Story and photos by Sherry Mazzocchi In a sweeping presentation to a packed auditorium, Congressman Adriano Espaillat reiterated support for “truly affordable housing” in Inwood. Espaillat convened the town hall on Mon., Mar. 12th at the Washington Heights Academy. The Congressman, who is from Washington Heights, said, “If the city really wanted to provide affordable housing, they could do it.” He was referring to the city’s plan to rezone Inwood and build thousands of units of market rate housing with a smaller component of affordable apartments. Rezoning and building market rate housing would create a domino effect on the area’s rents, he said. The New York City Economic Development Corporation (EDC), which has led the city’s redevelopment process in Inwood to date, was represented by Governments and Community Relations Associate Charlie Samboy (at the meeting) who insisted that the agency has continued to listen to and respond to community concerns. Espaillat said his constituents’ number-one concern is, “Housing, housing, housing.” As a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Espaillat has no veto power over the city’s decisions. “But I can organize,” he said. In addition to 52 vacant lots, there are 14 sites in both Inwood and Washington Heights Espaillat said could be turned into affordable housing, including the Edgecombe Correctional Facility, a vacant bank on Sherman Avenue and 207th Street, and the Con Edison lot east of Broadway. He said he planned on inviting the city on a walking tour of potential sites. Northern Manhattan has the highest concentration of rent stabilized apartments in the city. Many of these have preferential rent riders—where tenants currently pay a lower, or preferential rent, but the landlord reserves the right to charge a “legal” rent which is often much higher than the current market rate. “There is nothing worse than preferential rent when market rate is hovering,” said Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer, who was also in attendance. An influx of higher-priced housing creates an incentive for landlords to raise rents at an accelerated pace. “If you develop a tower on my corner that has 70 percent market rate apartments, that landlord is going to say you are no longer going to pay $1,500, you’re going to pay $2,300—or whatever the difference is,” said Espaillat. But audience support for his ideas seemed to erode quickly when the Inwood branch of the New York Public Library (NYPL) was mentioned. Espaillat supports the development of the structure at 4790 Broadway into 175 units of affordable housing. Last week, the city revealed plans for the new building, dubbed “The Eliza” after Eliza Jumel Hamilton. The 14-story building will be chock-full of amenities and available via a lottery to individuals with incomes as low as $20,000 and to three person families who earn $50,000. Critics not only disliked the height and design of the building, but also the name. Naming an Inwood institution after a Washington Heights historical figure was cited by opponents as further indication of how the city’s process has come across as tone deaf when it comes to the beloved library. But the real opposition to the building is the interim loss of the library. It’s likely that the library could be closed for about five years. The nearest library is in Washington Heights, about 30 blocks south. Residents, especially immigrants, come from all over the city to this particular branch for free programs. After Gabriela Biel learned to read and write in English at the library, she took free college prep courses there. “This is a resource that my mother and grandparents never had in their home countries,” she said. “To take this away is a disgrace. It’s morally wrong.” It is the area’s only community center, argued Allegra LeGrand. “When they shut this down, we will be left with some sort of temporary space and that is it for this community.” The other community space, Inwood Hill Nature Center, has been closed since Hurricane Sandy destroyed it in 2012. Residents asked both Espaillat and Brewer if they thought the library should have its own Uniform Land Use Review Procedure, or ULURP. Both responded without a direct yes or no. “I’ve renovated a lot of libraries in my time and I think it will be done correctly,” Brewer said. Inwood resident Jeffrey Wollock noted that the redevelopment of the Inwood branch may be just the first of a series of the entire library system. The Center for an Urban Future put together a plan entitled Re-Envisioning New York’s Branch Libraries which advocates upgrading or replacing existing branches with new ones. “It’s a way for developers to get into any neighborhood in New York,” said Wollock. Residents maintain that trading the existing library for a larger building – one arguably out