking victim, forced into prostitution.

By age 23, she was founding an organization to help girls and young women harmed by trafficking and the resulting stigma they face.

Driven by the lack of services for trafficking victims, Lloyd created

Girls Educational and Mentoring Services (GEMS) to empower girls and young women ages 12 to 24, to exit the commercial sex industry and develop to their full potential.

GEMS provides a wide array of services, including leadership trainings, to address the needs of exploited young women, including assistance with education, housing and employment.

Operating for 19 years, GEMS is now the largest service provider of its kind in the nation.

Last year, GEMS assisted more than 400 young women, said the group’s Founder and CEO.

Lloyd grew up in England and moved to Germany in 1994 in attempt to escape trafficking. After turning her life around, she came to the United States in 1997 and began working with incarcerated women coming out of prostitution.

“I was one of the first people they met who had become successful and came out of the life on the other side,” Lloyd said.

“It allowed us to talk about how it gets better,” she said.

Lloyd obtained her GED and eventually went to Marymount Manhattan College and earned a master’s from the City College of New York.

She said she founded GEMS in 1998 due to the lack of assistance traditional social services organizations gave to trafficking victims.

“Getting out of the life is really the first step — we want our girls to be self-sufficient,” said Lloyd.

“Our programs are all positioned for youth development, leadership, work,” said Julie Laurence, Chief Program Officer of GEMS.

Laurence is part of a staff that includes 30 full-time employees, 8 part-time employees, and approximately 10 volunteers and interns.

Members have also contributed poetry, personal essays and art to Breaking the Silence, a new book which explores commercial sexual exploitation.

Laurence said one of the biggest challenges for members is maintaining self-confidence after the hardships they have experienced.

“Doors have often been closed in their faces,” she remarked. “When they’re under the influence of a trafficker, they’re told that is all they’ll ever be.”

Members are referred to GEMS from a variety of sources, such as the Adminstration for Children’s Services (ACS), district attorney’s offices, community-based organizations and word of mouth.

“Our goal is to decrease the number of girls being trafficked,” said Lloyd. “Our stated goal is to close down in 20 years because we’re no longer needed.”

For more information, please visit www.gems-girls.org. To donate, please visit bit.ly/GEMSDONATE.

Speaking Out

GEMS members have contributed personal essays, poetry and art to Breaking the Silence, a new book focused on their experiences. This is one excerpt.

What’s Your Story?

Maybe you’ve never been arrested, convicted or did any time.

Never kissed a boy you’ve had a crush on, or never hung out past

your curfew. Never been in an abusive relationship. Never smoked pot

a day in your life. Never considered stripping just to get by.

I’ll tell you what we’ve done. We’ve spent many nights alone

and helpless. Probably never made it past eighth grade. We’ve

been hit, arrested by the system. Abused by our boyfriends.

We’ve imagined flying away from all the pain.

We’re gaining self-worth back. We’ve written it all down to

share what hurts. Some of us are out, some of us remain in.

Some of us are in danger, all of us are scared. None of us know

what makes us so different, but we all know what did.

Listen to our stories because now we’re breaking the silence.

—Dominique, age 17