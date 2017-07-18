Teamsters Steamed

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

These Teamsters are calling foul.

Joined by a huge inflatable rat, members of Teamsters Local 814 gathered outside of New York-Presbyterian (NYP) Hospital, Waldner’s Business Environments’ largest client, on July 11 to rally against the lost jobs affecting warehouse workers and drivers.

Many of the workers have delivered the company’s furniture to the hospital for years.

Waldner’s, one of the largest office furniture companies in the metropolitan region, has been unionized for over 50 years. Although many of its provisions should remain in effect, as required by federal labor law, the last union contract covering drivers, helpers, and warehouse workers expired on June 30th.

Teamsters are protesting the loss of a long-time union contract with one of the city’s largest furniture dealerships, which has left dozens of them out of work.

Standing outside the hospital on Tuesday, Kevin Roach, a 33-year union member, said losing the contract was “a big blow.”

“I’ve been bringing deliveries to NYP forever, and just like that we’re locked out,” he remarked.

Union members said that Waldner’s Business Environments refused to negotiate a new contract, then locked out more than 40 union workers when the latest deal expired on June 30.

Roach explained that union members stand to lose benefits if they are out of work long enough, as they are based on the amount of hours put in.

“The longer this drags, it’ll start to affect members [financially],” he said. “We’re working guys, and we want to work.”

Local 814 organizer Julian Tysh said the union has appealed to NYP for help, calling on the hospital to stop doing business with Waldner’s until the contract issue is resolved.

Tysh accused Waldner’s of replacing union workers with “cheap subcontractors” who aren’t paid any health benefits.

“Hopefully, the hospital will be willing to help us. We’ve been doing the work for years,” said Tysh.

“They shouldn’t want to use contractors that put people out of work,” he added. “And they’re a healthcare organization ― they shouldn’t want to use a company if workers aren’t being paid health benefits.”

Protesters received a boost when City Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez stopped by to show his support.

Rodríguez told union members he would appeal to the hospital on their behalf.

So far, New York-Presbyterian has sought to distance itself from the quarrel.

“This is related to a labor dispute between Waldner’s and the Teamsters union,” said NYP spokesperson Jessica Mikulski in an email. “The hospital is not involved and is operating normally.”

But Rodríguez pushed back and insisted that the hospital must make a choice.

“For them to say they’re not involved in this dispute is not only untrue, but it’s an insult to the working families of this city who depend on leading institutions like NYP to make ethical decisions about what type of contractors they hire,” said the Councilmember in a statement. “Even corporations like McDonald’s have stepped up and taken responsibility for their supply chain. It’s time for NYP to step up and drop Waldner’s.”

At press time, Waldner’s had not yet responded to a request for comment.

Teamsters Local 814 President Jason Ide said that 20 full-time workers and over 20 part-time workers were affected by the lockout.

“It’s devastating,” he remarked. “Some of them have spent most of their adult lives working at this job.”

Ide said the union met with Waldner’s in March about a new contract and offered a proposal. Then, on April 25, Local 814 received a letter from Waldner’s advising that the contract would be terminated, he explained.

The union has filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board, Ide said, claiming that Waldner’s illegally refused to bargain a contract.

Teamsters Local 814 representatives say they have also reached out to all of Waldner’s clients to ask them to cease doing business with the furniture company. These include CUNY, SUNY, Columbia University, New York Life, Macy’s, the MTA, Estée Lauder, and Spotify.

“We’ll see where this all goes from here,” Ide said. “But I know these guys are strong, and they will fight.”