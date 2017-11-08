By the New York League of Conservation Voters Traveling somewhere this upcoming holiday season? Here are some tips to reduce your carbon footprint, wherever you plan to go. Whether it be reducing your consumption while on vacation, or saving greenhouse gas emissions by taking non-stop flights or train rides, what follows is a bit of advice to make your holidays greener. When traveling, it is important to pay attention to the transportation method you are using. Try avoiding using a single-occupancy vehicle and short-distance flying. Rather, take advantage of trains, buses, and carpools. The Sightline Institute (www.sightline.org) has prepared data showing the difference in emissions per travel method. For example, taking the train releases approximately one-fourth the emissions per rider compared to a single-occupancy vehicle. If you are flying, do your best to avoid layovers. Reducing the amount of times you take-off and land will require less fuel resources per person, leading to a cut in your overall emissions. Combined with your transportation option, pack light. Decreasing the weight of your suitcase or luggage will lower the amount of fuel needed to carry the extra weight. If you are set on driving, or are required to in order to reach your destination, there are a few tips to consider before you hit the road. Remember to perform regular vehicle maintenance to keep your car running in tip-top shape. Doing so reduces emissions and increases your fuel economy, and overall vehicle efficiency. Regular maintenance includes simple tasks such as properly inflating your tires, changing your air filter, and changing your oil. Be sure to pay attention to when you will be traveling, and aim to avoid peak travel times. Not only is traffic frustrating, but idling produces high levels of emissions and wastes fuel. Once you have made it to your destination via car, non-stop flight, or train ride, consider finding a hotel with a LEED certification and ask if the hotel has a recycling program and locally sourced foods and items. Many people go on excursions while they are on vacation, but do not get thrown into a tour group without the environment in mind. Not only can you support local tourism businesses instead of corporations, but you can go on excursions that show you the local area and give back to nearby communities. If you are considering hiking or embarking on another wildlife adventure, such as snorkeling or scuba diving, be sure to not disturb wildlife and leave everything you find. Bringing back an object found in nature on a vacation can bring invasive species and cause damage to ecosystems at home. The Union of Concerned Scientists’ Green Travel FAQ (found online at bit.ly/2yDh210) provides an extensive review of your domestic travel options and needs, helping you to make an educated and informed decision. You can also calculate your carbon footprint with sites such as carbonfund.org. By entering in your travel information, you will be provided with how much it will cost to offset your travel emissions. All in all, enjoy yourself on holiday vacation but remember that a break from your daily, weekly, or monthly routine should not be a break from caring about the environment. For more information, please visit nylcv.org. Por la Liga de Votantes Ahorradores de Nueva York ¿Viaja a algún lugar esta próxima temporada de vacaciones? Aquí hay algunos consejos para reducir su huella de carbono, donde quiera que vaya. Ya sea que se trate de reducir el consumo durante las vacaciones o de ahorrar en emisiones de gases de efecto invernadero mediante vuelos directos o viajando en tren, lo que sigue es un consejo para que sus vacaciones sean más ecológicas. Al viajar, es importante prestar atención al método de transporte que está utilizando. Intente evitar los vehículos de ocupación individual y vuelos de corta distancia. Aproveche los trenes, autobuses y viajes en automóvil. El Instituto Sightline (www.sightline.org) ha preparado datos que muestran la diferencia en emisiones por método de viaje. Por ejemplo, tomar el tren lanza aproximadamente ¼ de las emisiones por pasajero comparados con vehículos de ocupación individual. Si va a volar, haga lo posible por evitar escalas. Reducir la cantidad de veces que despega y aterriza requerirá menos recursos de combustible por persona, lo que lleva a un recorte en sus emisiones totales. Combinado con su opción de transporte, viaje ligero. Disminuir el peso de su maleta o equipaje reducirá la cantidad de combustible necesario para llevar el peso extra. Si se está preparado para conducir o tiene que hacerlo para llegar a su destino, hay algunos consejos que debe considerar antes de salir a la carretera. Recuerde