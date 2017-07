Street Stars

PAL is playing.

For over 100 years, the Police Athletic League (PAL) has sought to provide safe places to play and learn for thousands of children through PAL’s Summer Playstreets Program – and its 2017 season in Manhattan has officially launched.

The program takes place in public areas, such as playgrounds and parks, to provide children with safe, supervised places to enjoy outdoor summer activities.

Playstreets are open Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. through August 10th, and are free to all city children. PAL is operating 15 Playstreets throughout the five boroughs this summer, in addition to offering sports leagues, including “Cops & Kids” teams, and summer day camps, serving nearly 10,000 children. Playstreets activities include fitness challenges, nutrition education and basketball clinics and tournaments.

Through PAL FIT Challenges, children have the opportunity to exercise and follow a healthy lifestyle, with a focus on combating childhood obesity, through citywide fitness challenges. PAL’s nutrition education program teaches participants about healthy food choices and alternatives while encouraging children to log their daily water consumption for a site-based challenge.

Playstreet basketball clinics take place Monday through Thursday and are open to boys and girls ages 5-17. Basketball clinics are split into three levels: biddies/pee wee, novice/junior and varsity. Biddies/pee wee clinics are available for children ages five to eight and focus on basic, fundamental skills such as footwork, layups, dribbling and passing. Novice/junior clinics are open to children ages 9-12 and focus on skills taught in the biddies/pee wee clinic along with defense strategies, rebounding and advanced concepts. Varsity clinics are for children ages 13-17 and incorporate high-level team concepts, advanced drills and age appropriate skill focus.

Competitions, including three point/free throw contests and fitness obstacle courses, will also take place. Additionally, special themed 5-on-5 basketball tournaments are held every Thursday.

PAL Summer Playstreets in Manhattan are located at Polo Grounds, West 155th Street and 8thAvenue; Poor Richard’s Playground, East 109th Street and 3rd Avenue; and Sunken Playground, West 167th Street and Edgecombe Avenue.

New York City’s Police Athletic League is the city’s largest independent, nonprofit youth organization. For more information, please visit www.palnyc.org.