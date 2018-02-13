By Kathleen M. Pike, PhD More Americans live alone than ever before, and friendly touch has become taboo everywhere from schools and offices to public spaces. Perhaps another case of good intentions not taking us where we meant to go. The truth is that touch is profound and central to our mental health and wellbeing. And lack of touch may be more serious than we think. A few thoughts follow. Touch is essential for healthy attachment. In the 1950’s psychologist Harry Harlow conducted seminal research with rhesus macaques that examined the development of attachment. It is one of those research programs that every Psychology 101 class teaches because of its methodological elegance and its astounding findings. Working with orphaned monkey infants, Harlow wondered: What mattered most in developing secure attachment? The milk or the touch of the mother? He built a wire frame “mother” that provided milk and a soft cloth “mother” that was comforting to the touch. The orphans overwhelmingly preferred the mother who provided physical comfort over the mother who carried the milk. It was a watershed moment in understanding that touch is not just “nice” but essential to developing healthy attachment. Harlow’s work has spawned generations of research on the ways in which touch promotes healthy emotional development and social attachments. What is remarkable is that this physical touch also has clear impact on brain development and social learning in humans. In a recent study, for example, 4-month-old human infants learned to discriminate a stranger’s face when their parents provided gentle stroking, but they did not when they experienced a non-social tactile stimulation (more details can be found at http://bit.ly/2CfDRVG). 2. Touch deprivation can be seen in the brain. Sometimes the unfortunate circumstances of politics and history stage naturalistic studies that teach us about the human experience. We would never choose the conditions, but we should certainly learn from them. So it is with the wave of orphanages in parts of Eastern Europe that were overwhelmed by the numbers of children in their care during the latter half of the twentieth century. The children had a roof over their heads and were fed and clothed but they were rarely held or touched. These conditions were associated with severely impaired cognitive development and attachment disorders. And the scars could be seen on their brain scans, which showed decreased white matter. Similar data are emerging about the deleterious consequences of strategies like solitary confinement in prison. Wikileaks whistleblower Chelsea Manning describes the experience of solitary confinement “‘no-touch’ torture” – emphasizing how the lack of physical contact contributes to the inhumanity of solitary confinement. 3. Touch for the tiniest. Until recently, premature infants were often deprived of physical and sensory stimulation because fears of infection prioritized sterile conditions over human connection. New parents peered through glass windows to see their “incubator” babies. Times have changed and now massage therapy and keeping little ones swaddled skin to skin with mom or dad – called “kangaroo care” – are at the top of the doctor’s orders. These forms of touch help preemies gain significantly more weight, increase bone density and are associated with shorter hospital stays. How does simple touch do this? Maybe the underlying mechanisms have something to do with increases in vagal activity (which reduces heart rate and calms us) and gastric motility (easing digestion). 4. Rats teach us about touch and DNA. Studies in rats have shown that mom rats that lick and groom their pups more than others, have pups that turn out healthier and less anxious. An influential study in 2004 showed that the pups whose moms licked and groomed less had a specific gene that was “turned down” through methylation, meaning the gene doesn’t express to the same degree. This gene, the glucocorticoid receptor, is associated with the stress response system. This effect on the stress response gene was reversed when the affected pups were taken from their less maternal mothers and given to foster rat moms who licked and groomed them more. Thanks to rats, we are learning more and more about the ways the environment can impact what our genes do. 5. Hugging touches more than our hearts. The act of embracing floods our bodies with oxytocin, a “bonding hormone” that makes people feel secure and trusting toward each other, lowers cortisol