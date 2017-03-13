English

Storm Stella It’ll be a snow day. Storm Stella is expected to be a stunner, and the National Weather Service has issued an official Blizzard Warning for New York City from 12 midnight on Tuesday, March 14th through midnight, Wednesday March 15th. The current forecast calls for 12-20 inches of snow, winds of 25-35mph with gusts up to 55mph, and cold temperatures. Snowfall rates of 2-4″ per hour are possible, which may result in whiteout conditions and visibilities of less than a quarter mile. The city’s Department of Education has announced that all district schools will be closed. After-school programs, adult education, YABC programs, and PSAL activities are also cancelled tomorrow. Yellow bus service for charter and non-public school students will not operate tomorrow. New Yorkers are advised to stay off the roads except in the event of an emergency and urged to use mass transit if they must travel. “We’re preparing for a significant storm on Tuesday, and New Yorkers should also prepare for snow and dangerous road conditions,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement. “Besides the snow, it will be cold. We urge you to avoid unnecessary travel and help keep roads clear for sanitation crews and first responders.” The authorities are also cautioning residents to be prepared to potentially lose power and recommend that they charge cell phone batteries, gather supplies, and turn refrigerators/freezers to a colder setting. Stay clear of downed power lines. If affected by an outage, turn off appliances and keep refrigerator doors closed to prevent food spoilage. Do not use generators indoors. If you lose power and have a disability/access needs, or use Life Sustaining Equipment (LSE) and need immediate assistance, dial 911. The city’s Department of Transportation has suspended alternate side parking regulations on Tuesday, 3/14 and Wednesday, 3/15 for snow removal. Meters remain in effect. For the latest weather information, please visit www.weather.gov/okx/. Due to the inclement weather, the city has issued special precautions for homeless New Yorkers and all motorists and pedestrians. Homeless Services A Code Blue Weather Emergency notice is issued when the temperature drops to 32 degrees Fahrenheit or less between 4 p.m. and 8 a.m., including National Weather Service calculations for wind chill values. No one who is homeless and seeking shelter in New York City during a Code Blue will be denied. Should you see a homeless individual out in the cold, please call 311 and an outreach team will be dispatched to offer assistance. Code Blue Weather Emergencies include the following options for the homeless: Shelters: During a Code Blue, shelter is available system-wide to accommodate anyone who is reasonably believed to be homeless and is brought to a shelter by outreach teams. Accommodations are also available for walk-ins.

Drop-in centers: All drop-in centers are open 24-hours per day when Code Blue procedures are in effect and will assist as many people as possible for the duration of the emergency. Drop-in staff can also make arrangements for homeless individuals at other citywide facilities.

Safe havens and stabilization beds: Chronically homeless individuals may be transported directly to these low-threshold housing options.

Street homeless outreach: Teams will contact vulnerable individuals on their Code Blue Priority Lists a minimum of once every four (4) hours beginning at 8 p.m. during Code Blue Alerts and once every two (2) hours beginning at 8 p.m. for Enhanced Code Blue Alerts to encourage them to accept transport to a safe place. DHS coordinates borough-level Code Blue efforts directly with agencies such as NYPD, DSNY, and the Parks Department. Travel Safety Tips For Motorists Use mass transportation whenever possible. If you must drive a vehicle, monitor weather and

Drive slowly. Posted speed limits are for ideal weather conditions. Vehicles take longer to stop on snow and ice than on dry pavement.

Use major streets or highways for travel whenever possible.

Four-wheel drive vehicles may make it easier to drive on snow-covered roads, but they do not stop quicker than other vehicles.

Keep the name and phone number of at least one local towing service in your vehicle in case you break down or become stuck in snow.

If you get stuck on the road, stay with your vehicle and contact a towing company. For Pedestrians Exercise caution and avoid slippery surfaces; some ice may not be visible.

Wear layers including a hat, gloves/mittens, and a scarf to stay protected from the cold.

Keep clothes and shoes dry, if a layer becomes wet, remove it.

Keep fingertips, earlobes, and noses covered if you go outside.

Have heightened awareness of cars, particularly when approaching or crossing intersections.

Wear sturdy boots that provide traction to reduce slipping. Use handrails when using stairs.

Seniors should take extra care outdoors to avoid slips and falls from icy conditions. Get out the sleds.For more information, please dial 311. In the case of an emergency, please call 911 immediately.