- English
- Español
Strokes of Service
Story by Desiree Johnson
When a “Power 10” is called, rowers know they need to increase the pressure of their stroke.
They need to pull harder in order to gain speed.
On a recent evening uptown, a “power five” – a group of five women representing work in the non-profit sector and in elected office – gathered to encourage youths to do just that: to delve more fully into civic life.
Row New York, an organization that provides middle and high schoolers competitive rowing and mentoring opportunities, hosted a “Serving the Public” panel discussion featuring Assemblymember Carmen De La Rosa; Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer; Rosita Romero, Executive Director of the Dominican Women’s Development Center (DWDC); Jennifer Hoppa, Northern Manhattan Parks Administrator; and Yvonne Stennett, Executive Director of Community League of the Heights (CLOTH).
Held at the YM and YWHA of Washington Heights and Inwood on Thursday, January 25th, the forum offered a one-on-one opportunity with the panelists on how they’d come to choose civic engagement as a professional pursuit.
For Hoppa, the motivation came at a young age.
“One of my earliest memories was when I was a Girl Scout, cleaning out a park that had been overlooked,” she said. “How wonderful it felt to transform it and [see] the visible impact I saw on the landscape [and] in the community that surrounded it.”
The students asked about the most rewarding and most challenging aspects of the panelists’ careers, optimal academic preparation and internships, and also probed them on more complicated issues such as gender equity and discrimination.
De La Rosa, who was elected in 2016, said she had had to do battle with many different challenges as a young Latina in the legislative sphere – prompting her to call on the young women in the audience to join her in the ranks.
“One of the things we’re working really hard on is to get more women to run for office,” said De La Rosa, who added that more women in all fields made for a fairer society. “[We need] to get more women in positions of leadership as commissioners, as chief of departments in the NYPD, as heads of hospitals, as CEOs of Fortune 500 companies. I think that until we don’t see [that] as something that is natural, we will continue to have sexism.”
Her words were welcomed by Emily Cintro.
“It’s nice seeing women of power representing me,” said Cintro, who is 16. “It’s empowering.”
“It’s cool that women are in public service and are being recognized,” agreed Ashley Serrano, 15; she and her friend Daisha Quezada said they intended to study medicine.
“Everyone here would not be part of this program if they didn’t want more for themselves and their families,” noted Brewer of the students’ work with Row New York. “[Here you have] some ideas from people who have experience.”
The women each sought to provide encouragement – and specific counsel.
“Remember there is a history to the community you serve,” advised De La Rosa. “Have a path and be serious, committed. Surround yourself with people that can prop you up.”
“Follow your passion,” offered Stennett. “Do everything in your power, and make sure it is the right thing all the time.”
“The most important thing is that they develop a track record,” said Romero. “You have to start somewhere to get somewhere else.”
Elijah Wilson, 14, said it was “cool” to see how the panel reflected a wide range of experiences.
“We’re learning about women in public service,” said Wilson. “[They] came on top and decided to do it.”
Afterwards, the students lined up to engage the panelists, including Hoppa who said that their palpable enthusiasm buoyed her.
“I think it’s wonderful,” she beamed.
For more information, please visit www.rownewyork.org or call 718.433.3075.
Golpes de servicio
Historia por Desiree Johnson
Cuando se llama un “Power 10”, los remeros saben que necesitan aumentar la presión de su golpe.
Necesitan tirar más fuerte para ganar velocidad.
Recientemente, en el norte del condado, un “power five” -un grupo de cinco mujeres representando el trabajo en el sector sin fines de lucro y en funciones- se reunieron para alentar a jóvenes a hacer justamente eso: profundizar más en la vida cívica.
Row Nueva York, una organización que ofrece a estudiantes de secundaria y preparatoria oportunidades competitivas de remo y tutoría, organizó un panel de debate “Sirviendo al público” con la asambleísta Carmen de la Rosa; la presidenta del condado de Manhattan, Gale Brewer; Rosita Romero, directora ejecutiva del Centro Dominicano de Desarrollo de la Mujer (DWDC, por sus siglas en inglés); Jennifer Hoppa, administradora de Parques del Norte de Manhattan; e Yvonne Stennett, directora ejecutiva de la Liga Comunitaria de the Heights (CLOTH, por sus siglas en inglés).
Celebrado en la YM y YWHA e Washington Heights e Inwood el jueves 25 de enero, el foro ofreció una oportunidad individual con las panelistas para saber cómo eligieron el compromiso cívico como ocupación profesional.
Para Hoppa, la motivación llegó a una edad temprana.
“Uno de mis primeros recuerdos fue cuando era una Girl Scout, limpiando un parque que había sido pasado por alto”, dijo. “Qué maravilloso se sintió transformarlo y [percibir] el impacto visible que en el paisaje [y] en la comunidad que lo rodeaba”.
Los estudiantes preguntaron acerca de los aspectos más gratificantes y desafiantes de las carreras de las panelistas, la preparación académica óptima y las pasantías, y también indagaban en temas más complicados, como equidad de género y discriminación.
De la Rosa, quien fue elegida en 2016, dijo que tuvo que luchar contra muchos desafíos diferentes siendo una joven latina en el ámbito legislativo, lo que la llevó a pedir a las jóvenes en la audiencia unirse a las filas.
“Una de las cosas en las que estamos trabajando mucho es en conseguir que más mujeres se postulen para un cargo”, dijo De la Rosa, quien agregó que más mujeres en todos los campos contribuyen a una sociedad más justa. “[Necesitamos] tener más mujeres en puestos de liderazgo como comisionadas, como jefas de departamento en el NYPD, como jefas de hospitales, como directoras generales de compañías Fortune 500. Creo que hasta que no veamos [eso] como algo natural, continuaremos teniendo sexismo”.
Sus palabras fueron bienvenidas por Emily Cintro.
“Es agradable ver a mujeres de poder representándome”, dijo Cintro, de 16 años. “Es poderoso”.
“Es genial que las mujeres estén al servicio público y se las reconozca”, coincidió Ashley Serrano, de 15; ella y su amiga Daisha Quezada dijeron que tenían la intención de estudiar medicina.
“Ninguno aquí serían parte de este programa si no quisieran más para ellos y sus familias”, señaló Brewer sobre las estudiantes trabajando con Row Nueva York. “[Aquí tienen] algunas ideas de personas que tienen experiencia”.
Cada una de las mujeres buscaba brindar aliento y un consejo específico.
“Recuerden que hay un historia de la comunidad a la que sirven”, aconsejó De la Rosa. “Tengan un camino y sean serias, comprometidas. Rodéense de personas que puedan apoyarles”.
“Sigan su pasión”, ofreció Stennett. “Hagan todo lo que esté en su poder y asegúrense de que sea lo correcto todo el tiempo”.
“Lo más importante es que desarrollen una trayectoria”, dijo Romero. “Tienen que empezar en algún lado para ir a otro lado”.
Elijah Wilson, 14, dijo que era “genial” ver cómo el panel reflejaba una amplia gama de experiencias.
“Estamos aprendiendo sobre las mujeres en el servicio público”, dijo Wilson. “[Ellas] llegaron arriba y decidieron hacerlo”.
Luego, los estudiantes se formaron para relacionarse con las panelistas, incluyendo a Hoppa, quien dijo que su palpable entusiasmo la animaba.
“Creo que es maravilloso”, sonrió.
Para obtener más información, por favor visite www.rownewyork.org o llame al 718.433.3075.