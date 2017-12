Suicide prevention bill becomes law



Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

It’s officially law.

Governor Andrew Cuomo has signed the Suicide Prevention Act, legislation that will command a study to examine disproportionate rates of suicide among Latina youth as well as LGBTQ teens, veterans and other vulnerable populations, into law.

The law will require the New York State Office of Mental Health to establish an adolescent suicide prevention advisory council and require the agency to evaluate different demographics who suffer significantly higher suicide rates.

State Senator Marisol Alcántara and State Assemblymember Carmen De La Rosa, the Suicide Prevention Act’s two leading sponsors, celebrated passage of the law at a press conference at City Hall on December 6, where they were joined by supporters of the bill.

“Our bill seeks to streamline the delivery of mental health services to vulnerable populations, specifically the Latino community, which is the largest immigrant community in the state of New York,” Alcántara said. “While before there was no agency responsible for monitoring suicide rates, the Office of Mental Health Services now must issue a survey, with a specific focus on the disparity.”

According to a study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Latina teens currently have the highest rate of suicide attempts among all adolescent groups in the U.S.

In 2015, one in four of New York State’s Hispanic youth considered suicide and one in seven attempted suicide, the study showed.

“Suicide is the second leading cause of death for Latina adolescents, and it’s past time New York State did something about it,” said Alcántara. “I was very pleased that the Governor saw the need for a task force to tackle the issue, and was glad to work with his office to make the Office of Mental Health responsible for studying the issue of suicide across the state.”

De La Rosa noted that the high Latina suicide rate exists even though New York State has one of the lower suicide rates overall.

“We need to make sure that these young women, these young girls, have the adequate services to come in early and provide the intervention that is needed,” she said. “One loss in our community is one too many.”

De La Rosa said that for Latina girls and African American boys, the age of those making suicide attempts is getting younger.

“We’re directing the Department of Mental Health, to really put, for the first time, a lens, a scope, on our communities, our communities of color, which are already disproportionately affected by poverty, immigration status, violence and other socioeconomic factors that lead to depression and anxiety.”

Dr. Rosa M. Gil, President of Comunilife, which runs the Life is Precious suicide prevention program for Latinas, praised the bill.

“This is critical for our community,” she said. “The Latina adolescents who are at risk of suicide, we can really reverse that pattern of wanting to hurt oneself.”

Charles Corliss, Director of Inwood Community Services, a nonprofit that provides mental health addiction and wellness services, likened the hopelessness felt by suicidal teens to being “lost in a forest.”

“The reality is with these kids, when they get that desperate, their voices are lost. They feel like there’s no way out,” remarked Corliss, who said that the Suicide Prevention Act is “fine-tuning our capacity to listen for that voice, which one at a time will bring people out of that forest.”