TeamTenant

Uniting against landlord harassment

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

Halt the harassment.

Tenants from across the city rallied at City Hall on January 25, to protest what they say is poor treatment by landlords and to call on Mayor Bill de Blasio to honor a previous pledge to enact legislation curtailing renter harassment.

The advocates were part of the newly-formed Coalition Against Tenant Harassment (CATH), comprised of member groups such as Community Action for Safe Apartments (CASA), Make the Road New York (MRNY), Catholic Migration Services and the Northwest Bronx Community Coalition.

The City Hall rally marked the group’s first official public action.

Tenants shared personal stories of landlord issues and poor living conditions.

Kristy Arroyo said she has lived without gas in her building for 11 months, and was not provided with a temporary cooktop by her landlord.

“If a building has a landlord that’s a slumlord, they should not be managing properties,” she said.

Robert Conklin, who has lived on West 14th Street in Manhattan for 29 years, said his building has been plagued by overflowing toilets and faulty electrical systems. He accused his landlord of bullying tenants with improper eviction notices.

“When harassment happens to you, it feels like a knife held up against your throat,” Conklin said. “It’s scary and it hurts.”

In March 2016, as part of negotiations with the City Council on Mandatory Inclusion Housing (MIH), de Blasio committed to having a Citywide Certificate of No Harassment program. Advocates complained that legislation has not yet been put in place, and said the looming threat of neighborhood rezoning projects adds urgency to the fight against landlord abuses.

“I’m here to ask Mayor de Blasio to do something in respect to harassment,” remarked Teresa, a Bushwick, Brooklyn resident and member of Make the Road New York (MRNY). “If a landlord wants to get a permit, it should be verified that no harassment has gone on. We’re worried that harassment has become common practice and it must stop now.”

CATH proposed a legislative solution for preventing harassment practices and displacement of low-income tenants, using landlord permit applications with the Department of Buildings (DOB) as leverage.

The suggested Certificate of No Harassment legislation would block landlords with a history of harassment from obtaining DOB permits to renovate their buildings. ​

Using DOB and Housing Preservation and Development (HPD) violations, housing court records and other data, buildings would be flagged as having harassment indicators.

Landlords appearing on the list would be required to accept a denial of their permit request, or provide a “cure” in the form of new, permanently affordable housing on the site, said CATH members.

Bronx resident Lourdes De La Cruz said she has endured poor living conditions at her Townsend Avenue building, located near the city’s proposed Jerome Avenue rezoning area.

She said that landlords with a history of harassment should not be allowed to acquire new properties in neighborhood rezoning efforts.

“I’m leaving my apartment when I want, not when the landlords want,” De La Cruz remarked.

Emily Goldstein, Senior Campaign Organizer with the Association for Neighborhood and Housing Development (ANHD), said that landlords are willing to harass tenants because it is profitable to push out low-income residents and bring in market-rate renters.

She said that anti-harassment legislation was sorely needed.

“If harassing tenants meant you wouldn’t get a permit to renovate your building and bring in those higher rents, an awful lot of landlords would stop harassing tenants tomorrow,” said Goldstein, who noted that CATH is working with Councilmember Brad Lander and HPD officials regarding a potential Council bill for a Certificate of No Harassment.

“It’s not just about punishing harassment, it’s about preventing it,” Goldstein stated. “The sooner legislation is passed, the sooner it can help people. The situation is urgent.”

Ryan DuBois, a tenant organizer with Goddard Riverside Community Center’s Law Project, said that combining efforts of numerous high-profile advocacy groups under the CATH umbrella should be useful in advancing tenants causes.

“Creating a more united front is always helpful,” said DuBois. “There’s always power in numbers. This sends a message to the mayor and the city in general that this is something that all of New York City wants.”

For more information on the Coalition Against Tenant Harassment (CATH), go to www.enddisplacement.org.