Taking Part in PME

The scrubs were optional.

The Columbia University Medical Center (CUMC) hosted its seventh annual Project Medical Education (PME) on July 18.

The PME program offers participants an intimate look at medical education and the daily activities that take place at an academic medical center.

The hands-on, interactive learning program represents the mission and work of medical schools and teaching hospitals, and the financial and other challenges posed to both students and institutions.

It brings together local residents, community leaders and policy makers on CUMC’s Washington Heights campus to learn about the center’s education, research, patient care and community service missions.

The program is part of a nationwide initiative coordinated by the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC).

CUMC is the only PME site that invites community residents to participate.

“One of the most effective tools for relationship building is having officials and staff spend a day at an institution for a hands-on program that shows the process of medical education: the benefits it provides, its complex funding mechanisms, and the essential role of government in providing the financial support it needs,” observed AAMC Chief Public Policy Officer Karen Fisher. “PME helps institutions organize these experiences so that policymakers and community leaders have the necessary information to make insightful decisions on issues that affect the future of medical education.”

At the full-day PME session, participants learn about CUMC’s medical education curriculum and research initiatives, interact with medical students and tour various CUMC sites such as the Mailman School of Public Health, College of Dental Medicine, School of Nursing, and New York State Psychiatric Institute

“We host PME each summer because we want to give neighbors, policy makers, and others the opportunity to see first-hand and learn about our missions and the important and exciting work going on every day at CUMC,” said Ross A. Frommer, Vice President and Associate Dean at the CUMC Office of Government and Community Affairs, which runs the PME program.

For more information, please visit cumc.columbia.edu.