The city is coming up empty. A new report by City Comptroller Scott Stringer asserts that the city is woefully behind in building new affordable housing units on empty lots it owns. A review by Stringer’s office found that more than 1,000 city-owned properties, most of which the Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD) has earmarked for residential development, continue to sit vacant. The report found that nearly 90 percent of the vacant lots in HPD’s inventory two years ago remain undeveloped. More than 900 of the lots have been owned by the city between 20 and 50 years. The Comptroller also renewed his call, first detailed in a 2016 report, for the city to use a land bank to develop an estimated 57,000 units of permanently affordable housing on those vacant lots and a smaller number of privately-owned, tax-delinquent properties. “New Yorkers are struggling in an affordability crisis that touches us all. We’re no longer just a tale of two cities — we’re becoming a tale of two blocks, with luxury towers on one corner and struggling families on another,” said Stringer. “That means we need to leverage every resource we have to help working families get by. Our idea to engage non-profit developers to build 100 percent, permanently affordable units on city land could build the next generation of housing in New York City. We have the tools, but we just need the will from our own government. The ticket to the middle class cannot be a million-dollar condo.” In 2016, HPD had said roughly 400 lots were earmarked for developer designation within two years. However, the agency did not meet its own target dates for nearly 80 percent of the properties that it projected would be transferred to developers through June 2017, according to the report. At the current rate, it will take HPD approximately 17 years to transfer all 1,007 lots either for development or to another agency, the report said. “At a time when we face an affordability crisis, HPD is sitting on precious resources. And to make matters worse, we know that it has been willfully avoiding the truth for years,” said Stringer, who called on HPD to set realistic timeframes for the transfer of vacant land in its inventory for residential development and document any delays in their schedules. He said the creation of a New York City land bank could be used to create at least 50,000 units of affordable housing on over 1,007 parcels of vacant land. To read the full report, go to http://on.nyc.gov/2Ekjg4c. Un nuevo informe del contralor de la ciudad, Scott Stringer, afirma que la ciudad está tristemente atrasada respecto a la construcción de nuevas unidades de vivienda asequible en terrenos vacíos que posee. Una revisión de la oficina de Stringer encontró que más de 1,000 propiedades que pertenecen a la ciudad, la mayoría de las cuales el Departamento de Preservación y Desarrollo de Vivienda (HPD, por sus siglas en inglés) ha destinado para desarrollo residencial, siguen vacías. El informe encontró que casi el 90 por ciento de los lotes baldíos en el inventario del HPD hace dos años sigue sin desarrollarse. Más de 900 lotes han sido propiedad de la ciudad entre 20 y 50 años. El contralor también renovó su llamado, primero detallado en un informe de 2016, para que la ciudad use un banco de tierras para desarrollar un estimado de 57,000 unidades de vivienda permanentemente asequible en esos lotes baldíos y un número menor de propiedades de pertenencia privada e impositiva. “Los neoyorquinos están luchando una crisis de asequibilidad que nos afecta a todos. Ya no somos solo una historia de dos ciudades: nos estamos convirtiendo en una historia de dos manzanas, con torres de lujo en una esquina y familias en dificultades en otra”, dijo Stringer. “Eso significa que debemos aprovechar cada recurso que tenemos para ayudar a las familias trabajadoras a salir adelante. Nuestra idea de involucrar a desarrolladores sin fines de lucro para construir unidades 100 por ciento asequibles permanentemente en terrenos urbanos podría construir la próxima generación de viviendas en la ciudad de Nueva York. Tenemos las herramientas, pero necesitamos la voluntad de nuestro propio gobierno. El boleto a la clase media no puede ser un condominio de un millón de dólares”. En 2016, el HPD dijo que aproximadamente 400 lotes estaban destinados a la designación de desarrolladores dentro de dos años. Sin embargo, la agencia no cumplió con sus propias fechas objetivo para casi el 80 por ciento de las propiedades que proyectaba que serían transferidas a los desarrolladores en junio de 2017, de acuerdo con el informe. Al ritmo actual, el HPD tardará aproximadamente 17 años en transferir los 1,007 lotes, ya sea para desarrollo o para otra agencia, según el informe. “En un momento en el que enfrentamos una crisis de asequibilidad, el HPD oculta recursos valiosos. Y para empeorar las cosas, sabemos que ha evitado voluntariamente la verdad durante años”, dijo Stringer, quien pidió al HPD establecer plazos realistas para la transferencia de terrenos baldíos en su inventario de desarrollo residencial y documente cualquier retraso en su calendario. Dijo que la creación de un banco de tierras de la ciudad de Nueva York podría usarse para crear al menos 50,000 unidades de vivienda asequible en más de 1,007 parcelas de terrenos vacíos. Para leer el informe completo, vaya a http://on.nyc.gov/2Ekjg4c.
“Tale of Two Blocks”
City slow on empty lot development: report
“La historia de dos manzanas”
La ciudad es lenta en el desarrollo de lotes vacíos: informe
The city is coming up empty.