levels, and reduces stress. Women who get more hugs from their partners have higher levels of oxytocin and lower blood pressure and heart rates, according to research from the University of North Carolina. But a touch from anyone you’re close to works, too. Even holding a “huggable robot” while communicating via phone with a loved one lowers cortisol more than simply talking on the phone. Kathleen M. Pike, PhD is Professor of Psychology and Director of the Global Mental Health Program at Columbia University Medical Center. For more information, please visit cugmhp.org or call 646.774.5308. Por Kathleen M. Pike, PhD Más que nunca antes los estadounidenses viven solos, y el toque amistoso se ha vuelto tabú en todas partes, desde escuelas y oficinas hasta espacios públicos. Tal vez sea otro caso de buenas intenciones que no nos lleva adonde quisimos ir. La verdad es que el toque es profundo y fundamental para nuestra salud mental y bienestar. Y la falta de tacto puede ser más grave de lo que pensamos. Algunos pensamientos a continuación. 1. El contacto es esencial para un apego saludable. En la década de 1950, el psicólogo Harry Harlow condujo una investigación trascendental con macacos rhesus que examinaron el desarrollo del apego. Es uno de esos programas de investigación que cada clase de Psicología 101 enseña debido a su elegancia metodológica y sus hallazgos sorprendentes. Trabajando con infantes de mono huérfanos, Harlow se preguntó: qué importaba más en el desarrollo de un apego seguro, ¿la leche o el contacto con la madre? Construyó una “madre” con marco de alambre que proporcionaba leche y una “madre” de tela suave que era reconfortante al tacto. Los huérfanos preferían abrumadoramente a la madre que proporcionaba consuelo físico a la madre que llevaba la leche. Fue un momento clave en la comprensión de que el tacto no es solo “agradable”, sino esencial para desarrollar un apego saludable. El trabajo de Harlow ha generado generaciones de investigaciones sobre las formas en que el tacto promueve el desarrollo emocional saludable y los vínculos sociales. Lo que es notable es que este toque físico también tiene un impacto claro en el desarrollo del cerebro y el aprendizaje social en humanos. En un estudio reciente, por ejemplo, los bebés humanos de 4 meses aprendieron a discriminar la cara de un extraño cuando sus padres le acariciaban amablemente, pero no lo hicieron cuando experimentaron una estimulación táctil no social (se pueden encontrar más detalles en http://bit.ly/2CfDRVG). 2. La privación táctil se puede ver en el cerebro. A veces, las desafortunadas circunstancias de la política y la historia realizan estudios naturalistas que nos enseñan sobre la experiencia humana. Nunca elegiríamos las condiciones, pero ciertamente deberíamos aprender de ellas. Lo mismo ocurre con la oleada de orfanatos en partes de Europa del Este que fueron abrumados por el número de niños a su cargo durante la segunda mitad del siglo XX. Los niños tenían un techo sobre sus cabezas y eran alimentados y vestidos, pero rara vez eran cargados o tocados. Estas condiciones se asociaron con un desarrollo cognitivo severamente afectado y trastornos de apego. Y las cicatrices se podían ver en sus escaneos cerebrales, que mostraban una disminución de la sustancia blanca. Están surgiendo datos similares sobre las consecuencias perjudiciales de estrategias como la reclusión en régimen de aislamiento en la prisión. La denunciante de Wikileaks, Chelsea Manning, describe la experiencia del confinamiento en solitario como “tortura sin contacto”, enfatizando cómo la falta de contacto físico contribuye a la inhumanidad del confinamiento solitario. 3. El contacto para los más pequeños. Hasta hace poco, los bebés prematuros a menudo se veían privados de estimulación física y sensorial porque los temores de infección priorizaban las condiciones estériles sobre la conexión humana. Los nuevos padres miraban a través de las ventanas de vidrio a sus bebés “incubados”. Los tiempos han cambiado y ahora la terapia de masajes y mantener a los pequeños envueltos en la piel con la mamá o el papá, lo que se conoce como “cuidado canguro”, están en la prioridad de las órdenes del médico. Estas formas de contacto ayudan a los bebés prematuros a ganar un peso significativamente mayor, aumentan la densidad ósea y se asocian con estancias hospitalarias más cortas. ¿Cómo lo logra el contacto simple? Tal vez los mecanismos subyacentes tienen algo que ver con el aumento de la actividad del vago (que reduce la frecuencia cardíaca y nos calma) y la motilidad gástrica (facilitando la digestión). 