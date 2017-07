Suit of unity

Officials join against healthcare repeal

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen



See you in court.

On the same day U.S. Senators pondered – and ultimately scrapped – a replacement for the Affordable Care Act (ACA), New York State officials took a firm stand in opposition to the proposed bill and threatened a lawsuit against the Trump administration.

In a rare show of near unanimity, Governor Andrew Cuomo, State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, Mayor Bill de Blasio, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, joined by a host of elected officials and healthcare advocates, announced that if the health care bill put forth by the House or Senate was passed, New York would promptly sue the federal government – and dismissed the replacement as “unconstitutional” and “inhumane.”

At a rally held at Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan on July 17, Cuomo and Schneiderman implored New York’s Congressional representatives to reject the Republican health care proposals, stating that three million New Yorkers would lose health coverage under the revised plan.

“Now, what do you think is going to happen to those three million people? I’ll tell you what’s going to happen,” Cuomo said. “They’re going to wind up going to the emergency rooms and then we’re going to pay three times more to take care of the people in the emergency rooms than we would have paid if we had given them health care.”

Cuomo pointed out that 20 percent of the state’s economy was tied to health care, and noted the Republican health plan would cut $8 billion from Medicaid, which could bankrupt hospitals, jeopardize New York health care jobs and devastate insurance coverage for seniors, veterans and low-income residents.

The rally was packed with health care advocates, many of them members of unions such as NYS AFL-CIO, 1199 SEIU and New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA).

Also present was Greater New York Hospital Association President and CEO Kenneth Raske, NYSNA Executive Director Jill Furillo, and Montefiore Medical Center President and CEO Steven M. Safyer, MD.

“The unity among New Yorkers is astounding,” Schneiderman told the raucous crowd.

Schneiderman, who referred to the Republican health bill as “inhumane,” said he would challenge the bill in court based on its constitutionality, including the placing of unconstitutional conditions on federal dollars used for health care.

“It is against the law — it is unconstitutional,” stated Schneiderman, who remarked that his lawsuits against the Trump administration for its attempted travel bans “has not won me a lot of fans in Washington.”

He said the Republican proposals unfairly punished low-income citizens.

“We have built something wonderful,” he said of Obamacare, which expanded health coverage to millions of Americans. “We will not let them destroy it.”

A few hours after the rally, two Republican Senators — Mike Lee of Utah and Jerry Moran of Kansas — issued statements declaring that they would not vote for the health care bill released by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

As two other Republicans (Senators Rand Paul of Kentucky and Susan Collins of Maine) had already indicated they would not support the legislation, the announcements effectively ended chances of the bill passing.

McConnell later issued a statement that read, “Regretfully, it’s now apparent that the effort to repeal and immediately replace the failure of Obamacare will not be successful.”

Cuomo said cutting back health services is “just not smart” form a public health perspective, pointing out that New York City has dealt with cases of Ebola, West Nile virus and Legionnaire’s disease in recent years.

He suggested that Congressional Republicans understood that efforts to scrap the Affordable Care Act, but they were too obsessed with scrapping Obama’s signature piece of legislation after making it one of their key policy platforms.

“It’s politics over policy,” Cuomo stated. “It’ll hurt this country and they don’t care because they’re putting their politics first.”

“If the bill passes, people will die,” remarked Mayor Bill de Blasio, who said the fight over the future of Obamacare will “determine what kind of society we live in.”

State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said that Obama “has got to be sick to his stomach” over the prospect of millions of Americans losing health coverage.

“There [are] certain things that should not be in political games, and that’s people’s lives with their health care,” he said.

Rally attendees voiced strong support for the state’s plan to take legal action against the federal government if necessary.

“New York State definitely needs to be a leader in fighting this tooth and nail,” remarked Katey, who said she has needed several surgeries for a medical condition under private insurance.

“I fear that additional surgeries might not be covered if the ACA is repealed,” she said.

“It’s very scary,” she added. “Personally, I’m very worried.”

Members of NYC Family Advocacy Information Resource (NYC FAIR) attended the rally to voice concerns about services for disabled children, which are funded 95 percent by Medicaid, being cut by a Republican health plan.

“Any cut is going to effectively kill our children,” said advocate Elly Rufien. “Any change whatsoever affects our kids.”

Estela Vázquez, Executive Vice President with 1199 SEIU, said the turnout for the event showed that organized labor was united in the fight against the Republican health plan.

“I think it’s indicative of the seriousness of the attacks against poor and working-class people, and the impact that this proposal in Washington will have on all New Yorkers, all Americans,” she said.