Summit on Latinos Returns

Story by Gregg McQueen

The second summit is coming.

There are 2.4 million Latinos in New York City, according to the city’s Department of City Planning (DCP).

Next month, a conference focused on the needs and concerns of nearly a third of the city’s population is reconvening for a second year.

The annual Summit on Latinos will be held on June 1st and will be hosted again at Hunter College’s Silberman School of Social Work.

The event is sponsored by the City University of New York’s Dominican Studies Institute (CUNY DSI), the Center for Puerto Rican Studies (Centro), and the Jaime Lucero Mexican Studies Institute, together with the New York City Council and Hispanic Federation.

Last year marked the debut of the day-long conference, which brought together individuals from the academic spheres, community-based organizations and city government to examine issues facing Latinos, including immigration, civil rights, political engagement, criminal justice and education.

Dr. Ramona Hernández, Director of CUNY DSI, explained that the summit was designed to develop a shared voice for Latinos to speak with greater force on political and social matters in the city.

“The good thing about the summit is you have grassroots leaders, academia and elected officials,” she said. “You can easily organize the leaders and advocates to have a discussion, but if you don’t have the legislators, nothing will get done. We are going to stay in the same place.”

“We cannot allow others to define who our community is, or what our issues are, or how we choose to respond to them,” said former City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito during last year’s summit. “That is something that we will define for ourselves.”

The summit features breakout sessions with the end goal of crafting an action agenda and developing recommendations on how to address issues through legislation.

“Every session features three experts and a legislator,” said Hernández, who noted that attendees get a significant amount of time to weigh in. “The electeds only have half an hour to speak. Another half-hour is allotted for public to provide feedback.”

Ignoring traditional lecture formats, the summit is conducive to audience participation.

“This is not just a place for them to come and listen. It’s very interactive,” she said.

In April, the summit sponsors released a report, titled Latinos United in Action, which included recommendations compiled from last year’s summit.

Among the recommendations were the creation of a website with contact information for all Latino advocacy organizations, suggesting to the Department of Education to include more culturally sensitive curriculums, using apps that help Latino voters draft letters to elected officials, more funding for legal defense for immigrants and development training for Latino-owned businesses.

“[It] was the first of what we hope to be many more summits that bring together Hispanics of any and every national origin living, studying and working in New York City, in order to discuss and coordinate self-consciously our role in this great city,” noted José Higuera López, Director of the Jaime Lucero Mexican Studies Institute at CUNY.

Hernández said the Summit on Latinos will become an annual event.

“People are going to come back and discuss recommendations,” she said. “Eventually we’ll get to the point where we can hopefully see some legislation inspired by it.”

The second Summit on Latinos will be held on June 1st at Hunter College’s Silberman School of Social Work located on 2180 Third Avenue (at East 119th Street). For more information, please visit https://bit.ly/2LlSkVz.