Summit Studies

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

Poverty is hitting the city’s public school students hard.

New York State Board of Regents Chancellor Dr. Betty Rosa argued recently that it was important to amplify the definition and nature of scarcity.

During a panel discussion at the 2017 Hispanic Education Summit, Rosa made clear she wasn’t necessarily referring to families’ financial status.

“It’s not just poverty of economics, but sometimes poverty of some of the schools in terms of quality of instruction and programs,” Rosa said.

“I have to tell you, there are some buildings that I walk into in other parts of this state and they’re very welcoming,” she stated. “Some buildings I walk into in our own city, and many of you would not want to send your children there.”

Sponsored annually by the Hispanic Federation, the Hispanic Education Summit convenes educators, advocates and community leaders to discuss best practices and needed reforms to help Latino students in K through 16 age groups.

In the 2010-2011 census, Hispanics and Latino students made up 39.9% of the student population within New York City.

This year’s event, held on Mon., Mar. 20th at the CUNY Graduate Center, also featured presentations from New York City Schools Chancellor Carmen Fariña and American Federation of Teachers Randi Weingarten, among others.

Rosa, joined for by a morning panel on Latino student success by United Federation of Teachers (UFT) President Michael Mulgrew and ASPIRA of New York Chief Executive Officer Dr. Mark González, said that language acquisition is a major issue that needs to be addressed in New York schools.

She said that current testing practices are inherently unfair to students who use English as their second language.

“We have children taking exams, assessments in a language that they’re just acquiring,” remarked Rosa, who noted that the federal government requires that children be tested in English after taking the language for a year and a day. “Which is the most absurd issue,” she said.

“When we use an assessment tool to label our kids as failures, we say ‘Why are they failing?’ They’re failing because the system is failing them,” Rosa added. “It does not measure what they know or are capable of.”

Mulgrew said that the Trump administration could have a profound effect on public education.

“There is a major storm brewing,” he stated. “The fight is really about the future for our children, because if certain people get what they want, they’re basically going to be able to remove the possibility of a great future for a lot of children across this country.”

The panel members said that anti-immigrant rhetoric from President Donald Trump and his executive orders to enforce immigration laws have frightened students and their families. Mulgrew said it was vital for students to feel they are safe in the classroom, as some children are expressing fear that immigration enforcement agents will show up at their school.

“We’re there to care of our children,” said Mulgrew. “We’re not letting you take a child out of our school. That’s the most important thing for children in our care to understand, that their teachers will be standing there in front of them.”

He praised the work of the Hispanic Federation and said that the city should collaborate more with the Federation to improve education for Latino children.

“This organization should have been the number one partner for developing teachers of color,” he said. “This institution clearly mirrors our city.”

Hispanic Federation President José Calderón said the annual summit served an important role in the education community.

“You bring together some incredible leaders in one room to ask, ‘What’s working? How do we move the needle?’” he said.

Calderón cited some measurable progress in recent years, recalling that during the initial Hispanic Education Summit in 2005, two of the major topics on the agenda were the need for Universal Pre-K and community schools, both of which came to pass in New York City.

“It helped shape a road map around advocacy for us, in terms of what we needed to push for,” he stated. “This event helps forge unity and consensus and we can all be advocating for the same thing.”

Rosa pointed out that when she first joined the Board of Regents in 2008, she was the only Latina on the board. She said the board’s makeup “has changed” since then, and is now more diverse.

She said the Board of Regents is committed to improving outcomes for all children, particularly Latino and African American students, through a holistic approach.

“We’re looking at, ‘What are the barriers? What are the challenges?’ You can’t address any of those things without fully understanding our students, where they reside, the kinds of resources our schools have, the communities,” she commented.

González said schools must do a better job with community engagement, and involving parents in the educational process.

“When you give [parents] a seat at the table, make sure they have a voice,” he said.

“The one parent you want is that parent who’s boisterous, who’s always complaining,” he remarked. “Because they’re bringing something to the table, and if you really listen to that parent, they’re going to bring something real impactful. And that will be also the person who will bring other parents in to the school.”

For more on the Education Summit, please visit www.hispanicfederation.org.