of scale and out of character with the neighborhood – that contains a new library isn’t worth it. “Taking the public library space,” said Denise Rickles, “and thinking that 175 units is going to solve the problem of housing in Inwood is insane. They don’t have to take that space. They could develop housing anywhere else if they chose to. It’s a drop in the bucket.” LeGrand also noted that 5,000 units of affordable housing might not necessarily benefit current Inwood residents. That’s because there is a yet-to-be decided lawsuit alleging that when local residents receive preference to affordable housing, the federal Fair Housing Act is violated and it may reinforce segregation. Filed July 7th, 2017 in Federal District Court, Winfield et al. v. City of New York argues that the city’s practice effectively bars people from outside of a community in attaining affordable housing. It was filed by the Anti Discrimination Center, a non-profit organization, which claims that a system favoring local residents does not allow others to move into a neighborhood. “There is a pretty good likelihood that [the lawsuit] will go in the favor of the plaintiffs,” added LeGrand. “Which is to say that the housing lottery will be open to anyone [in the city].” And as people from outside of the community arrive to take their place alongside new residents, the new market rate housing will trigger preferential rent clauses and long term residents will be forced to move. “This plan has preciously little for the actual community,” she said. Community Board 12’s Land Use Committee (originally scheduled for March 7th) has been rescheduled and combined with CB12’s Executive Committee meeting on March 15, 2018. The meeting will be held on the 2nd floor of the Alianza Building, located on 530 West 166th Street. The Executive Committee will address the resolution on the Inwood rezoning. The meeting will start promptly at 7 p.m. Historia y fotos por Sherry Mazzocchi En una presentación de gran alcance ante un auditorio repleto, el congresista Adriano Espaillat reiteró su apoyo a la “vivienda verdaderamente asequible” en Inwood. Espaillat convocó a una reunión del Ayuntamiento el lunes 12 de marzo en la Academia Washington Heights. El congresista, que es originario de Washington Heights, dijo: “Si la ciudad realmente quisiera proporcionar viviendas asequibles, podría hacerlo”. Se refería al plan de la ciudad para rezonificar Inwood y construir miles de unidades de viviendas a precios de mercado con un componente más pequeño de apartamentos asequibles. La rezonificación y la construcción de viviendas a precio de mercado crearían un efecto dominó en las rentas de la zona. La Corporación de Desarrollo Económico de la ciudad de Nueva York (EDC, por sus siglas en inglés), que dirigió el proceso de reurbanización de la ciudad en Inwood hasta la fecha, estuvo representada por los gobiernos y el asociado de relaciones comunitarias Charlie Samboy en la reunión, quienes insistieron en que la agencia ha seguido escuchando y respondiendo a las preocupaciones de la comunidad. Espaillat dijo que la preocupación número uno de sus electores es: “vivienda, vivienda, vivienda”. Como miembro de la Cámara de Representantes de los Estados Unidos, Espaillat no tiene poder de veto sobre las decisiones de la ciudad. “Pero puedo organizar”, dijo. Además de los 52 terrenos vacíos, hay 14 sitios tanto en Inwood como en Washington Heights que Espaillat dijo que podrían convertirse en viviendas asequibles, incluyendo la Correccional Edgecombe, un banco vacío en la avenida Sherman y la calle 207, y el terreno de Con Edison al este de Broadway. Dijo que organizará un recorrido a pie por los sitios e invitará a la ciudad a participar. El Norte de Manhattan tiene la mayor concentración de apartamentos con renta estabilizada en la ciudad. Muchos de estos tienen cláusulas de alquiler preferencial, en los cuales los inquilinos actualmente pagan una renta más baja o preferencial, pero el propietario se reserva el derecho de cobrar una renta “legal” que a menudo es mucho más alta que la tasa actual del mercado. “No hay nada peor que el alquiler preferencial cuando la tasa de mercado vacila”, dijo la presidenta del condado de Manhattan, Gale Brewer, quien también estuvo presente. El influjo de viviendas a precios más altos crea un incentivo para que los propietarios eleven los alquileres a un ritmo acelerado. “Si se desarrolla una torre en la esquina que tiene apartamentos con una tasa de mercado del 70 por ciento, ese propietario les dirá que ustedes ya no van a pagar $1,500 dólares, sino $2,300, o lo que sea la diferencia”, dijo Espaillat. Pero el apoyo de la audiencia a sus ideas pareció erosionarse rápidamente cuando se mencionó la sucursal de Inwood de la Biblioteca Pública de Nueva York (NYPL, por sus siglas en