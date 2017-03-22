Story and photos by Gregg McQueen Poverty is hitting the city’s public school students hard. New York State Board of Regents Chancellor Dr. Betty Rosa argued recently that it was important to amplify the definition and nature of scarcity. During a panel discussion at the 2017 Hispanic Education Summit, Rosa made clear she wasn’t necessarily referring to families’ financial status. “It’s not just poverty of economics, but sometimes poverty of some of the schools in terms of quality of instruction and programs,” Rosa said. “I have to tell you, there are some buildings that I walk into in other parts of this state and they’re very welcoming,” she stated. “Some buildings I walk into in our own city, and many of you would not want to send your children there.” Sponsored annually by the Hispanic Federation, the Hispanic Education Summit convenes educators, advocates and community leaders to discuss best practices and needed reforms to help Latino students in K through 16 age groups. In the 2010-2011 census, Hispanics and Latino students made up 39.9% of the student population within New York City. This year’s event, held on Mon., Mar. 20th at the CUNY Graduate Center, also featured presentations from New York City Schools Chancellor Carmen Fariña and American Federation of Teachers Randi Weingarten, among others. Rosa, joined for by a morning panel on Latino student success by United Federation of Teachers (UFT) President Michael Mulgrew and ASPIRA of New York Chief Executive Officer Dr. Mark González, said that language acquisition is a major issue that needs to be addressed in New York schools. She said that current testing practices are inherently unfair to students who use English as their second language. “We have children taking exams, assessments in a language that they’re just acquiring,” remarked Rosa, who noted that the federal government requires that children be tested in English after taking the language for a year and a day. “Which is the most absurd issue,” she said. “When we use an assessment tool to label our kids as failures, we say ‘Why are they failing?’ They’re failing because the system is failing them,” Rosa added. “It does not measure what they know or are capable of.” Mulgrew said that the Trump administration could have a profound effect on public education. “There is a major storm brewing,” he stated. “The fight is really about the future for our children, because if certain people get what they want, they’re basically going to be able to remove the possibility of a great future for a lot of children across this country.” The panel members said that anti-immigrant rhetoric from President Donald Trump and his executive orders to enforce immigration laws have frightened students and their families. Mulgrew said it was vital for students to feel they are safe in the classroom, as some children are expressing fear that immigration enforcement agents will show up at their school. “We’re there to care of our children,” said Mulgrew. “We’re not letting you take a child out of our school. That’s the most important thing for children in our care to understand, that their teachers will be standing there in front of them.” He praised the work of the Hispanic Federation and said that the city should collaborate more with the Federation to improve education for Latino children. “This organization should have been the number one partner for developing teachers of color,” he said. “This institution clearly mirrors our city.” Hispanic Federation President José Calderón said the annual summit served an important role in the education community. “You bring together some incredible leaders in one room to ask, ‘What’s working? How do we move the needle?’” he said. Calderón cited some measurable progress in recent years, recalling that during the initial Hispanic Education Summit in 2005, two of the major topics on the agenda were the need for Universal Pre-K and community schools, both of which came to pass in New York City. “It helped shape a road map around advocacy for us, in terms of what we needed to push for,” he stated. “This event helps forge unity and consensus and we can all be advocating for the same thing.” Rosa pointed out that when she first joined the Board of Regents in 2008, she was the only Latina on the board. She said the board’s makeup “has changed” since then, and is now more diverse. She said the Board of Regents is committed to improving outcomes for all children, particularly Latino and African American students, through a holistic approach. “We’re looking at, ‘What are the barriers? What are the challenges?’ You can’t address any of those things without fully understanding our students, where they reside, the kinds of resources our schools have, the communities,” she commented. González said schools must do a better job with community engagement, and involving parents in the educational process. “When you give [parents] a seat at the table, make sure they have a voice,” he said. “The one parent you want is that parent who’s boisterous, who’s always complaining,” he remarked. “Because they’re bringing something to the table, and if you really listen to that parent, they’re going to bring something real impactful. And that will be also the person who will bring other parents in to the school.” For more on the Education Summit, please visit www.hispanicfederation.org. Historia y fotos por Gregg McQueen La pobreza golpea duramente a los estudiantes de las escuelas públicas de la ciudad. La canciller de la Junta de Regentes del Estado de Nueva York, la Dra. Betty Rosa, argumentó recientemente que era importante ampliar la definición y la naturaleza de la escasez. Durante una mesa redonda en la Cumbre de Educación Hispana 2017, Rosa dejó claro que no se refería necesariamente a la situación financiera de las familias. “No es sólo la pobreza de la economía, sino a veces la pobreza de algunas de las escuelas en términos de calidad de la enseñanza y los programas”, dijo Rosa. “Tengo que decirles, hay algunos edificios a los que entro en otras partes de este estado y son muy acogedores”, afirmó. “Hay algunos edificios en los que entro en nuestra propia ciudad y muchos de ustedes no querrían enviar a sus hijos ahí”. Patrocinada anualmente por la Federación Hispana, la Cumbre de Educación Hispana convoca a educadores, defensores y líderes comunitarios para discutir las mejores prácticas y las reformas necesarias para ayudar a los estudiantes latinos en el grupo de edad de K a 16 años. En el censo 2010-2011, los estudiantes hispanos y latinos representaron el 39.9% de la población estudiantil dentro de la Ciudad de Nueva York. El evento de este año, celebrado el lunes 20 de marzo en el Centro de Posgrado de CUNY, también contó con presentaciones de la canciller de Escuelas de la Ciudad de Nueva York, Carmen Fariña, y la Federación Americana de Maestros Randi Weingarten, entre otros. Rosa estuvo acompañada por un panel matutino sobre el éxito de los estudiantes latinos del presidente de la Federación Unida de Maestros (UFT, por sus siglas en inglés) Michael Mulgre; y el director general de ASPIRA de Nueva York, el Dr. Mark González, dijo que el dominio del idioma es un asunto importante que debe abordarse en las escuelas de Nueva York. Dijo que las prácticas actuales de prueba son intrínsecamente injustas para los estudiantes que usan el inglés como segunda lengua. “Tenemos niños que toman exámenes y evaluaciones en un idioma que están adquiriendo”, comentó Rosa, señalando que el gobierno federal requiere que los niños sean examinados en inglés después de tomar el idioma durante un año y un día. “Lo cual es absurdo”, dijo. “Cuando usamos una herramienta de evaluación para etiquetar a nuestros niños como fracasos, preguntamos: ¿Por qué fallan? Están fallando porque el sistema está fallando”, agregó Rosa. “No mide lo que saben ni lo que son capaces de hacer”. Mulgrew Dijo que la administración Trump podría tener un efecto profundo en la educación pública. “Hay una gran tormenta produciéndose”, afirmó. “La lucha es realmente sobre el futuro de nuestros hijos, porque si ciertas personas obtienen lo que quieren, básicamente van a ser capaces de eliminar la posibilidad de un gran futuro para muchos niños en todo el país”. Los miembros del panel dijeron que la retórica antiinmigrante del presidente Donald Trump y sus órdenes ejecutivas de hacer cumplir las leyes de inmigración han asustado a los estudiantes y a sus familias. Mulgrew dijo que es vital que los estudiantes se sientan seguros en las aulas, ya que algunos niños expresan temor de que agentes de inmigración se presenten en su escuela. “Estamos ahí para cuidar