Two new members of the Armory team are taking the lead. A statement issued by Michael Frankfurt, Chairman of the Armory Foundation Board, identified two individuals from within the organization to serve as leaders of The Armory Foundation, following the passing of Founder and President Dr. Norbert Sander. “The Board of Directors of The Armory Foundation today elected Rita Finkel, currently COO and Director of Armory College Prep, and Jonathan Schindel, currently EVP and CFO, Co-Presidents,” said Frankfurt in the statement. The Armory is a non-profit institution hosts more than 100 track and field meets, including the Millrose Games, and welcomes more than 125,000 athlete visits each year. The appointments were effective immediately. “Rita, who has worked alongside Dr. Sander for the past 11 years, will continue to oversee the highly successful Armory College Prep program in addition to assuming an expanded leadership role at The Armory,” said Frankfurt. “Jonathan, who joined the Armory in 2016 after serving on its Board of Directors, will also assume a greater leadership role, joining Rita as Co-President.” The two have the full support of the board and staff, said Frankfurt. “We are fortunate to have them. We look forward to continue the success for The Armory Foundation,” he stated. Dos nuevos miembros del equipo de la Armería están tomando la delantera. Una declaración emitida por Michael Frankfurt, presidente de la Junta de la Fundación Armería, identificó a dos individuos dentro de la organización por servir como líderes de la Fundación Armería, tras el fallecimiento de su fundador y presidente, el Dr. Norbert Sander. “El Consejo de Administración de la Fundación Armería eligió hoy a Rita Finkel, actualmente COO y directora de Armory College Prep, y Jonathan Schindel, actual vicepresidente y director financiero, copresidentes”. La Armería es una institución sin fines de lucro que acoge más de 100 encuentros de atletismo, incluyendo los Juegos Millrose, y da la bienvenida a más de 125,000 visitas de atletas cada año. Los nombramientos fueron efectivos inmediatamente. “Rita, quien ha trabajado junto con el Dr. Sander durante los últimos 11 años, continuará supervisando el exitoso programa Armory College Prep, además de asumir un papel de liderazgo ampliado en La Armería”, dijo Frankfurt. “Jonathan, quien se unió a La Armería en 2016 después de servir en su Junta Directiva, también asumirá un mayor papel de liderazgo, uniéndose a Rita como copresidente”. Los dos tienen el pleno apoyo de la junta y del personal, dijo Frankfurt. “Tenemos la suerte de tenerlos y esperamos poder continuar con el éxito de la Fundación Armería”.
Team of Two
Equipo de dos
Two new members of the Armory team are taking the lead.
A statement issued by Michael Frankfurt, Chairman of the Armory Foundation Board, identified two individuals from within the organization to serve as leaders of The Armory Foundation, following the passing of Founder and President Dr. Norbert Sander.
“The Board of Directors of The Armory Foundation today elected Rita Finkel, currently COO and Director of Armory College Prep, and Jonathan Schindel, currently EVP and CFO, Co-Presidents,” said Frankfurt in the statement.
The Armory is a non-profit institution hosts more than 100 track and field meets, including the Millrose Games, and welcomes more than 125,000 athlete visits each year.
The appointments were effective immediately.
“Rita, who has worked alongside Dr. Sander for the past 11 years, will continue to oversee the highly successful Armory College Prep program in addition to assuming an expanded leadership role at The Armory,” said Frankfurt. “Jonathan, who joined the Armory in 2016 after serving on its Board of Directors, will also assume a greater leadership role, joining Rita as Co-President.”
The two have the full support of the board and staff, said Frankfurt.
“We are fortunate to have them. We look forward to continue the success for The Armory Foundation,” he stated.
Dos nuevos miembros del equipo de la Armería están tomando la delantera.
Una declaración emitida por Michael Frankfurt, presidente de la Junta de la Fundación Armería, identificó a dos individuos dentro de la organización por servir como líderes de la Fundación Armería, tras el fallecimiento de su fundador y presidente, el Dr. Norbert Sander.
“El Consejo de Administración de la Fundación Armería eligió hoy a Rita Finkel, actualmente COO y directora de Armory College Prep, y Jonathan Schindel, actual vicepresidente y director financiero, copresidentes”.
La Armería es una institución sin fines de lucro que acoge más de 100 encuentros de atletismo, incluyendo los Juegos Millrose, y da la bienvenida a más de 125,000 visitas de atletas cada año.
Los nombramientos fueron efectivos inmediatamente.
“Rita, quien ha trabajado junto con el Dr. Sander durante los últimos 11 años, continuará supervisando el exitoso programa Armory College Prep, además de asumir un papel de liderazgo ampliado en La Armería”, dijo Frankfurt. “Jonathan, quien se unió a La Armería en 2016 después de servir en su Junta Directiva, también asumirá un mayor papel de liderazgo, uniéndose a Rita como copresidente”.
Los dos tienen el pleno apoyo de la junta y del personal, dijo Frankfurt.
“Tenemos la suerte de tenerlos y esperamos poder continuar con el éxito de la Fundación Armería”.