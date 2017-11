Talking Tech

Training program launched for seniors

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

‎These seniors are sowing their OATS.

Older Adults Technology Services (OATS) has launched an initiative in five public housing developments across the city to provide low-income seniors with technology skills.

The Digital Impact Communities Initiative will offer older adults free technology courses at five New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) sites.

Google.org has provided a $100,000 grant to help OATS roll out the training, and as well as volunteers to help instruct seniors.

A select group of public housing residents will participate in leadership training designed to empower older adults to use digital tools to increase civic engagement and community advocacy.

“A lot of seniors face social isolation,” said Fiona Adams, Project Lead at OATS. “We want them to be able to connect through technology.”

OATS has been conducting classes in NYCHA’s Queensbridge Houses for a year, serving over 200 seniors, Adams said. The program will also roll out to Jefferson, Mott Haven, Red Hook and Stapleton Houses.

On November 8, Google volunteers joined OATS staffers at the Jefferson Senior Center in East Harlem to celebrate the launch and demonstrate computers and tablets for seniors.

“Some of these folks are scared to even touch technology,” said Adams. “But once they start using it, they really get the hang of things.”

Adams said the courses teach seniors the basics of using tablets and computers and are provided in multiple languages.

“Ultimately, we want them to be able to get on the internet and use that as a resource, like looking up their medications,” she said. OATS also conducts a financial management class, and a fitness technology class where seniors learn how to use a Fitbit, she said, discovering how to incorporate technology in different areas of their lives.

Carley Graham García, Head of External Affairs for Google NYC, said the company has had a longtime relationship with OATS.

“They approached Google with an idea to help seniors learn digital literacy skills to be able to be activists in the community,” Graham García explained. “It basically is giving them the power, especially people later in life who have so much more experience and so much more knowledge when it comes to a community or issues, to information-share and collaborate through digital platforms.”

“We do see community building going on among the seniors,” Adams said.

Additional funding for OATS training in public housing is being provided by the NYC Department for the Aging, the NYC Department of Information Technology and Telecommunications, and The Mayor’s Fund for the Advancement of New York City, in coordination with NYCHA.

Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer, who was one of the first funders of OATS as a City Councilmember 15 years ago, praised the benefits of the program.

“This is a program that helps understand the hardware and software, but then moves to civic engagement, involvement,” remarked Brewer. “You always hear that if you’re active, you stay healthy.”

Nearby, Samantha Hennessey, Regional Manager for Google.org, was helping Bienvenida Rivera, an East Harlem resident and participant at Jefferson Senior Center, use a computer for the first time.

Rivera, who came to the U.S. from Puerto Rico as a young girl, wanted to use Google maps to locate the town in Puerto Rico where she grew up. An impressed Rivera said she was inspired to learn more about computers.

“At my age, why not? It’s never too late,” she remarked.

“It’s great to give seniors access to information,” Hennessey said. “What I want is to see them feeling empowered when they do this.”

For more information, please visit oats.org or call 718.360.1707.