A new report by City Comptroller Scott Stringer asserts that the city is woefully behind in building new affordable housing units on empty lots it owns.
A review by Stringer’s office found that more than 1,000 city-owned properties, most of which the Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD) has earmarked for residential development, continue to sit vacant.
The report found that nearly 90 percent of the vacant lots in HPD’s inventory two years ago remain undeveloped.
More than 900 of the lots have been owned by the city between 20 and 50 years.
The Comptroller also renewed his call, first detailed in a 2016 report, for the city to use a land bank to develop an estimated 57,000 units of permanently affordable housing on those vacant lots and a smaller number of privately-owned, tax-delinquent properties.
“New Yorkers are struggling in an affordability crisis that touches us all. We’re no longer just a tale of two cities — we’re becoming a tale of two blocks, with luxury towers on one corner and struggling families on another,” said Stringer. “That means we need to leverage every resource we have to help working families get by. Our idea to engage non-profit developers to build 100 percent, permanently affordable units on city land could build the next generation of housing in New York City. We have the tools, but we just need the will from our own government. The ticket to the middle class cannot be a million-dollar condo.”
In 2016, HPD had said roughly 400 lots were earmarked for developer designation within two years.
However, the agency did not meet its own target dates for nearly 80 percent of the properties that it projected would be transferred to developers through June 2017, according to the report.
At the current rate, it will take HPD approximately 17 years to transfer all 1,007 lots either for development or to another agency, the report said.
“At a time when we face an affordability crisis, HPD is sitting on precious resources. And to make matters worse, we know that it has been willfully avoiding the truth for years,” said Stringer, who called on HPD to set realistic timeframes for the transfer of vacant land in its inventory for residential development and document any delays in their schedules.
He said the creation of a New York City land bank could be used to create at least 50,000 units of affordable housing on over 1,007 parcels of vacant land.
To read the full report, go to http://on.nyc.gov/2Ekjg4c.
Un nuevo informe del contralor de la ciudad, Scott Stringer, afirma que la ciudad está tristemente atrasada respecto a la construcción de nuevas unidades de vivienda asequible en terrenos vacíos que posee.
Una revisión de la oficina de Stringer encontró que más de 1,000 propiedades que pertenecen a la ciudad, la mayoría de las cuales el Departamento de Preservación y Desarrollo de Vivienda (HPD, por sus siglas en inglés) ha destinado para desarrollo residencial, siguen vacías.
El informe encontró que casi el 90 por ciento de los lotes baldíos en el inventario del HPD hace dos años sigue sin desarrollarse.
Más de 900 lotes han sido propiedad de la ciudad entre 20 y 50 años.
El contralor también renovó su llamado, primero detallado en un informe de 2016, para que la ciudad use un banco de tierras para desarrollar un estimado de 57,000 unidades de vivienda permanentemente asequible en esos lotes baldíos y un número menor de propiedades de pertenencia privada e impositiva.
“Los neoyorquinos están luchando una crisis de asequibilidad que nos afecta a todos. Ya no somos solo una historia de dos ciudades: nos estamos convirtiendo en una historia de dos manzanas, con torres de lujo en una esquina y familias en dificultades en otra”, dijo Stringer. “Eso significa que debemos aprovechar cada recurso que tenemos para ayudar a las familias trabajadoras a salir adelante. Nuestra idea de involucrar a desarrolladores sin fines de lucro para construir unidades 100 por ciento asequibles permanentemente en terrenos urbanos podría construir la próxima generación de viviendas en la ciudad de Nueva York. Tenemos las herramientas, pero necesitamos la voluntad de nuestro propio gobierno. El boleto a la clase media no puede ser un condominio de un millón de dólares”.
En 2016, el HPD dijo que aproximadamente 400 lotes estaban destinados a la designación de desarrolladores dentro de dos años.
Sin embargo, la agencia no cumplió con sus propias fechas objetivo para casi el 80 por ciento de las propiedades que proyectaba que serían transferidas a los desarrolladores en junio de 2017, de acuerdo con el informe.
Al ritmo actual, el HPD tardará aproximadamente 17 años en transferir los 1,007 lotes, ya sea para desarrollo o para otra agencia, según el informe.
“En un momento en el que enfrentamos una crisis de asequibilidad, el HPD oculta recursos valiosos. Y para empeorar las cosas, sabemos que ha evitado voluntariamente la verdad durante años”, dijo Stringer, quien pidió al HPD establecer plazos realistas para la transferencia de terrenos baldíos en su inventario de desarrollo residencial y documente cualquier retraso en su calendario.
Dijo que la creación de un banco de tierras de la ciudad de Nueva York podría usarse para crear al menos 50,000 unidades de vivienda asequible en más de 1,007 parcelas de terrenos vacíos.
Para leer el informe completo, vaya a http://on.nyc.gov/2Ekjg4c.