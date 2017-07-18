Story and photos by Gregg McQueen These Teamsters are calling foul. Joined by a huge inflatable rat, members of Teamsters Local 814 gathered outside of New York-Presbyterian (NYP) Hospital, Waldner’s Business Environments’ largest client, on July 11 to rally against the lost jobs affecting warehouse workers and drivers. Many of the workers have delivered the company’s furniture to the hospital for years. Waldner’s, one of the largest office furniture companies in the metropolitan region, has been unionized for over 50 years. Although many of its provisions should remain in effect, as required by federal labor law, the last union contract covering drivers, helpers, and warehouse workers expired on June 30th. Teamsters are protesting the loss of a long-time union contract with one of the city’s largest furniture dealerships, which has left dozens of them out of work. Standing outside the hospital on Tuesday, Kevin Roach, a 33-year union member, said losing the contract was “a big blow.” “I’ve been bringing deliveries to NYP forever, and just like that we’re locked out,” he remarked. Union members said that Waldner’s Business Environments refused to negotiate a new contract, then locked out more than 40 union workers when the latest deal expired on June 30. Roach explained that union members stand to lose benefits if they are out of work long enough, as they are based on the amount of hours put in. “The longer this drags, it’ll start to affect members [financially],” he said. “We’re working guys, and we want to work.” Local 814 organizer Julian Tysh said the union has appealed to NYP for help, calling on the hospital to stop doing business with Waldner’s until the contract issue is resolved. Tysh accused Waldner’s of replacing union workers with “cheap subcontractors” who aren’t paid any health benefits. “Hopefully, the hospital will be willing to help us. We’ve been doing the work for years,” said Tysh. “They shouldn’t want to use contractors that put people out of work,” he added. “And they’re a healthcare organization ― they shouldn’t want to use a company if workers aren’t being paid health benefits.” Protesters received a boost when City Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez stopped by to show his support. Rodríguez told union members he would appeal to the hospital on their behalf. So far, New York-Presbyterian has sought to distance itself from the quarrel. “This is related to a labor dispute between Waldner’s and the Teamsters union,” said NYP spokesperson Jessica Mikulski in an email. “The hospital is not involved and is operating normally.” But Rodríguez pushed back and insisted that the hospital must make a choice. “For them to say they’re not involved in this dispute is not only untrue, but it’s an insult to the working families of this city who depend on leading institutions like NYP to make ethical decisions about what type of contractors they hire,” said the Councilmember in a statement. “Even corporations like McDonald’s have stepped up and taken responsibility for their supply chain. It’s time for NYP to step up and drop Waldner’s.” At press time, Waldner’s had not yet responded to a request for comment. Teamsters Local 814 President Jason Ide said that 20 full-time workers and over 20 part-time workers were affected by the lockout. “It’s devastating,” he remarked. “Some of them have spent most of their adult lives working at this job.” Ide said the union met with Waldner’s in March about a new contract and offered a proposal. Then, on April 25, Local 814 received a letter from Waldner’s advising that the contract would be terminated, he explained. The union has filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board, Ide said, claiming that Waldner’s illegally refused to bargain a contract. Teamsters Local 814 representatives say they have also reached out to all of Waldner’s clients to ask them to cease doing business with the furniture company. These include CUNY, SUNY, Columbia University, New York Life, Macy’s, the MTA, Estée Lauder, and Spotify. “We’ll see where this all goes from here,” Ide said. “But I know these guys are strong, and they will fight.” Historia y fotos por Gregg McQueen Estos ‘Teamsters’ están pidiendo falta. Acompañados por una enorme rata inflable, miembros del sindicato ‘Teamsters Local 814’ se reunieron afuera del Hospital New York-Presbyterian (NYP, por sus siglas en