Strokes of Service

Story by Desiree Johnson

When a “Power 10” is called, rowers know they need to increase the pressure of their stroke.

They need to pull harder in order to gain speed.

On a recent evening uptown, a “power five” – a group of five women representing work in the non-profit sector and in elected office – gathered to encourage youths to do just that: to delve more fully into civic life.

Row New York, an organization that provides middle and high schoolers competitive rowing and mentoring opportunities, hosted a “Serving the Public” panel discussion featuring Assemblymember Carmen De La Rosa; Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer; Rosita Romero, Executive Director of the Dominican Women’s Development Center (DWDC); Jennifer Hoppa, Northern Manhattan Parks Administrator; and Yvonne Stennett, Executive Director of Community League of the Heights (CLOTH).

Held at the YM and YWHA of Washington Heights and Inwood on Thursday, January 25th, the forum offered a one-on-one opportunity with the panelists on how they’d come to choose civic engagement as a professional pursuit.

For Hoppa, the motivation came at a young age.

“One of my earliest memories was when I was a Girl Scout, cleaning out a park that had been overlooked,” she said. “How wonderful it felt to transform it and [see] the visible impact I saw on the landscape [and] in the community that surrounded it.”

The students asked about the most rewarding and most challenging aspects of the panelists’ careers, optimal academic preparation and internships, and also probed them on more complicated issues such as gender equity and discrimination.

De La Rosa, who was elected in 2016, said she had had to do battle with many different challenges as a young Latina in the legislative sphere – prompting her to call on the young women in the audience to join her in the ranks.

“One of the things we’re working really hard on is to get more women to run for office,” said De La Rosa, who added that more women in all fields made for a fairer society. “[We need] to get more women in positions of leadership as commissioners, as chief of departments in the NYPD, as heads of hospitals, as CEOs of Fortune 500 companies. I think that until we don’t see [that] as something that is natural, we will continue to have sexism.”

Her words were welcomed by Emily Cintro.

“It’s nice seeing women of power representing me,” said Cintro, who is 16. “It’s empowering.”

“It’s cool that women are in public service and are being recognized,” agreed Ashley Serrano, 15; she and her friend Daisha Quezada said they intended to study medicine.

“Everyone here would not be part of this program if they didn’t want more for themselves and their families,” noted Brewer of the students’ work with Row New York. “[Here you have] some ideas from people who have experience.”

The women each sought to provide encouragement – and specific counsel.

“Remember there is a history to the community you serve,” advised De La Rosa. “Have a path and be serious, committed. Surround yourself with people that can prop you up.”

“Follow your passion,” offered Stennett. “Do everything in your power, and make sure it is the right thing all the time.”

“The most important thing is that they develop a track record,” said Romero. “You have to start somewhere to get somewhere else.”

Elijah Wilson, 14, said it was “cool” to see how the panel reflected a wide range of experiences.

“We’re learning about women in public service,” said Wilson. “[They] came on top and decided to do it.”

Afterwards, the students lined up to engage the panelists, including Hoppa who said that their palpable enthusiasm buoyed her.

“I think it’s wonderful,” she beamed.

For more information, please visit www.rownewyork.org or call 718.433.3075.