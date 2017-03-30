Team of Two

Two new members of the Armory team are taking the lead.

A statement issued by‎ Michael Frankfurt, Chairman of the Armory Foundation Board‎, identified two individuals from within the organization to serve as leaders of The Armory Foundation, following the passing of Founder and President Dr. Norbert Sander.

“The Board of Directors of The Armory Foundation today elected Rita Finkel, currently COO and Director of Armory College Prep, and Jonathan Schindel, currently EVP and CFO, Co-Presidents,” said Frankfurt in the statement.

The Armory is a non-profit institution hosts more than 100 track and field meets, including the Millrose Games, and welcomes more than 125,000 athlete visits each year.

‎The appointments were effective immediately.

“Rita, who has worked alongside Dr. Sander for the past 11 years, will continue to oversee the highly successful Armory College Prep program in addition to assuming an expanded leadership role at The Armory,” said Frankfurt. “Jonathan, who joined the Armory in 2016 after serving on its Board of Directors, will also assume a greater leadership role, joining Rita as Co-President.”

‎The two have the full support of the board and staff, said Frankfurt.

“We are fortunate to have them. We look forward to continue the success for The Armory Foundation,” he stated.