inglés), el mayor cliente de Ambientes de Negocios Waldner’s, el 11 de julio para protestar contra los puestos de trabajo perdidos que afectan a conductores y trabajadores del almacén. Muchos de los trabajadores han entregado los muebles de la compañía al hospital por años. Waldner’s, una de las más grandes empresas de mobiliario de oficina de la región metropolitana, está sindicalizada desde hace más de 50 años. Aunque muchas de sus disposiciones deberían seguir vigentes, como lo exige la ley laboral federal, el último contrato sindical que abarcaba conductores, ayudantes y trabajadores de almacén expiró el 30 de junio. Los ‘Teamsters’ protestan por la pérdida de un contrato sindical de mucho tiempo con uno de los concesionarios de muebles más grandes de la ciudad, lo que ha dejado a decenas de ellos sin trabajo. De pie afuera del hospital el martes, Kevin Roach, un miembro del sindicato por 33 años, dijo que perder el contrato fue “un gran golpe”. “He estado trayendo entregas a NYP desde siempre y estamos bloqueados”, comentó. Los miembros del sindicato dijeron que Ambientes Empresariales Waldner’s se negó a negociar un nuevo contrato y luego bloqueó a más de 40 trabajadores sindicalizados cuando el último acuerdo expiró el 30 de junio. Roach explicó que los miembros del sindicato pueden perder los beneficios si no laboran por tiempo suficiente, ya que se basan en la cantidad de horas trabajadas. “Cuanto más tiempo se prolongue, empezará a afectar a los miembros [económicamente]”, dijo. “Estamos trabajando chicos y queremos hacerlo”. El organizador de Local 814, Julian Tysh, dijo que el sindicato ha apelado a NYP para pedir ayuda, pidiendo al hospital que deje de hacer negocios con Waldner’s hasta que se resuelva el problema del contrato. Tysh acusó a Waldner’s de reemplazar a los trabajadores sindicales por “subcontratistas baratos” a quienes no se les pagan ningún beneficio de salud. “Esperemos que el hospital esté dispuesto a ayudarnos. Hemos estado haciendo el trabajo durante años”, dijo Tysh. “No deberían querer usar contratistas que dejan a la gente sin trabajo”, añadió. “Y son una organización de salud, no deberían querer usar una compañía si los trabajadores no reciben beneficios de salud”. Los manifestantes recibieron un estímulo cuando el concejal Ydanis Rodríguez se detuvo para mostrar su apoyo. Rodríguez dijo a los miembros del sindicato que apelaría al hospital en su nombre. Hasta ahora, New York-Presbyterian ha tratado de distanciarse de la pelea. “Esto está relacionado con una disputa laboral entre Waldner’s y el sindicato de ‘Teamsters’”, dijo Jessica Mikulski, portavoz del NYP, en un correo electrónico. “El hospital no está involucrado y está operando normalmente”. Pero Rodríguez difirió e insistió en que el hospital debía hacer una elección. “Para ellos decir que no están involucrados en esta disputa no solo es falso, sino es un insulto a las familias trabajadoras de esta ciudad que dependen de instituciones líderes como el NYP para tomar decisiones éticas sobre qué tipo de contratistas contratan”, dijo el concejal en un comunicado. “Incluso las corporaciones como McDonald’s han asumido la responsabilidad de su cadena de suministro. Es hora de que el NYP de un paso adelante y abandone a Waldner’s”. Al cierre de esta edición, Waldner’s aún no había respondido a una solicitud de comentarios. El presidente de ‘Teamsters Local 814’, Jason Ide, dijo que 20 trabajadores a tiempo completo y más de 20 trabajadores a tiempo parcial fueron afectados por el cierre. “Es devastador”, comentó. “Algunos de ellos han pasado la mayor parte de su vida adulta ten este trabajo.” Ide dijo que el sindicato se reunió con Waldner’s en marzo sobre un nuevo contrato y ofreció una propuesta. Luego, el 25 de abril, Local 814 recibió una carta de Waldner’s avisando que el contrato sería terminado, explicó. El sindicato ha presentado una queja ante la Junta Nacional de Relaciones Laborales, dijo Ide, alegando que Waldner’s ilegalmente se negó a negociar un contrato. Los representantes de ‘Teamsters Local 814’ dicen que también han contactado a todos los clientes de Waldner’s para pedirles que dejen de hacer negocios con la compañía de muebles. Estos incluyen a CUNY, SUNY, la Universidad Columbia, New York Life, Macy’s, la MTA, Estée Lauder y Spotify. “Veremos a donde llega todo esto”, dijo Ide. “Pero sé que estos chicos son fuertes y lucharán”.
Teamsters Steamed
Enojados y organizados
Story and photos by Gregg McQueen
These Teamsters are calling foul.
