Stroll in a Stroke

She forged past the forty.

Visual artist and painter Alexis Agliano Sanborn of Washington Heights has emerged as the judges’ choice to claim the title of winner of the 2017 Uptown Arts Stroll poster contest.

Sanborn’s submission, one of forty bids, was found to best showcase the elements of Northern Manhattan’s diverse art scene. She will receive a $1,000 honorarium and exclusive graphic representation on all Uptown Arts Stroll publications.

Sanborn is a founder’s committee member of the Washington Heights and Inwood Food Council and a board member of the Washington Heights Chamber Orchestra. She received a Master’s degree from Harvard University and works as a Program Coordinator at the U. S. – Asia Law Institute at New York University and the Wa-Shokuiku Project: Japanese-inspired Food Education.

“The first time I visited New York, I came to the Cloisters and knew that I was somewhere magical,” said Sanborn, who grew up in suburban California.

“To win this prize is a reflection of everything I have ever felt and known about my neighborhood,” she added. “I am humbled and grateful.”

Sanborn’s poster submission, said Joanna E. Castro, NoMAA’s Acting Executive Director, “[successfully combined her] love of greenery and adventure, with the thriving sights, smells, and sounds of uptown culture reminiscent through our multi-cultural and multi-ethnic background.”

The $1,000 honorarium was provided by business owners at Pizza Haven at 4942 Broadway, Carole Mulligan of Inwood, the Calabar Gallery in Harlem, and additional anonymous donors.

The opening celebration of the 15th Uptown Arts Stroll will be held on Wed., May 31st from 6:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. at the United Palace on Broadway and West 175th Street.

The Uptown Arts Stroll is a month-long arts festival from May 31st to June 30th that spotlights performances and exhibitions from the arts community from West 135th Street to West 220th Street. The Stroll started in 2003 as a one-day volunteer-organized event and is produced annually by the Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance since 2008.

For more information about the Uptown Arts Stroll, please visit www.artstroll.com.