realizar un mantenimiento regular al vehículo para mantener su auto funcionando en plena forma. Al hacerlo, se reducen las emisiones y aumenta el ahorro de combustible y la eficiencia general del vehículo. El mantenimiento regular incluye tareas simples como inflar correctamente sus llantas, cambiar su filtro de aire y cambiar su aceite. Asegúrese de prestar atención a cuándo viajará, y trate de evitar las horas pico de viaje. El tráfico no solo es frustrante, el ralentí produce altos niveles de emisiones y desperdicia combustible. Una vez que haya llegado a su destino ya sea por automóvil, vuelo directo o en tren, considere encontrar un hotel con una certificación LEED y pregunte si el hotel tiene un programa de reciclaje y alimentos y artículos de origen local. Muchas personas hacen excursiones mientras están de vacaciones, pero no se incorporan a un grupo de turistas sin tener en cuenta el medio ambiente. No solo puede apoyar a los negocios locales de turismo en lugar de las corporaciones, también puede realizar excursiones que le muestren el área local y retribuyan a las comunidades cercanas. Si está considerando hacer senderismo o emprender otra aventura de vida silvestre, como snorkel o el buceo, asegúrese de no molestar a la vida silvestre y dejar todo lo que encuentre. Traer de vuelta un objeto encontrado en la naturaleza en unas vacaciones puede traer especies invasivas y causar daños a los ecosistemas en el hogar. La sección de preguntas frecuentes sobre viajes ecológicos del Sindicato de Científicos Preocupados (encontrada en línea en bit.ly/2yDh210) proporciona una revisión exhaustiva de sus opciones y necesidades de viaje nacionales, ayudándole a tomar una decisión educada e informada. También puede calcular su huella de carbono en sitios como carbonfund.org. Al ingresar su información de viaje, se le proporcionará cuánto costará compensar las emisiones producidas. En general, disfrute las vacaciones, pero recuerde que un descanso de su rutina diaria, semanal o mensual no debe ser un descanso del cuidado del medio ambiente. Para obtener más información, por favor visite nylcv.org.
Sustainable Holiday Travel
Viajes de vacaciones sostenibles
By the New York League of Conservation Voters
Traveling somewhere this upcoming holiday season?
Here are some tips to reduce your carbon footprint, wherever you plan to go. Whether it be reducing your consumption while on vacation, or saving greenhouse gas emissions by taking non-stop flights or train rides, what follows is a bit of advice to make your holidays greener.
When traveling, it is important to pay attention to the transportation method you are using. Try avoiding using a single-occupancy vehicle and short-distance flying. Rather, take advantage of trains, buses, and carpools. The Sightline Institute (www.sightline.org) has prepared data showing the difference in emissions per travel method. For example, taking the train releases approximately one-fourth the emissions per rider compared to a single-occupancy vehicle.
If you are flying, do your best to avoid layovers. Reducing the amount of times you take-off and land will require less fuel resources per person, leading to a cut in your overall emissions.
Combined with your transportation option, pack light. Decreasing the weight of your suitcase or luggage will lower the amount of fuel needed to carry the extra weight.
If you are set on driving, or are required to in order to reach your destination, there are a few tips to consider before you hit the road. Remember to perform regular vehicle maintenance to keep your car running in tip-top shape. Doing so reduces emissions and increases your fuel economy, and overall vehicle efficiency. Regular maintenance includes simple tasks such as properly inflating your tires, changing your air filter, and changing your oil. Be sure to pay attention to when you will be traveling, and aim to avoid peak travel times. Not only is traffic frustrating, but idling produces high levels of emissions and wastes fuel.
Once you have made it to your destination via car, non-stop flight, or train ride, consider finding a hotel with a LEED certification and ask if the hotel has a recycling program and locally sourced foods and items.
Many people go on excursions while they are on vacation, but do not get thrown into a tour group without the environment in mind. Not only can you support local tourism businesses instead of corporations, but you can go on excursions that show you the local area and give back to nearby communities. If you are considering hiking or embarking on another wildlife adventure, such as snorkeling or scuba diving, be sure to not disturb wildlife and leave everything you find. Bringing back an object found in nature on a vacation can bring invasive species and cause damage to ecosystems at home.
