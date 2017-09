Strivers in Scholarship

They are a can-do quintet.

The five winners of the 2017 Carey Gabay Scholarship Program, now in its second year, were announced this past Mon., Sept. 4th.

The scholarship program was created to honor the legacy of Carey Gabay, an attorney and public servant, who was killed as an innocent victim of gun violence in September 2015 at the age of 43.

Each scholarship covers all costs of attendance at State University of New York (SUNY) colleges, including tuition, room and board, college fees, books and supplies, and transportation and personal expenses.

“Carey was an inspiration who believed in the power of public service, and these outstanding students exemplify his core values, determination and commitment to hard work,” said Gov. Andrew Cuomo. “As we reach the second anniversary of his passing, these scholarships will help us carry on Carey’s memory, values and commitment to improving the lives of all New Yorkers.”

Carey grew up living in public housing and attending public school in the Bronx. After a successful high school career, he went on to graduate from Harvard University and Harvard Law School. His commitment to public service led first to work as an Assistant Counsel within the Cuomo administration and later as First Deputy Counsel for the Empire State Development Corporation (EDC).

The students were chosen for demonstrating Carey’s commitment to social justice, leadership, and mentoring, and for committing to academic success despite economic challenges.

“Congratulations to this year’s winners,” said SUNY Chancellor Kristina M. Johnson. “Jasleen, Mirelly, Isaiah, Avik, and Daquan are role models in their own right, having excelled academically while committing so much of their time to making a positive difference in their community. It is a pleasure to honor their hard work and achievement.”

For information and guidelines on the Gabay Scholarship Program, please visit http://bit.ly/2vHpc70.

The winners of this year’s scholarship are:

Jasleen Kaur

Jasleen Kaur immigrated to the United States from India when she was 12. She has faced adversity with housing, losing her family’s home to fire. In high School, she was part of a Jr. Doctors club and began performing independent scientific research at Brooklyn College. She has worked to pursue gender equality issues while volunteering through the National Council of Jewish Women, and hopes to become a doctor and volunteer with Doctors Without Borders, bringing medical care to poor communities. She will attend Stony Brook University.

Mirelly Pena

Mirelly Pena emigrated to the United States from Ecuador when she was 3. She found the transition to life in the US difficult, and was subjected to bullying. During high school, she started a music program at her school and volunteered with Best Buddies, mentoring students with autism. She seeks to pursue a career as an immigration attorney and in government service to help others. She will attend SUNY Binghamton.

Isaiah James

Isaiah is motivated to succeed by the values instilled in him by his grandmother, who was an immigrant from Jamaica. He has participated in student government and showed leadership skills, and has been involved in mentoring younger students. He was valedictorian of his class, and is interested in pursuing a degree in Computer Science and in increasing access to technology in low-income areas. He will attend SUNY Albany.

Avik Kadakia

Avik Kadakia emigrated to the United States from India. He has faced several struggles in his life, and opened his family’s home to others as a temporary shelter following Superstorm Sandy in 2012. He was president of his high school’s Student Government and class Valedictorian, and was heavily involved in peer mentoring and tutoring. He is dedicated to pursuing social justice by helping others through leadership. He will attend Stony Brook University.

Daquan Taylor

Daquan Taylor grew up living in a housing project in the Bronx, just like Carey Gabay. He faced a difficult upbringing, and often did not have access to a computer to complete school work. He found an outlet in education and in volunteering, and wants to pursue a career in writing and journalism. He would like to assist other youth, like himself, to overcome disadvantaged environments through education. He will attend SUNY Binghamton.