- English
- Español
Summit on Latinos Returns
Story by Gregg McQueen
The second summit is coming.
There are 2.4 million Latinos in New York City, according to the city’s Department of City Planning (DCP).
Next month, a conference focused on the needs and concerns of nearly a third of the city’s population is reconvening for a second year.
The annual Summit on Latinos will be held on June 1st and will be hosted again at Hunter College’s Silberman School of Social Work.
The event is sponsored by the City University of New York’s Dominican Studies Institute (CUNY DSI), the Center for Puerto Rican Studies (Centro), and the Jaime Lucero Mexican Studies Institute, together with the New York City Council and Hispanic Federation.
Last year marked the debut of the day-long conference, which brought together individuals from the academic spheres, community-based organizations and city government to examine issues facing Latinos, including immigration, civil rights, political engagement, criminal justice and education.
Dr. Ramona Hernández, Director of CUNY DSI, explained that the summit was designed to develop a shared voice for Latinos to speak with greater force on political and social matters in the city.
“The good thing about the summit is you have grassroots leaders, academia and elected officials,” she said. “You can easily organize the leaders and advocates to have a discussion, but if you don’t have the legislators, nothing will get done. We are going to stay in the same place.”
“We cannot allow others to define who our community is, or what our issues are, or how we choose to respond to them,” said former City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito during last year’s summit. “That is something that we will define for ourselves.”
The summit features breakout sessions with the end goal of crafting an action agenda and developing recommendations on how to address issues through legislation.
“Every session features three experts and a legislator,” said Hernández, who noted that attendees get a significant amount of time to weigh in. “The electeds only have half an hour to speak. Another half-hour is allotted for public to provide feedback.”
Ignoring traditional lecture formats, the summit is conducive to audience participation.
“This is not just a place for them to come and listen. It’s very interactive,” she said.
In April, the summit sponsors released a report, titled Latinos United in Action, which included recommendations compiled from last year’s summit.
Among the recommendations were the creation of a website with contact information for all Latino advocacy organizations, suggesting to the Department of Education to include more culturally sensitive curriculums, using apps that help Latino voters draft letters to elected officials, more funding for legal defense for immigrants and development training for Latino-owned businesses.
“[It] was the first of what we hope to be many more summits that bring together Hispanics of any and every national origin living, studying and working in New York City, in order to discuss and coordinate self-consciously our role in this great city,” noted José Higuera López, Director of the Jaime Lucero Mexican Studies Institute at CUNY.
Hernández said the Summit on Latinos will become an annual event.
“People are going to come back and discuss recommendations,” she said. “Eventually we’ll get to the point where we can hopefully see some legislation inspired by it.”
The second Summit on Latinos will be held on June 1st at Hunter College’s Silberman School of Social Work located on 2180 Third Avenue (at East 119th Street). For more information, please visit https://bit.ly/2LlSkVz.
Regresa la Cumbre de latinos
Historia por Gregg McQueen
La segunda cumbre se acerca.
Hay 2.4 millones de latinos en la ciudad de Nueva York, de acuerdo con el Departamento de Planificación Urbana (DCP, por sus siglas en inglés) de la ciudad.
El próximo mes, una conferencia centrada en las necesidades y preocupaciones de casi un tercio de la población de la ciudad es convocada por segundo año.
La Cumbre anual de latinos se llevará a cabo el 1º de junio y se realizará de nuevo en la Facultad Silberman de Trabajo Social de Hunter College.
El evento es organizado por el Instituto de Estudios Dominicanos de la City University de Nueva York (CUNY DSI, por sus siglas en inglés), el Centro de Estudios Puertorriqueños (Centro) y el Instituto de Estudios Mexicanos Jaime Lucero, junto con el Concejo de la ciudad de Nueva York y la Federación Hispana.
El año pasado marcó el debut de la conferencia de un día, que reunió a personas de ámbitos académicos, organizaciones comunitarias y el gobierno de la ciudad para examinar los problemas que enfrentan los latinos, incluyendo inmigración, derechos civiles, compromiso político, justicia penal y educación.
La Dra. Ramona Hernández, directora de CUNY DSI, explicó que la cumbre fue diseñada para desarrollar una voz compartida para que los latinos hablen con mayor fuerza sobre asuntos políticos y sociales en la ciudad.
“Lo bueno de la cumbre es que tienes líderes de base, académicos y funcionarios electos”, dijo. “Puedes organizar fácilmente a los líderes y defensores para tener una discusión, pero si no tienes a los legisladores, no se hará nada, permaneceríamos en el mismo lugar”.
“No podemos permitir que otros definan quién es nuestra comunidad, cuáles son nuestros problemas, ni cómo elegimos responder a ellos”, dijo la ex presidenta del Concejo Municipal, Melissa Mark-Viverito, durante la cumbre del año pasado. “Eso es algo que definiremos nosotros mismos”.
La cumbre consta de sesiones de trabajo con el objetivo final de elaborar una agenda de acción y desarrollar recomendaciones sobre cómo abordar los problemas a través de la legislación.
“Cada sesión cuenta con tres expertos y un legislador”, dijo Hernández, quien señaló que los asistentes tienen mucho tiempo para opinar. “Los funcionarios electos solo tienen media hora para hablar. Otra media hora se le asigna al público para proporcionar comentarios”.
Ignorando los formatos tradicionales de conferencias, la cumbre es propicia para la participación del público.
“Este no es solo un lugar para que vengan y escuchen. Es muy interactivo”, dijo.
En abril, los patrocinadores de la cumbre publicaron un informe, titulado Latinos United in Action, que incluyó recomendaciones compiladas de la cumbre del año pasado.
Entre las recomendaciones se encuentran la creación de un sitio web con información de contacto para todas las organizaciones latinas de defensa, sugiriendo al Departamento de Educación que incluya currículos culturalmente más sensibles, el uso de aplicaciones que ayuden a votantes latinos a redactar cartas a funcionarios electos, más fondos para la defensa legal de los inmigrantes y capacitación de desarrollo para negocios propiedad de latinos.
“[Fue] la primera de lo que esperamos sean muchas más cumbres que reúnan a hispanos de cualquier origen nacional que vivan, estudien y trabajen en la ciudad de Nueva York, con el fin de discutir y coordinar conscientemente nuestro papel en esta gran ciudad”, señaló José Higuera López, director del Instituto de Estudios Mexicanos Jaime Lucero en CUNY.
Hernández dijo que la Cumbre de latinos se convertirá en un evento anual.
“La gente volverá y discutirá las recomendaciones”, dijo. “Eventualmente llegaremos al punto en que podremos ver alguna legislación inspirada en eso”.
La segunda Cumbre de Latinos se llevará a cabo el 1º de junio en la Facultad Silberman de Trabajo Social de Hunter College ubicada en el No. 2180 de la tercera avenida (en la calle 119 este). Para obtener más información, por favor visite https://bit.ly/2LlSkVz.