de nuestros niños”, dijo Mulgrew. “No vamos a dejar que saquen a ningún niño de nuestras escuelas. Eso es lo más importante que los niños bajo nuestro cuidado deben entender, que sus maestros estarán de pie delante de ellos”. Elogió el trabajo de la Federación Hispana y dijo que la ciudad debe colaborar más con la Federación para mejorar la educación de los niños latinos. “Esta organización debería haber sido el socio número uno para el desarrollo de los profesores de color”, dijo. “Esta institución refleja claramente nuestra ciudad”. El presidente de la Federación Hispana, José Calderón, dijo que la cumbre anual desempeñó un papel importante en la comunidad educativa. “Reúna a algunos líderes increíbles en una habitación para preguntarles: ¿Qué está funcionando? ¿Cómo avanzamos?”, comentó. Calderón citó algunos progresos medibles en los últimos años, recordando que durante la Cumbre de Educación Hispana de 2005, dos de los temas principales en la agenda fueron la necesidad de Pre-K Universal y las escuelas comunitarias, las cuales fueron aprobadas en la Ciudad de Nueva York. “Ayudó a dar forma a un mapa en torno a la defensa para nosotros, en términos de lo que necesitábamos impulsar”, afirmó. “Este evento ayuda a forjar la unidad y el consenso y todos podemos defender lo mismo”. Rosa señaló que cuando se unió a la Junta de Regentes en 2008, era la única Latina. Dijo que el maquillaje de la junta “ha cambiado” desde entonces, y ahora es más diversa. Explicó que la Junta de Regentes está comprometida a mejorar los resultados para todos los niños, en particular los estudiantes latinos y afroamericanos, a través de un enfoque holístico. “Estamos pensando ¿cuáles son los obstáculos? ¿cuáles son los desafíos?, no se puede abordar ninguna de esas cosas sin entender completamente a nuestros estudiantes, dónde residen, los recursos que tienen nuestras escuelas, las comunidades”, comentó. González dijo que las escuelas deben hacer un mejor trabajo con el compromiso comunitario, e involucrar a los padres en el proceso educativo. “Cuando usted da a [los padres] un lugar en la mesa, asegúrese de que tengan una voz”, dijo. “El padre que uno quiere es ese bullicioso, que siempre se queja”, comentó. “Porque aporta algo a la mesa, y si realmente escucha a ese padre, van a traer algo realmente impactante. Y esa será también la persona que traerá a otros padres a la escuela”. Para más información sobre la Cumbre de Educación, por favor visite www.hispanicfederation.org.
Historia y fotos por Gregg McQueen
La pobreza golpea duramente a los estudiantes de las escuelas públicas de la ciudad.
La canciller de la Junta de Regentes del Estado de Nueva York, la Dra. Betty Rosa, argumentó recientemente que era importante ampliar la definición y la naturaleza de la escasez.
Durante una mesa redonda en la Cumbre de Educación Hispana 2017, Rosa dejó claro que no se refería necesariamente a la situación financiera de las familias.
“No es sólo la pobreza de la economía, sino a veces la pobreza de algunas de las escuelas en términos de calidad de la enseñanza y los programas”, dijo Rosa.
“Tengo que decirles, hay algunos edificios a los que entro en otras partes de este estado y son muy acogedores”, afirmó. “Hay algunos edificios en los que entro en nuestra propia ciudad y muchos de ustedes no querrían enviar a sus hijos ahí”.
Patrocinada anualmente por la Federación Hispana, la Cumbre de Educación Hispana convoca a educadores, defensores y líderes comunitarios para discutir las mejores prácticas y las reformas necesarias para ayudar a los estudiantes latinos en el grupo de edad de K a 16 años.
En el censo 2010-2011, los estudiantes hispanos y latinos representaron el 39.9% de la población estudiantil dentro de la Ciudad de Nueva York.
El evento de este año, celebrado el lunes 20 de marzo en el Centro de Posgrado de CUNY, también contó con presentaciones de la canciller de Escuelas de la Ciudad de Nueva York, Carmen Fariña, y la Federación Americana de Maestros Randi Weingarten, entre otros.
Rosa estuvo acompañada por un panel matutino sobre el éxito de los estudiantes latinos del presidente de la Federación Unida de Maestros (UFT, por sus siglas en inglés) Michael Mulgre; y el director general de ASPIRA de Nueva York, el Dr. Mark González, dijo que el dominio del idioma es un asunto importante que debe abordarse en las escuelas de Nueva York.