Joined by a huge inflatable rat, members of Teamsters Local 814 gathered outside of New York-Presbyterian (NYP) Hospital, Waldner’s Business Environments’ largest client, on July 11 to rally against the lost jobs affecting warehouse workers and drivers.
Many of the workers have delivered the company’s furniture to the hospital for years.
Waldner’s, one of the largest office furniture companies in the metropolitan region, has been unionized for over 50 years. Although many of its provisions should remain in effect, as required by federal labor law, the last union contract covering drivers, helpers, and warehouse workers expired on June 30th.
Teamsters are protesting the loss of a long-time union contract with one of the city’s largest furniture dealerships, which has left dozens of them out of work.
Standing outside the hospital on Tuesday, Kevin Roach, a 33-year union member, said losing the contract was “a big blow.”
“I’ve been bringing deliveries to NYP forever, and just like that we’re locked out,” he remarked.
Union members said that Waldner’s Business Environments refused to negotiate a new contract, then locked out more than 40 union workers when the latest deal expired on June 30.
Roach explained that union members stand to lose benefits if they are out of work long enough, as they are based on the amount of hours put in.
“The longer this drags, it’ll start to affect members [financially],” he said. “We’re working guys, and we want to work.”
Local 814 organizer Julian Tysh said the union has appealed to NYP for help, calling on the hospital to stop doing business with Waldner’s until the contract issue is resolved.
Tysh accused Waldner’s of replacing union workers with “cheap subcontractors” who aren’t paid any health benefits.
“Hopefully, the hospital will be willing to help us. We’ve been doing the work for years,” said Tysh.
“They shouldn’t want to use contractors that put people out of work,” he added. “And they’re a healthcare organization ― they shouldn’t want to use a company if workers aren’t being paid health benefits.”
Protesters received a boost when City Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez stopped by to show his support.
Rodríguez told union members he would appeal to the hospital on their behalf.
So far, New York-Presbyterian has sought to distance itself from the quarrel.
“This is related to a labor dispute between Waldner’s and the Teamsters union,” said NYP spokesperson Jessica Mikulski in an email. “The hospital is not involved and is operating normally.”
But Rodríguez pushed back and insisted that the hospital must make a choice.
“For them to say they’re not involved in this dispute is not only untrue, but it’s an insult to the working families of this city who depend on leading institutions like NYP to make ethical decisions about what type of contractors they hire,” said the Councilmember in a statement. “Even corporations like McDonald’s have stepped up and taken responsibility for their supply chain. It’s time for NYP to step up and drop Waldner’s.”
At press time, Waldner’s had not yet responded to a request for comment.
Teamsters Local 814 President Jason Ide said that 20 full-time workers and over 20 part-time workers were affected by the lockout.
“It’s devastating,” he remarked. “Some of them have spent most of their adult lives working at this job.”
Ide said the union met with Waldner’s in March about a new contract and offered a proposal. Then, on April 25, Local 814 received a letter from Waldner’s advising that the contract would be terminated, he explained.
The union has filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board, Ide said, claiming that Waldner’s illegally refused to bargain a contract.
Teamsters Local 814 representatives say they have also reached out to all of Waldner’s clients to ask them to cease doing business with the furniture company. These include CUNY, SUNY, Columbia University, New York Life, Macy’s, the MTA, Estée Lauder, and Spotify.
“We’ll see where this all goes from here,” Ide said. “But I know these guys are strong, and they will fight.”
Historia y fotos por Gregg McQueen
Estos ‘Teamsters’ están pidiendo falta.
Acompañados por una enorme rata inflable, miembros del sindicato ‘Teamsters Local 814’ se reunieron afuera del Hospital New York-Presbyterian (NYP, por sus siglas en inglés), el mayor cliente de Ambientes de Negocios Waldner’s, el 11 de julio para protestar contra los puestos de trabajo perdidos que afectan a conductores y trabajadores del almacén.
Muchos de los trabajadores han entregado los muebles de la compañía al hospital por años.
Waldner’s, una de las más grandes empresas de mobiliario de oficina de la región metropolitana, está sindicalizada desde hace más de 50 años. Aunque muchas de sus disposiciones deberían seguir vigentes, como lo exige la ley laboral federal, el último contrato sindical que abarcaba conductores, ayudantes y trabajadores de almacén expiró el 30 de junio.