4. Las ratas nos enseñan sobre el tacto y el ADN. Estudios en ratas han demostrado que las ratas mamás que lamen y acicalan a sus cachorros más que otras, tienen cachorros que se vuelven más sanos y menos ansiosos. Un influyente estudio de 2004 mostró que los cachorros cuyas madres lamieron y acicalaron menos a sus crías tenían un gen específico que fue “rechazado” a través de la metilación, lo que significa que el gen no se expresa en el mismo grado. Este gen, el receptor de glucocorticoides, está asociado con el sistema de respuesta al estrés. Este efecto en el gen de respuesta al estrés se revirtió cuando las crías afectadas fueron alejadas de sus madres menos maternales y fueron entregados a las madres de ratas de crianza que las lamían y acicalaban más. Gracias a las ratas, estamos aprendiendo más y más sobre las formas en que el medio ambiente puede afectar lo que hacen nuestros genes. 5. El abrazo toca más que nuestros corazones. El acto de abrazar inunda nuestro cuerpo con oxitocina, una “hormona de unión” que hace que las personas se sientan seguras y confiadas entre sí, reduce los niveles de cortisol y reduce el estrés. Las mujeres que reciben más abrazos de sus parejas tienen niveles más altos de oxitocina y una menor presión arterial y frecuencia cardíaca, según una investigación de la Universidad de Carolina del Norte. Pero el contacto de cualquier persona con quien estés cerca funciona también. Incluso sostener un “robot abrazable” mientras se comunica por teléfono con un ser querido reduce el cortisol más que simplemente hablar por teléfono. Kathleen M. Pike, PhD, es profesora de Psicología y directora del Programa Mundial de Salud Mental en el Centro Médico de la Universidad Columbia. Para obtener más información, por favor visite cugmhp.org o llame al 646.774.5308.
Talking Touch
Hablando del contacto
By Kathleen M. Pike, PhD
More Americans live alone than ever before, and friendly touch has become taboo everywhere from schools and offices to public spaces. Perhaps another case of good intentions not taking us where we meant to go. The truth is that touch is profound and central to our mental health and wellbeing. And lack of touch may be more serious than we think. A few thoughts follow.
Touch is essential for healthy attachment. In the 1950’s psychologist Harry Harlow conducted seminal research with rhesus macaques that examined the development of attachment. It is one of those research programs that every Psychology 101 class teaches because of its methodological elegance and its astounding findings. Working with orphaned monkey infants, Harlow wondered: What mattered most in developing secure attachment? The milk or the touch of the mother? He built a wire frame “mother” that provided milk and a soft cloth “mother” that was comforting to the touch. The orphans overwhelmingly preferred the mother who provided physical comfort over the mother who carried the milk. It was a watershed moment in understanding that touch is not just “nice” but essential to developing healthy attachment.
Harlow’s work has spawned generations of research on the ways in which touch promotes healthy emotional development and social attachments. What is remarkable is that this physical touch also has clear impact on brain development and social learning in humans. In a recent study, for example, 4-month-old human infants learned to discriminate a stranger’s face when their parents provided gentle stroking, but they did not when they experienced a non-social tactile stimulation (more details can be found at http://bit.ly/2CfDRVG).
2. Touch deprivation can be seen in the brain. Sometimes the unfortunate circumstances of politics and history stage naturalistic studies that teach us about the human experience. We would never choose the conditions, but we should certainly learn from them. So it is with the wave of orphanages in parts of Eastern Europe that were overwhelmed by the numbers of children in their care during the latter half of the twentieth century. The children had a roof over their heads and were fed and clothed but they were rarely held or touched. These conditions were associated with severely impaired cognitive development and attachment disorders. And the scars could be seen on their brain scans, which showed decreased white matter. Similar data are emerging about the deleterious consequences of strategies like solitary confinement in prison. Wikileaks whistleblower Chelsea Manning describes the experience of solitary confinement “‘no-touch’ torture” – emphasizing how the lack of physical contact contributes to the inhumanity of solitary confinement.