Dijo que las prácticas actuales de prueba son intrínsecamente injustas para los estudiantes que usan el inglés como segunda lengua.
“Tenemos niños que toman exámenes y evaluaciones en un idioma que están adquiriendo”, comentó Rosa, señalando que el gobierno federal requiere que los niños sean examinados en inglés después de tomar el idioma durante un año y un día. “Lo cual es absurdo”, dijo.
“Cuando usamos una herramienta de evaluación para etiquetar a nuestros niños como fracasos, preguntamos: ¿Por qué fallan? Están fallando porque el sistema está fallando”, agregó Rosa. “No mide lo que saben ni lo que son capaces de hacer”.
Mulgrew Dijo que la administración Trump podría tener un efecto profundo en la educación pública.
“Hay una gran tormenta produciéndose”, afirmó. “La lucha es realmente sobre el futuro de nuestros hijos, porque si ciertas personas obtienen lo que quieren, básicamente van a ser capaces de eliminar la posibilidad de un gran futuro para muchos niños en todo el país”.
Los miembros del panel dijeron que la retórica antiinmigrante del presidente Donald Trump y sus órdenes ejecutivas de hacer cumplir las leyes de inmigración han asustado a los estudiantes y a sus familias. Mulgrew dijo que es vital que los estudiantes se sientan seguros en las aulas, ya que algunos niños expresan temor de que agentes de inmigración se presenten en su escuela.
“Estamos ahí para cuidar de nuestros niños”, dijo Mulgrew. “No vamos a dejar que saquen a ningún niño de nuestras escuelas. Eso es lo más importante que los niños bajo nuestro cuidado deben entender, que sus maestros estarán de pie delante de ellos”.
Elogió el trabajo de la Federación Hispana y dijo que la ciudad debe colaborar más con la Federación para mejorar la educación de los niños latinos.
“Esta organización debería haber sido el socio número uno para el desarrollo de los profesores de color”, dijo. “Esta institución refleja claramente nuestra ciudad”.
El presidente de la Federación Hispana, José Calderón, dijo que la cumbre anual desempeñó un papel importante en la comunidad educativa.
“Reúna a algunos líderes increíbles en una habitación para preguntarles: ¿Qué está funcionando? ¿Cómo avanzamos?”, comentó.
Calderón citó algunos progresos medibles en los últimos años, recordando que durante la Cumbre de Educación Hispana de 2005, dos de los temas principales en la agenda fueron la necesidad de Pre-K Universal y las escuelas comunitarias, las cuales fueron aprobadas en la Ciudad de Nueva York.
“Ayudó a dar forma a un mapa en torno a la defensa para nosotros, en términos de lo que necesitábamos impulsar”, afirmó. “Este evento ayuda a forjar la unidad y el consenso y todos podemos defender lo mismo”.
Rosa señaló que cuando se unió a la Junta de Regentes en 2008, era la única Latina. Dijo que el maquillaje de la junta “ha cambiado” desde entonces, y ahora es más diversa.
Explicó que la Junta de Regentes está comprometida a mejorar los resultados para todos los niños, en particular los estudiantes latinos y afroamericanos, a través de un enfoque holístico.
“Estamos pensando ¿cuáles son los obstáculos? ¿cuáles son los desafíos?, no se puede abordar ninguna de esas cosas sin entender completamente a nuestros estudiantes, dónde residen, los recursos que tienen nuestras escuelas, las comunidades”, comentó.
González dijo que las escuelas deben hacer un mejor trabajo con el compromiso comunitario, e involucrar a los padres en el proceso educativo.
“Cuando usted da a [los padres] un lugar en la mesa, asegúrese de que tengan una voz”, dijo.
“El padre que uno quiere es ese bullicioso, que siempre se queja”, comentó. “Porque aporta algo a la mesa, y si realmente escucha a ese padre, van a traer algo realmente impactante. Y esa será también la persona que traerá a otros padres a la escuela”.
Para más información sobre la Cumbre de Educación, por favor visite www.hispanicfederation.org.