“Tasteless Tribute”

Call for removal of J. Marion Sims statue

Anarcha, Lucy and Betsey.

They had names.

More than a dozen enslaved black women were purchased in the 1800’s by Dr. James Marion Sims, a white Southern doctor who performed experimental surgeries on the women.

Sims, a South Carolina native considered the “father of modern gynecology,” is reported to have conducted these procedures without administering anesthesia, as he claimed black women did not feel pain.

Community activists and elected officials are renewing their call to have a statue of Sims in Central Park removed.

On Mon., Aug. 21, elected officials and East Harlem leaders gathered at the statue, located at Fifth Avenue and 103rd Street, and asked the Parks Department and Mayor Bill de Blasio to tear down the monument due to Sims’ treatment of black women.

Among those who gathered at what was labeled “the tasteless tribute” were Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito, Congressman Adriano Espaillat, State Senator Brian Benjamin, City Councilmembers Mark Levine, Bill Perkins and Helen Rosenthal and Deputy Manhattan Borough President Matthew Washington, as well as members of Community Board 11, Black Youth Project (BYP) and East Harlem Preservation.

“At a time when neo-Nazis, white nationalists and hateful right wing extremists run rampant throughout the country with impunity, we must send a definitive message that the despicable acts of J. Marion Sims are repugnant and reprehensible,” said Mark-Viverito, who has called for the statue’s removal since 2011. “J. Marion Sims conducted horrific, painful, medical atrocities on non-anesthetized enslaved black women with free reign.”

“Hateful symbols and monuments in honor of individuals such as Sims, are a constant reminder of the suffering and pain that African-Americans and communities of color have endured for generations,” added Espaillat. “We must remove these symbols of hate from our community once and for all.”

The protest was the second recent demonstration at the statue.

On August 19, dozens of activists, some dressed in hospital gowns that had been splattered with blood-red paint, turned up to denounce the monument.

“We have been fighting this for a long time,” said Diane Collier, Chair of Community Board 11. “We have been asking the administration for several year to remove the statue from our East Harlem community once we learned the true story of his discoveries.”

Sims, who initially practiced medicine in South Carolina and Alabama, conducted his experiments on enslaved black women between 1845 and 1849.

Sims moved to New York in 1853 and founded the Woman’s Hospital of New York in 1855. He was elected president of the American Medical Association in 1876.

“Slavery wasn’t just an affliction on the south, it’s also a moral stain on the history of the north,” said Levine, Chair of the Council’s Parks Committee. “A man who took advantage of enslaved women who were unable to give consent for medical experiments, does not deserve to be memorialized our city’s parks.”

“The statue of J Marion Sims is another symbol of this country’s continued disrespect of women of color,” remarked Benjamin. “If we as community leaders stand by and don’t speak out to remove this statue we are sending a signal to the next generation that being treated inhumanely is okay for women and people of color and not okay for everyone else.”

The bronze statue was first installed in 1894 in what is now Bryant Park, and was moved in 1934 to its current location, opposite the New York Academy of Medicine.

On August 21, de Blasio announced a 90-day review of potential “symbols of hate” on city property and the formation of a task force to evaluate statues for possible removal.

“We’re going to look at all statues and monuments that in any way may suggest hate or division or racism, anti-Semitism, any kind of message that is against the values of New York City,” de Blasio said at an unrelated press conference.

“We certainly will gather a list – that statue in East Harlem is one of the obvious ones that’s been talked about a lot,” he added. “But there will be obviously many more, and then you know there will be an open process around it, and again I want to get both a standard that we can use and a set of recommendations on which ones to act on.”

Mark-Viverito said she has issued a letter to de Blasio formally requesting the city evaluate the Sims monument.