inglés). Espaillat apoya el desarrollo de la estructura del No. 4790 de Broadway en 175 unidades de vivienda asequible. La semana pasada, la ciudad reveló los planes para el nuevo edificio, llamado “The Eliza” en honor a Eliza Jumel Hamilton. El edificio de 14 pisos estará repleto de comodidades y estará disponible a través de una lotería para personas con ingresos tan bajos como $20,000 dólares y para familias de tres personas que ganan $50,000 dólares. A los críticos no solo les disgusta la altura y el diseño del edificio, sino también el nombre. Nombrar a una institución de Inwood en honor a una figura histórica de Washington Heights fue citado como una indicación más de cómo el proceso de la ciudad parece sordo cuando se trata de la amada biblioteca. Pero la verdadera oposición al edificio es la pérdida provisional de la biblioteca. Es probable que la biblioteca pueda ser cerrada durante aproximadamente cinco años. La biblioteca más cercana está en Washington Heights, a unas 30 cuadras al sur. Los residentes, especialmente inmigrantes, vienen de todas partes de la ciudad a esta sucursal en particular para obtener programas gratuitos. Después de que Gabriela Biel aprendió a leer y escribir en inglés, tomó cursos de preparación universitaria gratuitos ahí. “Este es un recurso que mi madre y mis abuelos nunca tuvieron en sus países de origen”, dijo. “Quitar esto es una desgracia. Es moralmente incorrecto”. Es el único centro comunitario de la zona, argumentó Allegra LeGrand. “Cuando la cierren, nos quedaremos con algún tipo de espacio temporal y eso será todo para esta comunidad”. El otro espacio comunitario, el Inwood Hill Nature Center, ha estado cerrado desde que el Huracán Sandy lo destruyó en 2012. Los residentes preguntaron tanto a Espaillat como a Brewer si pensaban que la biblioteca debería tener su propio Procedimiento Uniforme de Revisión del Uso de la Tierra, o ULURP (por sus siglas en inglés). Ambos respondieron sin un sí o no directo. “He renovado muchas bibliotecas en mi tiempo y creo que se hará correctamente”, dijo Brewer. Jeffrey Wollock, residente de Inwood, señaló que la remodelación de la sucursal de Inwood podría ser solo la primera de una serie del sistema completo de bibliotecas. El Centro para un Futuro Urbano elaboró un plan titulado Re-Envisioning New York’s Branch Libraries que aboga por actualizar o reemplazar las sucursales existentes por otras nuevas. “Es una forma de que los desarrolladores entren en cualquier vecindario de Nueva York”, dijo Wollock. Los residentes sostienen que cambiar la biblioteca existente por un edificio más grande -uno posiblemente fuera de escala y de la naturaleza del vecindario- que contenga una nueva biblioteca, no lo vale. “Quitar el espacio de la biblioteca pública”, dijo Denise Rickles, “y pensar que 175 unidades van a resolver el problema de la vivienda en Inwood es una locura. No tienen que tomar ese espacio. Podrían desarrollar viviendas en cualquier otro lugar si así lo desean. Es una gota en el mar“. LeGrand también señaló que 5,000 unidades de vivienda asequible podrían no necesariamente beneficiar a los residentes actuales de Inwood. Esto se debe a que aún hay una demanda pendiente que afirma que cuando los residentes locales reciben preferencia por viviendas asequibles, se viola la Ley Federal de Equidad de Vivienda y se perpetúa la segregación racial en las comunidades porque los residentes de comunidades de bajos ingresos tienden a ser minorías. Presentada el 7 de julio de 2017 en el Tribunal Federal de Distrito, Winfield et al. v. City of New York, argumenta que la práctica de la ciudad impide a las personas de fuera de una comunidad obtener viviendas asequibles. Fue presentada por el Centro Anti Discriminación, una organización sin fines de lucro, que afirma que un sistema que favorece a los residentes locales no permite que otros se muden a un vecindario. “Existe una muy buena probabilidad de que [la demanda] vaya en favor de los demandantes”, agregó LeGrand. “Lo que quiere decir que la lotería de viviendas estará abierta para cualquiera [en la ciudad]”. Y a medida que personas de fuera de la comunidad lleguen para ocupar su lugar junto a nuevos residentes, la nueva tasa de mercado de vivienda generará cláusulas de renta preferenciales y los residentes a largo plazo se verán obligados a mudarse. “Este plan tiene muy poco para la comunidad real”, dijo. El Comité de Uso de la Tierra de la Junta Comunitaria 12 (originalmente programado para el 7 de marzo) ha sido reprogramado y combinado con la reunión del Comité Ejecutivo de la CB12 el 15 de marzo de 2018. La reunión se realizará en el segundo piso del Edificio Alianza, ubicado en el No. 530 de la calle 166 Oeste. El Comité Ejecutivo abordará la resolución sobre la rezonificación de Inwood. La reunión comenzará puntualmente a las 7 p.m.