3. Touch for the tiniest. Until recently, premature infants were often deprived of physical and sensory stimulation because fears of infection prioritized sterile conditions over human connection. New parents peered through glass windows to see their “incubator” babies. Times have changed and now massage therapy and keeping little ones swaddled skin to skin with mom or dad – called “kangaroo care” – are at the top of the doctor’s orders. These forms of touch help preemies gain significantly more weight, increase bone density and are associated with shorter hospital stays. How does simple touch do this? Maybe the underlying mechanisms have something to do with increases in vagal activity (which reduces heart rate and calms us) and gastric motility (easing digestion).
4. Rats teach us about touch and DNA. Studies in rats have shown that mom rats that lick and groom their pups more than others, have pups that turn out healthier and less anxious. An influential study in 2004 showed that the pups whose moms licked and groomed less had a specific gene that was “turned down” through methylation, meaning the gene doesn’t express to the same degree. This gene, the glucocorticoid receptor, is associated with the stress response system. This effect on the stress response gene was reversed when the affected pups were taken from their less maternal mothers and given to foster rat moms who licked and groomed them more. Thanks to rats, we are learning more and more about the ways the environment can impact what our genes do.
5. Hugging touches more than our hearts. The act of embracing floods our bodies with oxytocin, a “bonding hormone” that makes people feel secure and trusting toward each other, lowers cortisol levels, and reduces stress. Women who get more hugs from their partners have higher levels of oxytocin and lower blood pressure and heart rates, according to research from the University of North Carolina. But a touch from anyone you’re close to works, too. Even holding a “huggable robot” while communicating via phone with a loved one lowers cortisol more than simply talking on the phone.
Kathleen M. Pike, PhD is Professor of Psychology and Director of the Global Mental Health Program at Columbia University Medical Center. For more information, please visit cugmhp.org or call 646.774.5308.
Por Kathleen M. Pike, PhD
Más que nunca antes los estadounidenses viven solos, y el toque amistoso se ha vuelto tabú en todas partes, desde escuelas y oficinas hasta espacios públicos. Tal vez sea otro caso de buenas intenciones que no nos lleva adonde quisimos ir. La verdad es que el toque es profundo y fundamental para nuestra salud mental y bienestar. Y la falta de tacto puede ser más grave de lo que pensamos. Algunos pensamientos a continuación.
1. El contacto es esencial para un apego saludable. En la década de 1950, el psicólogo Harry Harlow condujo una investigación trascendental con macacos rhesus que examinaron el desarrollo del apego. Es uno de esos programas de investigación que cada clase de Psicología 101 enseña debido a su elegancia metodológica y sus hallazgos sorprendentes. Trabajando con infantes de mono huérfanos, Harlow se preguntó: qué importaba más en el desarrollo de un apego seguro, ¿la leche o el contacto con la madre? Construyó una “madre” con marco de alambre que proporcionaba leche y una “madre” de tela suave que era reconfortante al tacto. Los huérfanos preferían abrumadoramente a la madre que proporcionaba consuelo físico a la madre que llevaba la leche. Fue un momento clave en la comprensión de que el tacto no es solo “agradable”, sino esencial para desarrollar un apego saludable.
El trabajo de Harlow ha generado generaciones de investigaciones sobre las formas en que el tacto promueve el desarrollo emocional saludable y los vínculos sociales. Lo que es notable es que este toque físico también tiene un impacto claro en el desarrollo del cerebro y el aprendizaje social en humanos. En un estudio reciente, por ejemplo, los bebés humanos de 4 meses aprendieron a discriminar la cara de un extraño cuando sus padres le acariciaban amablemente, pero no lo hicieron cuando experimentaron una estimulación táctil no social (se pueden encontrar más detalles en http://bit.ly/2CfDRVG).
