It’ll be a snow day. Storm Stella is expected to be a stunner, and the National Weather Service has issued an official Blizzard Warning for New York City from 12 midnight on Tuesday, March 14th through midnight, Wednesday March 15th. The current forecast calls for 12-20 inches of snow, winds of 25-35mph with gusts up to 55mph, and cold temperatures. Snowfall rates of 2-4″ per hour are possible, which may result in whiteout conditions and visibilities of less than a quarter mile. The city’s Department of Education has announced that all district schools will be closed. After-school programs, adult education, YABC programs, and PSAL activities are also cancelled tomorrow. Yellow bus service for charter and non-public school students will not operate tomorrow. New Yorkers are advised to stay off the roads except in the event of an emergency and urged to use mass transit if they must travel. “We’re preparing for a significant storm on Tuesday, and New Yorkers should also prepare for snow and dangerous road conditions,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement. “Besides the snow, it will be cold. We urge you to avoid unnecessary travel and help keep roads clear for sanitation crews and first responders.” The authorities are also cautioning residents to be prepared to potentially lose power and recommend that they charge cell phone batteries, gather supplies, and turn refrigerators/freezers to a colder setting. Stay clear of downed power lines. If affected by an outage, turn off appliances and keep refrigerator doors closed to prevent food spoilage. Do not use generators indoors. If you lose power and have a disability/access needs, or use Life Sustaining Equipment (LSE) and need immediate assistance, dial 911. The city’s Department of Transportation has suspended alternate side parking regulations on Tuesday, 3/14 and Wednesday, 3/15 for snow removal. Meters remain in effect. For the latest weather information, please visit www.weather.gov/okx/. Due to the inclement weather, the city has issued special precautions for homeless New Yorkers and all motorists and pedestrians. A Code Blue Weather Emergency notice is issued when the temperature drops to 32 degrees Fahrenheit or less between 4 p.m. and 8 a.m., including National Weather Service calculations for wind chill values. No one who is homeless and seeking shelter in New York City during a Code Blue will be denied. Should you see a homeless individual out in the cold, please call 311 and an outreach team will be dispatched to offer assistance. Code Blue Weather Emergencies include the following options for the homeless: For Motorists Use mass transportation whenever possible. If you must drive a vehicle, monitor weather and For Pedestrians Get out the sleds.For more information, please dial 311. In the case of an emergency, please call 911 immediately.
