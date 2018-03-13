Talk of the Town Hall

Revisiting the Inwood rezoning

Story and photos by Sherry Mazzocchi

In a sweeping presentation to a packed auditorium, Congressman Adriano Espaillat reiterated support for “truly affordable housing” in Inwood.

Espaillat convened the town hall on Mon., Mar. 12th at the Washington Heights Academy.

The Congressman, who is from Washington Heights, said, “If the city really wanted to provide affordable housing, they could do it.”

He was referring to the city’s plan to rezone Inwood and build thousands of units of market rate housing with a smaller component of affordable apartments. Rezoning and building market rate housing would create a domino effect on the area’s rents, he said.

The New York City Economic Development Corporation (EDC), which has led the city’s redevelopment process in Inwood to date, was represented by Governments and Community Relations Associate Charlie Samboy (at the meeting) who insisted that the agency has continued to listen to and respond to community concerns.

Espaillat said his constituents’ number-one concern is, “Housing, housing, housing.”

As a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Espaillat has no veto power over the city’s decisions. “But I can organize,” he said.

In addition to 52 vacant lots, there are 14 sites in both Inwood and Washington Heights Espaillat said could be turned into affordable housing, including the Edgecombe Correctional Facility, a vacant bank on Sherman Avenue and 207th Street, and the Con Edison lot east of Broadway.

He said he planned on inviting the city on a walking tour of potential sites.

Northern Manhattan has the highest concentration of rent stabilized apartments in the city. Many of these have preferential rent riders—where tenants currently pay a lower, or preferential rent, but the landlord reserves the right to charge a “legal” rent which is often much higher than the current market rate.

“There is nothing worse than preferential rent when market rate is hovering,” said Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer, who was also in attendance.

An influx of higher-priced housing creates an incentive for landlords to raise rents at an accelerated pace. “If you develop a tower on my corner that has 70 percent market rate apartments, that landlord is going to say you are no longer going to pay $1,500, you’re going to pay $2,300—or whatever the difference is,” said Espaillat.

But audience support for his ideas seemed to erode quickly when the Inwood branch of the New York Public Library (NYPL) was mentioned. Espaillat supports the development of the structure at 4790 Broadway into 175 units of affordable housing.

Last week, the city revealed plans for the new building, dubbed “The Eliza” after Eliza Jumel Hamilton. The 14-story building will be chock-full of amenities and available via a lottery to individuals with incomes as low as $20,000 and to three person families who earn $50,000.

Critics not only disliked the height and design of the building, but also the name.

Naming an Inwood institution after a Washington Heights historical figure was cited by opponents as further indication of how the city’s process has come across as tone deaf when it comes to the beloved library.

But the real opposition to the building is the interim loss of the library.

It’s likely that the library could be closed for about five years. The nearest library is in Washington Heights, about 30 blocks south. Residents, especially immigrants, come from all over the city to this particular branch for free programs.

After Gabriela Biel learned to read and write in English at the library, she took free college prep courses there. “This is a resource that my mother and grandparents never had in their home countries,” she said. “To take this away is a disgrace. It’s morally wrong.”

It is the area’s only community center, argued Allegra LeGrand. “When they shut this down, we will be left with some sort of temporary space and that is it for this community.” The other community space, Inwood Hill Nature Center, has been closed since Hurricane Sandy destroyed it in 2012.

Residents asked both Espaillat and Brewer if they thought the library should have its own Uniform Land Use Review Procedure, or ULURP. Both responded without a direct yes or no.

“I’ve renovated a lot of libraries in my time and I think it will be done correctly,” Brewer said.

Inwood resident Jeffrey Wollock noted that the redevelopment of the Inwood branch may be just the first of a series of the entire library system. The Center for an Urban Future put together a plan entitled Re-Envisioning New York’s Branch Libraries which advocates upgrading or replacing existing branches with new ones. “It’s a way for developers to get into any neighborhood in New York,” said Wollock.

Residents maintain that trading the existing library for a larger building – one arguably out of scale and out of character with the neighborhood – that contains a new library isn’t worth it.

“Taking the public library space,” said Denise Rickles, “and thinking that 175 units is going to solve the problem of housing in Inwood is insane. They don’t have to take that space. They could develop housing anywhere else if they chose to. It’s a drop in the bucket.”

LeGrand also noted that 5,000 units of affordable housing might not necessarily benefit current Inwood residents. That’s because there is a yet-to-be decided lawsuit alleging that when local residents receive preference to affordable housing, the federal Fair Housing Act is violated and it may reinforce segregation.

Filed July 7th, 2017 in Federal District Court, Winfield et al. v. City of New York argues that the city’s practice effectively bars people from outside of a community in attaining affordable housing. It was filed by the Anti Discrimination Center, a non-profit organization, which claims that a system favoring local residents does not allow others to move into a neighborhood.

“There is a pretty good likelihood that [the lawsuit] will go in the favor of the plaintiffs,” added LeGrand. “Which is to say that the housing lottery will be open to anyone [in the city].”

And as people from outside of the community arrive to take their place alongside new residents, the new market rate housing will trigger preferential rent clauses and long term residents will be forced to move.

“This plan has preciously little for the actual community,” she said.

Community Board 12’s Land Use Committee (originally scheduled for March 7th) has been rescheduled and combined with CB12’s Executive Committee meeting on March 15, 2018. The meeting will be held on the 2nd floor of the Alianza Building, located on 530 West 166th Street. The Executive Committee will address the resolution on the Inwood rezoning. The meeting will start promptly at 7 p.m.