2. La privación táctil se puede ver en el cerebro. A veces, las desafortunadas circunstancias de la política y la historia realizan estudios naturalistas que nos enseñan sobre la experiencia humana. Nunca elegiríamos las condiciones, pero ciertamente deberíamos aprender de ellas. Lo mismo ocurre con la oleada de orfanatos en partes de Europa del Este que fueron abrumados por el número de niños a su cargo durante la segunda mitad del siglo XX. Los niños tenían un techo sobre sus cabezas y eran alimentados y vestidos, pero rara vez eran cargados o tocados. Estas condiciones se asociaron con un desarrollo cognitivo severamente afectado y trastornos de apego. Y las cicatrices se podían ver en sus escaneos cerebrales, que mostraban una disminución de la sustancia blanca. Están surgiendo datos similares sobre las consecuencias perjudiciales de estrategias como la reclusión en régimen de aislamiento en la prisión. La denunciante de Wikileaks, Chelsea Manning, describe la experiencia del confinamiento en solitario como “tortura sin contacto”, enfatizando cómo la falta de contacto físico contribuye a la inhumanidad del confinamiento solitario.
3. El contacto para los más pequeños. Hasta hace poco, los bebés prematuros a menudo se veían privados de estimulación física y sensorial porque los temores de infección priorizaban las condiciones estériles sobre la conexión humana. Los nuevos padres miraban a través de las ventanas de vidrio a sus bebés “incubados”. Los tiempos han cambiado y ahora la terapia de masajes y mantener a los pequeños envueltos en la piel con la mamá o el papá, lo que se conoce como “cuidado canguro”, están en la prioridad de las órdenes del médico. Estas formas de contacto ayudan a los bebés prematuros a ganar un peso significativamente mayor, aumentan la densidad ósea y se asocian con estancias hospitalarias más cortas. ¿Cómo lo logra el contacto simple? Tal vez los mecanismos subyacentes tienen algo que ver con el aumento de la actividad del vago (que reduce la frecuencia cardíaca y nos calma) y la motilidad gástrica (facilitando la digestión).
4. Las ratas nos enseñan sobre el tacto y el ADN. Estudios en ratas han demostrado que las ratas mamás que lamen y acicalan a sus cachorros más que otras, tienen cachorros que se vuelven más sanos y menos ansiosos. Un influyente estudio de 2004 mostró que los cachorros cuyas madres lamieron y acicalaron menos a sus crías tenían un gen específico que fue “rechazado” a través de la metilación, lo que significa que el gen no se expresa en el mismo grado. Este gen, el receptor de glucocorticoides, está asociado con el sistema de respuesta al estrés. Este efecto en el gen de respuesta al estrés se revirtió cuando las crías afectadas fueron alejadas de sus madres menos maternales y fueron entregados a las madres de ratas de crianza que las lamían y acicalaban más. Gracias a las ratas, estamos aprendiendo más y más sobre las formas en que el medio ambiente puede afectar lo que hacen nuestros genes.
5. El abrazo toca más que nuestros corazones. El acto de abrazar inunda nuestro cuerpo con oxitocina, una “hormona de unión” que hace que las personas se sientan seguras y confiadas entre sí, reduce los niveles de cortisol y reduce el estrés. Las mujeres que reciben más abrazos de sus parejas tienen niveles más altos de oxitocina y una menor presión arterial y frecuencia cardíaca, según una investigación de la Universidad de Carolina del Norte. Pero el contacto de cualquier persona con quien estés cerca funciona también. Incluso sostener un “robot abrazable” mientras se comunica por teléfono con un ser querido reduce el cortisol más que simplemente hablar por teléfono.
Kathleen M. Pike, PhD, es profesora de Psicología y directora del Programa Mundial de Salud Mental en el Centro Médico de la Universidad Columbia. Para obtener más información, por favor visite cugmhp.org o llame al 646.774.5308.