Talk of the Town Hall
Revisiting the Inwood rezoning
Revisando la rezonificación
Story and photos by Sherry Mazzocchi
In a sweeping presentation to a packed auditorium, Congressman Adriano Espaillat reiterated support for “truly affordable housing” in Inwood.
Espaillat convened the town hall on Mon., Mar. 12th at the Washington Heights Academy.
The Congressman, who is from Washington Heights, said, “If the city really wanted to provide affordable housing, they could do it.”
He was referring to the city’s plan to rezone Inwood and build thousands of units of market rate housing with a smaller component of affordable apartments. Rezoning and building market rate housing would create a domino effect on the area’s rents, he said.
The New York City Economic Development Corporation (EDC), which has led the city’s redevelopment process in Inwood to date, was represented by Governments and Community Relations Associate Charlie Samboy (at the meeting) who insisted that the agency has continued to listen to and respond to community concerns.
Espaillat said his constituents’ number-one concern is, “Housing, housing, housing.”
As a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Espaillat has no veto power over the city’s decisions. “But I can organize,” he said.
In addition to 52 vacant lots, there are 14 sites in both Inwood and Washington Heights Espaillat said could be turned into affordable housing, including the Edgecombe Correctional Facility, a vacant bank on Sherman Avenue and 207th Street, and the Con Edison lot east of Broadway.
He said he planned on inviting the city on a walking tour of potential sites.
Northern Manhattan has the highest concentration of rent stabilized apartments in the city. Many of these have preferential rent riders—where tenants currently pay a lower, or preferential rent, but the landlord reserves the right to charge a “legal” rent which is often much higher than the current market rate.
“There is nothing worse than preferential rent when market rate is hovering,” said Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer, who was also in attendance.
An influx of higher-priced housing creates an incentive for landlords to raise rents at an accelerated pace. “If you develop a tower on my corner that has 70 percent market rate apartments, that landlord is going to say you are no longer going to pay $1,500, you’re going to pay $2,300—or whatever the difference is,” said Espaillat.
But audience support for his ideas seemed to erode quickly when the Inwood branch of the New York Public Library (NYPL) was mentioned. Espaillat supports the development of the structure at 4790 Broadway into 175 units of affordable housing.
Last week, the city revealed plans for the new building, dubbed “The Eliza” after Eliza Jumel Hamilton. The 14-story building will be chock-full of amenities and available via a lottery to individuals with incomes as low as $20,000 and to three person families who earn $50,000.
Critics not only disliked the height and design of the building, but also the name.
Naming an Inwood institution after a Washington Heights historical figure was cited by opponents as further indication of how the city’s process has come across as tone deaf when it comes to the beloved library.
But the real opposition to the building is the interim loss of the library.
It’s likely that the library could be closed for about five years. The nearest library is in Washington Heights, about 30 blocks south. Residents, especially immigrants, come from all over the city to this particular branch for free programs.
After Gabriela Biel learned to read and write in English at the library, she took free college prep courses there. “This is a resource that my mother and grandparents never had in their home countries,” she said. “To take this away is a disgrace. It’s morally wrong.”
It is the area’s only community center, argued Allegra LeGrand. “When they shut this down, we will be left with some sort of temporary space and that is it for this community.” The other community space, Inwood Hill Nature Center, has been closed since Hurricane Sandy destroyed it in 2012.
Residents asked both Espaillat and Brewer if they thought the library should have its own Uniform Land Use Review Procedure, or ULURP. Both responded without a direct yes or no.
“I’ve renovated a lot of libraries in my time and I think it will be done correctly,” Brewer said.
Inwood resident Jeffrey Wollock noted that the redevelopment of the Inwood branch may be just the first of a series of the entire library system. The Center for an Urban Future put together a plan entitled Re-Envisioning New York’s Branch Libraries which advocates upgrading or replacing existing branches with new ones. “It’s a way for developers to get into any neighborhood in New York,” said Wollock.
Residents maintain that trading the existing library for a larger building – one arguably out of scale and out of character with the neighborhood – that contains a new library isn’t worth it.
“Taking the public library space,” said Denise Rickles, “and thinking that 175 units is going to solve the problem of housing in Inwood is insane. They don’t have to take that space. They could develop housing anywhere else if they chose to. It’s a drop in the bucket.”
LeGrand also noted that 5,000 units of affordable housing might not necessarily benefit current Inwood residents. That’s because there is a yet-to-be decided lawsuit alleging that when local residents receive preference to affordable housing, the federal Fair Housing Act is violated and it may reinforce segregation.