The Union of Concerned Scientists’ Green Travel FAQ (found online at bit.ly/2yDh210) provides an extensive review of your domestic travel options and needs, helping you to make an educated and informed decision. You can also calculate your carbon footprint with sites such as carbonfund.org. By entering in your travel information, you will be provided with how much it will cost to offset your travel emissions.
All in all, enjoy yourself on holiday vacation but remember that a break from your daily, weekly, or monthly routine should not be a break from caring about the environment.
For more information, please visit nylcv.org.
Por la Liga de Votantes Ahorradores de Nueva York
¿Viaja a algún lugar esta próxima temporada de vacaciones?
Aquí hay algunos consejos para reducir su huella de carbono, donde quiera que vaya. Ya sea que se trate de reducir el consumo durante las vacaciones o de ahorrar en emisiones de gases de efecto invernadero mediante vuelos directos o viajando en tren, lo que sigue es un consejo para que sus vacaciones sean más ecológicas.
Al viajar, es importante prestar atención al método de transporte que está utilizando. Intente evitar los vehículos de ocupación individual y vuelos de corta distancia. Aproveche los trenes, autobuses y viajes en automóvil. El Instituto Sightline (www.sightline.org) ha preparado datos que muestran la diferencia en emisiones por método de viaje. Por ejemplo, tomar el tren lanza aproximadamente ¼ de las emisiones por pasajero comparados con vehículos de ocupación individual.
Si va a volar, haga lo posible por evitar escalas. Reducir la cantidad de veces que despega y aterriza requerirá menos recursos de combustible por persona, lo que lleva a un recorte en sus emisiones totales.
Combinado con su opción de transporte, viaje ligero. Disminuir el peso de su maleta o equipaje reducirá la cantidad de combustible necesario para llevar el peso extra.
Si se está preparado para conducir o tiene que hacerlo para llegar a su destino, hay algunos consejos que debe considerar antes de salir a la carretera. Recuerde realizar un mantenimiento regular al vehículo para mantener su auto funcionando en plena forma. Al hacerlo, se reducen las emisiones y aumenta el ahorro de combustible y la eficiencia general del vehículo. El mantenimiento regular incluye tareas simples como inflar correctamente sus llantas, cambiar su filtro de aire y cambiar su aceite. Asegúrese de prestar atención a cuándo viajará, y trate de evitar las horas pico de viaje. El tráfico no solo es frustrante, el ralentí produce altos niveles de emisiones y desperdicia combustible.
Una vez que haya llegado a su destino ya sea por automóvil, vuelo directo o en tren, considere encontrar un hotel con una certificación LEED y pregunte si el hotel tiene un programa de reciclaje y alimentos y artículos de origen local.
Muchas personas hacen excursiones mientras están de vacaciones, pero no se incorporan a un grupo de turistas sin tener en cuenta el medio ambiente. No solo puede apoyar a los negocios locales de turismo en lugar de las corporaciones, también puede realizar excursiones que le muestren el área local y retribuyan a las comunidades cercanas. Si está considerando hacer senderismo o emprender otra aventura de vida silvestre, como snorkel o el buceo, asegúrese de no molestar a la vida silvestre y dejar todo lo que encuentre. Traer de vuelta un objeto encontrado en la naturaleza en unas vacaciones puede traer especies invasivas y causar daños a los ecosistemas en el hogar.
La sección de preguntas frecuentes sobre viajes ecológicos del Sindicato de Científicos Preocupados (encontrada en línea en bit.ly/2yDh210) proporciona una revisión exhaustiva de sus opciones y necesidades de viaje nacionales, ayudándole a tomar una decisión educada e informada. También puede calcular su huella de carbono en sitios como carbonfund.org. Al ingresar su información de viaje, se le proporcionará cuánto costará compensar las emisiones producidas.
En general, disfrute las vacaciones, pero recuerde que un descanso de su rutina diaria, semanal o mensual no debe ser un descanso del cuidado del medio ambiente.
Para obtener más información, por favor visite nylcv.org.