Table Talk

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

They met in the late morning to talk pie – and how to acquire a greater slice of it.

A month after knocking the city for its poor performance in allocating procurement contracts to minority and women-owned business enterprises (M/WBEs), City Comptroller Scott Stringer hosted a roundtable discussion with M/WBE leaders at the Cheri Restaurant uptown to gauge their concerns and challenges on procurement.

On October 31, Stringer released a report stating that out of the $15.3 billion the city spent on goods and services in fiscal year 2016, only 4.8 percent went to M/WBEs, down from 5.3 percent the year before.

“The city has not moved the needle in any serious way, and it’s clear our communities have suffered for it,” Stringer told local business owners during an intimate sit-down on December 8. “The challenge is not just, how do we create job opportunities, but how do we create wealth in communities?”

Wendy García, the Chief Diversity Officer for the Comptroller’s office, was also in attendance at the meeting, held on Lenox Avenue in Harlem. Stringer called for more city agencies to follow his lead and hire chief diversity officers.

He also reiterated his appeal for the city to appoint a full-time, dedicated chief diversity officer to develop strategy and hold agencies more accountable for M/WBE spending.

Stringer said business owners he was interested in hearing what issues they are facing in getting contracts, in light of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s goal of awarding $16 billion in contracts to M/WBEs by 2025 and doubling the number of certified firms from 4,500 to 9,000 by 2019.

Charmaine DaCosta, who runs a catering company named Crude Food, said that she has been contacted by several companies since becoming certified, but lamented that contracting firms are often seeking to lowball smaller M/WBE firms with pay rate.

She said that a city agency hired her twice for catering jobs, but only paid a small amount per person served. “That is typical of city agencies trying to hire us,” she remarked. “I can’t do jobs for that amount. It doesn’t pay for the food or the work.”

According to statistics from the Comptroller’s office, last year, only $6,400 in city spending was done with M/WBEs in Community Board 9, while in Community Board 10, three African-American owned firms received $9,450 in spending last year, while no spending occurred with Hispanic-owned firms.

Regina Fleming, owner of an event planning business, said that she has only received two contracts since completing the city’s M/WBE certification process, one of them with Macy’s.

In response, Stringer noted that the famed department store had made a key personnel decision.

“[And] what does Macy’s have? A chief diversity officer,” Stringer interjected. “It really does have an effect.”

Skyline Connections Inc. President Rodney Evans said he considered his company fortunate to get contracts with the MTA.

“They’ve been great to do business with,” Evans said. “They pay on time. Sometimes, they even pay early. Imagine that.”

But Evans, whose company sells information technology services, said that, in general, he has better luck getting contracts with firms outside of the city. “Besides the MTA, which is a state authority, it’s really hard getting business in New York City,” he said

Tuesday Brooks of Ajoy Management Enterprise, a Harlem firm providing accounting services, suggested that it is difficult for many M/WBEs to earn contracts because they might have limited staff and resources, hindering them from competing with larger firms.

“[The city is] spending money to increase certification but those who are certified are not being utilized because we just can’t be, because we’re too small,” she remarked.

New York Women’s Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Quenia Abreu, said it would be helpful if the city raised its cap on discretionary spending from $20,000 to $200,000, to match the state’s cap.

“When you look at where the majority of our MWBEs really fall, they fall into that category,” Abreu said.

The business owners also suggested that the city could break down larger contracts into smaller procurements, making them more appropriate for small businesses to bid on.

García said it was something her office was looking to get the administration to do more of.

“We want to de-bundle requirement contracts,” she said.

For more information on the city’s M/WBE program, please visit http://on.nyc.gov/1RNGWBU.