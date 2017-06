Stocking up in the Square

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

There were cans for a cause.

Standing out amid the hordes of tourists and costumed characters, hundreds of volunteers gathered in Times Square on June 1 to help pack thousands of pounds of donated canned goods for distribution to hungry New York City residents.

Over 300 volunteers from Morgan Stanley and the Food Bank for New York City turned out to sort and package the food items, which were then loaded onto a truck for eventual delivery to Food Bank’s pantries and soup kitchens throughout the five boroughs.

The volunteers packaged enough food to make 18,000 meals, reported Francisco Tezen, Vice President for Fundraising at Food Bank.

“It’s amazing to see this type of turnout,” Tezen said, who noted that one out of every five children in New York City relies on a soup kitchen or food pantry to eat.

“Especially during the summer months, a lot of children go hungry, because they don’t have access to school lunch or breakfast,” he said.

The massive food packing effort served as a kickoff to Morgan Stanley’s Global Volunteer Month, now in its 12th year.

It was also part of the financial firm’s “Feeding Kids Around the Clock” campaign, which sponsored 24 hours of continuous employee volunteer activities around the globe on June 1, all focused to raising awareness of childhood hunger.

The day of service began in Australia at midnight on June 1 and included 58 U.S. cities.

Joan Steinberg, Managing Director of Community Affairs for Morgan Stanley, said the company places a strong focus on volunteerism, and encourages employees to give their time to various causes.

“It’s really part of our mission to give back to the community,” said Steinberg. “We have thousands of employees worldwide who have mobilized today.”

She said her company has partnered with Food Bank for 20 years to help combat children’s hunger.

“The need for food puts a lot of pressure on many communities,” said Steinberg. “For kids to have a healthy start to their lives, they need to have healthy food.”

While dozens of companies turn up each year to privately volunteer at Food Bank’s Hunts Point warehouse, Tezen remarked that staging an event in Times Square was a unique experience.

“It’s definitely a good way to promote what we’re doing, and the importance of fighting hunger,” said Tezen. “We’re right out in the open, in front of thousands of people. This is something we’d like to repeat.”

Times Square visitors had an opportunity to participate by making a pledge to volunteer with their local food bank. Morgan Stanley donated $5 to anti-hunger outfit Feeding America for every pledge made.

Grace, a Morgan Stanley employee for 32 years, said she frequently participates in the community service events.

“It’s really rewarding to feel like you’re helping people,” she said. “And by volunteering like this, we’re learning about all these community organizations we might not be aware of otherwise.”

For more information on how to participate, please visit www.foodbanknyc.org or call 212.566.7855.