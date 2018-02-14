“Tale of Two Blocks”

City slow on empty lot development: report

The city is coming up empty.

A new report by City Comptroller Scott Stringer asserts that the city is woefully behind in building new affordable housing units on empty lots it owns.

A review by Stringer’s office found that more than 1,000 city-owned properties, most of which the Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD) has earmarked for residential development, continue to sit vacant.

The report found that nearly 90 percent of the vacant lots in HPD’s inventory two years ago remain undeveloped.

More than 900 of the lots have been owned by the city between 20 and 50 years.

The Comptroller also renewed his call, first detailed in a 2016 report, for the city to use a land bank to develop an estimated 57,000 units of permanently affordable housing on those vacant lots and a smaller number of privately-owned, tax-delinquent properties.

“New Yorkers are struggling in an affordability crisis that touches us all. We’re no longer just a tale of two cities — we’re becoming a tale of two blocks, with luxury towers on one corner and struggling families on another,” said Stringer. “That means we need to leverage every resource we have to help working families get by. Our idea to engage non-profit developers to build 100 percent, permanently affordable units on city land could build the next generation of housing in New York City. We have the tools, but we just need the will from our own government. The ticket to the middle class cannot be a million-dollar condo.”

In 2016, HPD had said roughly 400 lots were earmarked for developer designation within two years.

However, the agency did not meet its own target dates for nearly 80 percent of the properties that it projected would be transferred to developers through June 2017, according to the report.

At the current rate, it will take HPD approximately 17 years to transfer all 1,007 lots either for development or to another agency, the report said.

“At a time when we face an affordability crisis, HPD is sitting on precious resources. And to make matters worse, we know that it has been willfully avoiding the truth for years,” said Stringer, who called on HPD to set realistic timeframes for the transfer of vacant land in its inventory for residential development and document any delays in their schedules.

He said the creation of a New York City land bank could be used to create at least 50,000 units of affordable housing on over 1,007 parcels of vacant land.

To read the full report, go to http://on.nyc.gov/2Ekjg4c.