Filed July 7th, 2017 in Federal District Court, Winfield et al. v. City of New York argues that the city’s practice effectively bars people from outside of a community in attaining affordable housing. It was filed by the Anti Discrimination Center, a non-profit organization, which claims that a system favoring local residents does not allow others to move into a neighborhood.
“There is a pretty good likelihood that [the lawsuit] will go in the favor of the plaintiffs,” added LeGrand. “Which is to say that the housing lottery will be open to anyone [in the city].”
And as people from outside of the community arrive to take their place alongside new residents, the new market rate housing will trigger preferential rent clauses and long term residents will be forced to move.
“This plan has preciously little for the actual community,” she said.
Community Board 12’s Land Use Committee (originally scheduled for March 7th) has been rescheduled and combined with CB12’s Executive Committee meeting on March 15, 2018. The meeting will be held on the 2nd floor of the Alianza Building, located on 530 West 166th Street. The Executive Committee will address the resolution on the Inwood rezoning. The meeting will start promptly at 7 p.m.
Historia y fotos por Sherry Mazzocchi
En una presentación de gran alcance ante un auditorio repleto, el congresista Adriano Espaillat reiteró su apoyo a la “vivienda verdaderamente asequible” en Inwood.
Espaillat convocó a una reunión del Ayuntamiento el lunes 12 de marzo en la Academia Washington Heights.
El congresista, que es originario de Washington Heights, dijo: “Si la ciudad realmente quisiera proporcionar viviendas asequibles, podría hacerlo”.
Se refería al plan de la ciudad para rezonificar Inwood y construir miles de unidades de viviendas a precios de mercado con un componente más pequeño de apartamentos asequibles. La rezonificación y la construcción de viviendas a precio de mercado crearían un efecto dominó en las rentas de la zona.
La Corporación de Desarrollo Económico de la ciudad de Nueva York (EDC, por sus siglas en inglés), que dirigió el proceso de reurbanización de la ciudad en Inwood hasta la fecha, estuvo representada por los gobiernos y el asociado de relaciones comunitarias Charlie Samboy en la reunión, quienes insistieron en que la agencia ha seguido escuchando y respondiendo a las preocupaciones de la comunidad.
Espaillat dijo que la preocupación número uno de sus electores es: “vivienda, vivienda, vivienda”.
Como miembro de la Cámara de Representantes de los Estados Unidos, Espaillat no tiene poder de veto sobre las decisiones de la ciudad. “Pero puedo organizar”, dijo.
Además de los 52 terrenos vacíos, hay 14 sitios tanto en Inwood como en Washington Heights que Espaillat dijo que podrían convertirse en viviendas asequibles, incluyendo la Correccional Edgecombe, un banco vacío en la avenida Sherman y la calle 207, y el terreno de Con Edison al este de Broadway.
Dijo que organizará un recorrido a pie por los sitios e invitará a la ciudad a participar.
El Norte de Manhattan tiene la mayor concentración de apartamentos con renta estabilizada en la ciudad. Muchos de estos tienen cláusulas de alquiler preferencial, en los cuales los inquilinos actualmente pagan una renta más baja o preferencial, pero el propietario se reserva el derecho de cobrar una renta “legal” que a menudo es mucho más alta que la tasa actual del mercado.
“No hay nada peor que el alquiler preferencial cuando la tasa de mercado vacila”, dijo la presidenta del condado de Manhattan, Gale Brewer, quien también estuvo presente.
El influjo de viviendas a precios más altos crea un incentivo para que los propietarios eleven los alquileres a un ritmo acelerado. “Si se desarrolla una torre en la esquina que tiene apartamentos con una tasa de mercado del 70 por ciento, ese propietario les dirá que ustedes ya no van a pagar $1,500 dólares, sino $2,300, o lo que sea la diferencia”, dijo Espaillat.
Pero el apoyo de la audiencia a sus ideas pareció erosionarse rápidamente cuando se mencionó la sucursal de Inwood de la Biblioteca Pública de Nueva York (NYPL, por sus siglas en inglés). Espaillat apoya el desarrollo de la estructura del No. 4790 de Broadway en 175 unidades de vivienda asequible.
La semana pasada, la ciudad reveló los planes para el nuevo edificio, llamado “The Eliza” en honor a Eliza Jumel Hamilton. El edificio de 14 pisos estará repleto de comodidades y estará disponible a través de una lotería para personas con ingresos tan bajos como $20,000 dólares y para familias de tres personas que ganan $50,000 dólares.
