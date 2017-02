Students’ Stand

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

Ahmed’s grandmother is ailing.

The 84-year-old, who travels to the U.S. for occasional medical treatment, is currently unable to do so.

She is a native of Sudan, one of the Muslim-majority countries from which travel to the United States has been temporarily suspended under President Donald Trump’s executive orders. The other countries are Syria, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.

“Medicine in Sudan is not the greatest,” explained Ahmed. “Now she’s unable to get treatment.”

Ahmed, a first-year medical student at Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health, said his grandmother is not the only person in his family affected.

“My cousin can’t come over now to see his newborn baby,” he said.

Ahmed was among several dozen Columbia University Medical Center (CUMC) students who, wielding small red megaphones, staged a lively rally on February 3 to protest Trump’s treatment of immigrants, refugees and Muslims.

The gathering featured a collection of groups including the CUMC Muslim Student Association, Digame Más, HRI-Asylum Clinic, White Coats for Black Lives, and the Northern Manhattan Improvement Corporation (NMIC), among others, was held in front of the Hammer Health Sciences Building on Fort Washington Avenue.

“We’re all here because we’re concerned, and we’re angry,” said Nicholas Rozon, who will graduate in May from CUMC’s College of Physicians and Scientists (P&S). He said that Trump has attempted to villainize immigrants and refugees.

Rozon remarked that CUMC has “always been a safe place for everyone to come for an education or healthcare, regardless of immigration status.”

Danial Saleem, a member of the school’s Muslim Student Association, said it was disheartening to see Muslims criticized because of their religion or appearance. He said that organized protests such as the student rally were essential in bringing marginalized communities together.

“Having reassurance and solidarity is important now more than ever,” Saleem remarked. “It’s heartwarming to see the level of support that is around us, both in the country and in the local community.”

“We do not accept the administration’s encouragement of fear, resentment, and blatant xenophobia among the American people,” stated Brandon Mogrovejo, a member of CUMC’s Human Rights Initiative-Asylum Clinic.

“We are a nation of immigrants,” said Mogrovejo. “We must fight to keep this nation a welcoming place. It is what makes this country special.”

The student-run Human Rights Asylum Clinic at P&S provides pro bono medical evaluations to people seeking asylum in the United States. The exam results provide evidence to support an asylum applicant’s legal case, and the clinic connects them with medical and legal help, Mogrovejo said.

“The Asylum clinic believes that the refugees, the immigrants, the people that are leaving everything behind to make this country their home, make the very best members of our society,” he stated.

“It’s un-American to ban people because of their religious beliefs, because of where they come from,” said State Assemblymember Carmen De La Rosa, one of several elected officials who joined the rally. “We will not stand silent in the face of hate.”

“Right now, there’s a lot of fear in our communities, because people don’t know what’s going to happen or our family members,” added State Senator Marisol Alcántara, who noted that an immigration forum will be held at CUMC on February 17 so community members can meet with attorneys.

De La Rosa said she is grateful she could come to the U.S. from the Dominican Republic as a young girl. She urged New Yorkers to connect with their local elected officials for assistance with immigration and legal issues.

“Our offices are resources,” she said. “Please use us; we are your representatives. Please hold us accountable. Those who are quiet, vote them out.”

City Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez, who was arrested in 2011 for participating in an Occupy Wall Street, suggested that Trump’s actions to ban immigrants would ultimately be overturned.

“The values of this nation are stronger than the wishes of any particular individual,” remarked Rodríguez.

“This country was founded on an idea, that those who are most vulnerable and most desperate can come here and find a home and build a better life,” said Rozon. “I still believe this is that country.”

For more information on the CUMC Muslim Student Association, please visit http://bit.ly/2kJTyQ6.