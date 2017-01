Strapped‎

MTA board to vote on fare hike

Story by Gregg McQueen

Straphangers might soon be hanging onto a little less of their own cash, as the Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) board is expected to vote on Wednesday to raise the cost of subway and bus ride to $3.

Board members are set to select from one of two fare hike proposals first announced last year, which could mean an across-the-board fare hike of 4 percent.

The cost of a monthly MetroCard pass will go up from $116.50 to $121, while a weekly pass would jump slightly from $31 to $32.

In November, the MTA floated two fare increase proposals — one that would boost the per-ride cost to $3 but give riders 96 cents back on every $6 round trip purchased.

The other proposal would maintain the fare at $2.75 but reduce that bonus. Both proposals featured the same increases for monthly and weekly passes.

According to news reports, the MTA is leaning toward hiking the base fare because it considers that option the best deal for frequent riders.

Based on the bonus, riders who put $6 on a MetroCard effectively gets a ride for $2.59.

Fares for the Metro-North and Long Island Rail Road will also increase — monthly and weekly ticket-holders will see a 3.7 percent hike, while others will pay 4 percent more.

The $1 fee for purchasing a new MetroCard would remain unchanged, the MTA said.

In November, the MTA also announced plans to raise tolls at the Queens Midtown Tunnel, Hugh L. Carey Tunnel and numerous bridges, including the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge, Henry Hudson Bridge, Robert F. Kennedy Bridge and Throgs Neck Bridge.

The new fares and tolls would take effect on March 19.

In December, the MTA held eight public hearings to hear public input on the plans.

The fare increase would be the agency’s sixth since 2008, but the 4 percent hike would be the lowest increase since 2009.

According to the MTA, 51 percent of the agency’s $15.6 billion annual operating budget comes from fares and tolls.

Borough Presidents Gale Brewer (Manhattan), Rubén Díaz Jr. (Bronx), Eric Adams (Brooklyn), and Melinda Katz (Queens) have urged Mayor Bill de Blasio to use his executive power to establish a half-price fare for New Yorkers between the ages of 18 and 64 living in households at or below poverty.

The four form part of the “Fair Fares” campaign, which favors a policy of providing half-priced fares to low-income residents.

Research conducted by anti-poverty advocacy group Community Service Society (CSS) last year indicated that a discount fare would save working-age city residents living in poverty ($24,036 for a family of four) up to $700 annually on the cost of a MetroCard. The CSS report found that more than one in four working-age, low-income New Yorkers often cannot afford the cost of bus and subway fares.

Advocates estimate that roughly 800,000 low-income New Yorkers would be eligible.