A los críticos no solo les disgusta la altura y el diseño del edificio, sino también el nombre.
Nombrar a una institución de Inwood en honor a una figura histórica de Washington Heights fue citado como una indicación más de cómo el proceso de la ciudad parece sordo cuando se trata de la amada biblioteca.
Pero la verdadera oposición al edificio es la pérdida provisional de la biblioteca.
Es probable que la biblioteca pueda ser cerrada durante aproximadamente cinco años. La biblioteca más cercana está en Washington Heights, a unas 30 cuadras al sur. Los residentes, especialmente inmigrantes, vienen de todas partes de la ciudad a esta sucursal en particular para obtener programas gratuitos.
Después de que Gabriela Biel aprendió a leer y escribir en inglés, tomó cursos de preparación universitaria gratuitos ahí. “Este es un recurso que mi madre y mis abuelos nunca tuvieron en sus países de origen”, dijo. “Quitar esto es una desgracia. Es moralmente incorrecto”.
Es el único centro comunitario de la zona, argumentó Allegra LeGrand. “Cuando la cierren, nos quedaremos con algún tipo de espacio temporal y eso será todo para esta comunidad”. El otro espacio comunitario, el Inwood Hill Nature Center, ha estado cerrado desde que el Huracán Sandy lo destruyó en 2012.
Los residentes preguntaron tanto a Espaillat como a Brewer si pensaban que la biblioteca debería tener su propio Procedimiento Uniforme de Revisión del Uso de la Tierra, o ULURP (por sus siglas en inglés). Ambos respondieron sin un sí o no directo.
“He renovado muchas bibliotecas en mi tiempo y creo que se hará correctamente”, dijo Brewer.
Jeffrey Wollock, residente de Inwood, señaló que la remodelación de la sucursal de Inwood podría ser solo la primera de una serie del sistema completo de bibliotecas. El Centro para un Futuro Urbano elaboró un plan titulado Re-Envisioning New York’s Branch Libraries que aboga por actualizar o reemplazar las sucursales existentes por otras nuevas. “Es una forma de que los desarrolladores entren en cualquier vecindario de Nueva York”, dijo Wollock.
Los residentes sostienen que cambiar la biblioteca existente por un edificio más grande -uno posiblemente fuera de escala y de la naturaleza del vecindario- que contenga una nueva biblioteca, no lo vale.
“Quitar el espacio de la biblioteca pública”, dijo Denise Rickles, “y pensar que 175 unidades van a resolver el problema de la vivienda en Inwood es una locura. No tienen que tomar ese espacio. Podrían desarrollar viviendas en cualquier otro lugar si así lo desean. Es una gota en el mar“.
LeGrand también señaló que 5,000 unidades de vivienda asequible podrían no necesariamente beneficiar a los residentes actuales de Inwood. Esto se debe a que aún hay una demanda pendiente que afirma que cuando los residentes locales reciben preferencia por viviendas asequibles, se viola la Ley Federal de Equidad de Vivienda y se perpetúa la segregación racial en las comunidades porque los residentes de comunidades de bajos ingresos tienden a ser minorías.
Presentada el 7 de julio de 2017 en el Tribunal Federal de Distrito, Winfield et al. v. City of New York, argumenta que la práctica de la ciudad impide a las personas de fuera de una comunidad obtener viviendas asequibles. Fue presentada por el Centro Anti Discriminación, una organización sin fines de lucro, que afirma que un sistema que favorece a los residentes locales no permite que otros se muden a un vecindario.
“Existe una muy buena probabilidad de que [la demanda] vaya en favor de los demandantes”, agregó LeGrand. “Lo que quiere decir que la lotería de viviendas estará abierta para cualquiera [en la ciudad]”.
Y a medida que personas de fuera de la comunidad lleguen para ocupar su lugar junto a nuevos residentes, la nueva tasa de mercado de vivienda generará cláusulas de renta preferenciales y los residentes a largo plazo se verán obligados a mudarse.
“Este plan tiene muy poco para la comunidad real”, dijo.
El Comité de Uso de la Tierra de la Junta Comunitaria 12 (originalmente programado para el 7 de marzo) ha sido reprogramado y combinado con la reunión del Comité Ejecutivo de la CB12 el 15 de marzo de 2018. La reunión se realizará en el segundo piso del Edificio Alianza, ubicado en el No. 530 de la calle 166 Oeste. El Comité Ejecutivo abordará la resolución sobre la rezonificación de Inwood. La reunión comenzará puntualmente a las 7 p.m.