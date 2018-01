Subway Civics



Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

It’s a master class in mass transit.

Students from the High School for Media and Communications (HSMC) in Washington Heights are playing an active role in attempting to resolve a vexing problem for commuters at the 191st Street subway station.‎

Subway riders have long complained about the bottleneck that occurs as they access the elevators at the station, which take straphangers between the street level and the 1 train platform.

“There’s always a huge crowd waiting, and it takes a long time to get on the elevator,” explained HSMC student Brandon Paulino. “I get to school late all the time.”

“For the staff and students at the school, it’s a big problem, always making them late,” added teacher Marilyn Ramírez. “It’s a mess there.”

Two of the station’s elevators feature rear doors that are not currently used.

If passengers were allowed to exit the elevators through rear doors, which lead to a separate passageway, while others entered through the front elevator doors, it would alleviate much of the congestion, students and school staffers said.

Currently, the passageway behind the rear elevator doors is closed off by a locked gate, and inaccessible to commuters.

“If they opened the rear doors, it would change everything,” said Juan Ignacio Rosa, who serves as the Director of Community Schools.

About 100 seniors from HSMC are tackling the issue as part of a Participation in Government class at school. Under a “community change” project, students spent weeks learning about advocacy, interest groups, the Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) and how city government enacts improvements.

Students also learned how to gather data, interview community members and petition local elected officials.

“We wanted to make it more experiential, rather than theoretical,” said Rosa. “We wanted them to do something hands-on, to show them that city government is [present] in their everyday lives.”

As part of the project, students launched their own online petition and circulated a paper petition at the school and in the local community. The petitions collected signatures from uptown residents who want to see the rear elevator doors opened.

“We learned how to engage different people, and how we could get involved with issues,” said student Jaylene Then, who created the online petition.

“It was good to see how active they were with the project,” stated teacher Celine Lee Sam. “It gets them out of their comfort zone. Even my most introverted students were really enthusiastic about it.”

Lee Sam said students were given an option of choosing a topic that was important to them to research in class.

“The subway issue was very real for them,” she said. “A lot of times when we teach something, it’s abstract, but this was something they deal with themselves all the time.”

The students conducted a poll of local 1 train riders, where 92 percent of respondents stated that they wait between two and seven minutes for the elevator at the station.

“We found that it’s affecting a lot of people who live and work in the neighborhood,” said Then.

In addition to delays, students said that the long elevator lines lead to other problems.

“It creates a lot of tension. People get agitated waiting so long, especially at rush hour,” said student Trey Small. “People will shove you or say something to you. It’s trouble waiting to happen.”

Small said that a man attempted to pick a fight with him while waiting in line for the elevator, then chased him most of the way to the George Washington Educational Campus, where HSMC is located.

“It was crazy,” remarked Small.

On January 19, students visited the offices of local elected officials to drop off copies of the petitions, which have garnered over 1,000 signatures so far.

They also mailed the petitions to MTA Chairman Joe Lhota, Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer and Public Advocate Letitia James.

A group of about 30 students stopped at uptown offices of State Assemblymember Carmen De La Rosa, State Senator Marisol Alcántara and City Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez, who is Chair of the Council’s Transportation Committee.

De La Rosa and Alcántara personally greeted the students and received the petitions. While Rodríguez was not in his office at the time, his staff met with the group and said it would issue a letter to the MTA on their behalf.

“This is a great project that you’re doing. You’re always your own best advocate,” Stephanie Miliano, Rodríguez’s Deputy Chief of Staff, told them.‎

“This really made the students more passionate about their own community,” Ramírez said of the project. “When you take on issues in your own community, you become an activist.”

The MTA said it was reviewing a strategy to make the 191st Street station’s rear elevator doors accessible to commuters.

“We have been working with local elected officials on this issue. We’re working on plans to make the rear elevator doors available and look forward to bringing this enhancement to our customers,” said MTA spokesperson Shams Tarek in a statement.

Students said they would continue to lobby the elected officials and MTA regarding the elevators, and remarked that they were intent on staying involved in civic participation.

“I loved this class, because I learned steps I can take to try to fix a problem,” said student Williana Almonte, who noted her interest in studying political science in college. “This will help in my career, and in making me a better community member.”

“These students have the resources and the right to interact with city government and affect change,” said Rosa. “It shows them they have power.”

The students’ online petition can be accessed at http://bit.ly/2DXahGF