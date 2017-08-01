By Andrea Sears | New York News Connection Ending federal health insurance subsidies would make prices go up almost immediately, according to some healthcare advocates. Following the failure of Senate efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act, President Trump reiterated his threat to sabotage the law by ending required payments to insurers. Those subsidies, totaling about $7 billion a year, help reduce copayments and deductibles for families with incomes of less than 250 percent of the federal poverty level. Frederick Isasi, Executive Director of Families USA, says ending those subsidies would throw millions of Americans off their insurance. “We could see many, many insurers pulling out of the private marketplaces,” he said. “So many of the families that are relying on coverage through the Affordable Care Act could see coverage disappear almost instantaneously.” Senior administration officials reportedly have been meeting to discuss the subsidies, and a decision on their future could be announced soon. If the subsidies are stopped, rather than pulling out of the marketplaces, the insurance companies might simply raise prices. But according to Isasi, the effect would be much the same. “They would have to significantly increase premiums,” he added. “Estimates are around 20 percent, so there could almost immediately be a 20-percent increase in premiums for America’s families.” Ending the subsidies also would affect members of Congress whose insurance was moved to the exchanges under the Affordable Care Act. Isasi pointed out that if Trump does stop the subsidies, Congress could step in and authorize the payments. “The Congressional Budget Office has said because these payments are assumed in the budget baseline, it would be at no cost,” he explained. “It would be a very simple thing that could be done on unanimous consent, if they wanted to.” He added that “unanimous consent” would constitute a veto-proof majority. For more information, please visit familiesusa.org. Por Andrea Sears | New York News Connection Terminar con los subsidios federales para el seguro médico haría subir los precios casi inmediatamente, de acuerdo con algunos defensores de la salud. Tras el fracaso de los esfuerzos del Senado de derogar la Ley del Cuidado Asequible de la Salud, el presidente Trump reiteró su amenaza de sabotear la ley al poner fin a los pagos requeridos a las aseguradoras. Esos subsidios, que totalizan alrededor de $7 mil millones de dólares al año, ayudan a reducir los copagos y deducibles para las familias con ingresos de menos del 250 por ciento del nivel federal de pobreza. Frederick Isasi, director ejecutivo de Families USA, dice que poner fin a esos subsidios dejaría a millones de estadounidenses sin seguro. “Podríamos ver a muchas y muchas aseguradoras retirándose de los mercados privados”, dice. “Así que muchas de las familias que dependen de la cobertura a través de la Ley del Cuidado Asequible de la Salud podrían ver su cobertura desaparecer casi instantáneamente”. Al parecer, altos funcionarios de la administración se han reunido para discutir los subsidios, y una decisión sobre su futuro podría anunciarse pronto. Si las subvenciones se detienen, en lugar de retirarse de los mercados, las compañías de seguros podrían simplemente aumentar los precios. Pero según Isasi, el efecto sería casi el mismo. “Tendrían que aumentar significativamente las primas”, añade. “Las estimaciones son de alrededor del 20 por ciento, por lo que casi podría haber un aumento de 20 por ciento en las primas para las familias de Estados Unidos”. Finalizar los subsidios también afectaría a los miembros del Congreso cuyo seguro fue trasladado a los intercambios bajo la Ley del Cuidado Asequible de la Salud. “La Oficina de Presupuesto del Congreso tiene qué decir porque estos pagos se asumen en la base del presupuesto, sería sin costo”, explica. “Sería una cosa muy simple que podría hacerse con el consentimiento unánime, si quisieran”. Añade que el “consentimiento unánime” constituiría una mayoría a prueba de veto. Para más información, favor visite familiesusa.org.
Subsidy Sabotage
Sabotaje de subvenciones
By Andrea Sears | New York News Connection
Ending federal health insurance subsidies would make prices go up almost immediately, according to some healthcare advocates.
Following the failure of Senate efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act, President Trump reiterated his threat to sabotage the law by ending required payments to insurers. Those subsidies, totaling about $7 billion a year, help reduce copayments and deductibles for families with incomes of less than 250 percent of the federal poverty level.
Frederick Isasi, Executive Director of Families USA, says ending those subsidies would throw millions of Americans off their insurance.
“We could see many, many insurers pulling out of the private marketplaces,” he said. “So many of the families that are relying on coverage through the Affordable Care Act could see coverage disappear almost instantaneously.”
Senior administration officials reportedly have been meeting to discuss the subsidies, and a decision on their future could be announced soon.
If the subsidies are stopped, rather than pulling out of the marketplaces, the insurance companies might simply raise prices.
But according to Isasi, the effect would be much the same.
“They would have to significantly increase premiums,” he added. “Estimates are around 20 percent, so there could almost immediately be a 20-percent increase in premiums for America’s families.”
Ending the subsidies also would affect members of Congress whose insurance was moved to the exchanges under the Affordable Care Act.
Isasi pointed out that if Trump does stop the subsidies, Congress could step in and authorize the payments.
“The Congressional Budget Office has said because these payments are assumed in the budget baseline, it would be at no cost,” he explained. “It would be a very simple thing that could be done on unanimous consent, if they wanted to.”
He added that “unanimous consent” would constitute a veto-proof majority.
For more information, please visit familiesusa.org.
Por Andrea Sears | New York News Connection
Terminar con los subsidios federales para el seguro médico haría subir los precios casi inmediatamente, de acuerdo con algunos defensores de la salud.
Tras el fracaso de los esfuerzos del Senado de derogar la Ley del Cuidado Asequible de la Salud, el presidente Trump reiteró su amenaza de sabotear la ley al poner fin a los pagos requeridos a las aseguradoras. Esos subsidios, que totalizan alrededor de $7 mil millones de dólares al año, ayudan a reducir los copagos y deducibles para las familias con ingresos de menos del 250 por ciento del nivel federal de pobreza.
Frederick Isasi, director ejecutivo de Families USA, dice que poner fin a esos subsidios dejaría a millones de estadounidenses sin seguro.
“Podríamos ver a muchas y muchas aseguradoras retirándose de los mercados privados”, dice. “Así que muchas de las familias que dependen de la cobertura a través de la Ley del Cuidado Asequible de la Salud podrían ver su cobertura desaparecer casi instantáneamente”.
Al parecer, altos funcionarios de la administración se han reunido para discutir los subsidios, y una decisión sobre su futuro podría anunciarse pronto.
Si las subvenciones se detienen, en lugar de retirarse de los mercados, las compañías de seguros podrían simplemente aumentar los precios. Pero según Isasi, el efecto sería casi el mismo.
“Tendrían que aumentar significativamente las primas”, añade. “Las estimaciones son de alrededor del 20 por ciento, por lo que casi podría haber un aumento de 20 por ciento en las primas para las familias de Estados Unidos”.
Finalizar los subsidios también afectaría a los miembros del Congreso cuyo seguro fue trasladado a los intercambios bajo la Ley del Cuidado Asequible de la Salud.
“La Oficina de Presupuesto del Congreso tiene qué decir porque estos pagos se asumen en la base del presupuesto, sería sin costo”, explica. “Sería una cosa muy simple que podría hacerse con el consentimiento unánime, si quisieran”.
Añade que el “consentimiento unánime” constituiría una mayoría a prueba de veto.
Para más información, favor visite familiesusa.org.