Los ‘Teamsters’ protestan por la pérdida de un contrato sindical de mucho tiempo con uno de los concesionarios de muebles más grandes de la ciudad, lo que ha dejado a decenas de ellos sin trabajo.
De pie afuera del hospital el martes, Kevin Roach, un miembro del sindicato por 33 años, dijo que perder el contrato fue “un gran golpe”.
“He estado trayendo entregas a NYP desde siempre y estamos bloqueados”, comentó.
Los miembros del sindicato dijeron que Ambientes Empresariales Waldner’s se negó a negociar un nuevo contrato y luego bloqueó a más de 40 trabajadores sindicalizados cuando el último acuerdo expiró el 30 de junio.
Roach explicó que los miembros del sindicato pueden perder los beneficios si no laboran por tiempo suficiente, ya que se basan en la cantidad de horas trabajadas.
“Cuanto más tiempo se prolongue, empezará a afectar a los miembros [económicamente]”, dijo. “Estamos trabajando chicos y queremos hacerlo”.
El organizador de Local 814, Julian Tysh, dijo que el sindicato ha apelado a NYP para pedir ayuda, pidiendo al hospital que deje de hacer negocios con Waldner’s hasta que se resuelva el problema del contrato.
Tysh acusó a Waldner’s de reemplazar a los trabajadores sindicales por “subcontratistas baratos” a quienes no se les pagan ningún beneficio de salud.
“Esperemos que el hospital esté dispuesto a ayudarnos. Hemos estado haciendo el trabajo durante años”, dijo Tysh.
“No deberían querer usar contratistas que dejan a la gente sin trabajo”, añadió. “Y son una organización de salud, no deberían querer usar una compañía si los trabajadores no reciben beneficios de salud”.
Los manifestantes recibieron un estímulo cuando el concejal Ydanis Rodríguez se detuvo para mostrar su apoyo.
Rodríguez dijo a los miembros del sindicato que apelaría al hospital en su nombre.
Hasta ahora, New York-Presbyterian ha tratado de distanciarse de la pelea.
“Esto está relacionado con una disputa laboral entre Waldner’s y el sindicato de ‘Teamsters’”, dijo Jessica Mikulski, portavoz del NYP, en un correo electrónico. “El hospital no está involucrado y está operando normalmente”.
Pero Rodríguez difirió e insistió en que el hospital debía hacer una elección.
“Para ellos decir que no están involucrados en esta disputa no solo es falso, sino es un insulto a las familias trabajadoras de esta ciudad que dependen de instituciones líderes como el NYP para tomar decisiones éticas sobre qué tipo de contratistas contratan”, dijo el concejal en un comunicado.
“Incluso las corporaciones como McDonald’s han asumido la responsabilidad de su cadena de suministro. Es hora de que el NYP de un paso adelante y abandone a Waldner’s”.
Al cierre de esta edición, Waldner’s aún no había respondido a una solicitud de comentarios.
El presidente de ‘Teamsters Local 814’, Jason Ide, dijo que 20 trabajadores a tiempo completo y más de 20 trabajadores a tiempo parcial fueron afectados por el cierre.
“Es devastador”, comentó. “Algunos de ellos han pasado la mayor parte de su vida adulta ten este trabajo.”
Ide dijo que el sindicato se reunió con Waldner’s en marzo sobre un nuevo contrato y ofreció una propuesta. Luego, el 25 de abril, Local 814 recibió una carta de Waldner’s avisando que el contrato sería terminado, explicó.
El sindicato ha presentado una queja ante la Junta Nacional de Relaciones Laborales, dijo Ide, alegando que Waldner’s ilegalmente se negó a negociar un contrato.
Los representantes de ‘Teamsters Local 814’ dicen que también han contactado a todos los clientes de Waldner’s para pedirles que dejen de hacer negocios con la compañía de muebles. Estos incluyen a CUNY, SUNY, la Universidad Columbia, New York Life, Macy’s, la MTA, Estée Lauder y Spotify.
“Veremos a donde llega todo esto”, dijo Ide. “Pero sé que estos chicos son fuertes y lucharán”.