Story and photos by Gregg McQueen Though she lived for a time without health insurance, she received coverage through the Affordable Care Act (ACA). Soon afterwards, she learned after a routine physical that she had a tumor in her right femur. “The kind of cancer that I had is serious and aggressive. Once it’s progressed, there’s not much that can be done,” said Schulz. However, an MRI was able to catch the cancer early enough that she was able to get treatment and is now cancer free. “Without that MRI, and without the Affordable Care Act (ACA), I don’t think I would be standing here today,” Schulz said at a rally held at Harlem Hospital on November 1. At the event, advocates and city health officials assembled to promote the open enrollment period for the ACA, which began that day, through the city’s Get Covered NYC outreach program, a year-round effort to enroll New Yorkers in health insurance. While the Trump administration shortened the open enrollment period to six weeks for most states, New York’s enrollment period lasts for three months. The deadline for New Yorkers to enroll in coverage is January 31, 2018. “We want all New Yorkers to know that health insurance through the Affordable Care Act is still available. I urge all New Yorkers who are eligible to get covered through the marketplace or renew their health insurance today,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett. Regina Schwartz, Director of the Mayor’s Public Engagement Unit, said Get Covered NYC would expand its outreach through multimedia ads, neighborhood canvassing and phone calls. “We’re partnering with dozens of elected officials and community-based organizations, and we’ve got daily events through the end of open enrollment, in communities throughout the city,” she said. “We’ll be on the ground and going door to door.” Through Get Covered NYC, city residents can get free, one-on-one guidance through the enrollment process by calling 311 or texting CoveredNYC or SeguroNYC to 877877. Assistance is available in 17 languages. Advocates said that many New Yorkers are unaware that they’re still eligible for the ACA, as they are influenced by news reports about President’s Trump’s desire to abolish it. “The ACA is still the law of the land, so sign up,” stated Dr. Herminia Palacio, Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services. “The more people sign up, the more it lifts your voices and the harder it becomes for them to take it away.” Cab driver José Felipe said he lived without health insurance for years because he was self-employed could not afford the premiums. “When I got sick, I just stayed sick until I felt better,” he said. Last year, he enrolled in insurance through the ACA and was diagnosed with a hernia that eventually needed surgery. “It helped me to have insurance, and then I wasn’t worried about going to the doctor,” Felipe said. “A lot of cab drivers don’t have insurance, but the message is to go get covered.” Stanley Brezinoff, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer of NYC Health + Hospitals, called the ACA one of the greatest achievements of the twenty-first century that “transformed the lives of millions of Americans,” while State Assemblymember Richard Gottfried took GOP lawmakers to task for attempting to undo President Barack Obama’s signature piece of legislation. “As Americans we have the unalienable right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, and securing those rights is the responsibility of our government,” he remarked. “Unfortunately a lot of people in our government don’t get that.” For more information, please visit nyc.gov/doh or call 311. Historia y fotos por Gregg McQueen Mina Schulz se considera afortunada. Aunque vivió un tiempo sin seguro de salud, recibió cobertura a través de la Ley de Cuidado Asequible de la Salud (ACA, por sus siglas en inglés). Poco después, descubrió tras un examen físico de rutina que tenía un tumor en el fémur derecho. “El tipo de cáncer que tuve es grave y agresivo. Una vez que avanza, no hay mucho que se pueda hacer”, dijo. Sin embargo, una resonancia magnética pudo detectar el cáncer lo suficientemente temprano como para poder recibir tratamiento y ahora está libre de cáncer. “Sin esa resonancia magnética y sin la Ley de Cuidado Asequible de la Salud (ACA), no creo que estuviera aquí hoy”, dijo Schulz en una manifestación celebrada en el Hospital de Harlem el 1º de noviembre. En el evento, defensores y funcionarios de salud de la ciudad se reunieron para promover el período de inscripción abierta para la ACA, que comenzó ese día, a través del programa de cobertura Get Covered NYC de la ciudad, un esfuerzo durante todo el año para inscribir a los neoyorquinos en el seguro de salud. Si bien la administración de Trump acortó el período de inscripción abierta a seis semanas para la mayoría de los estados, el período de inscripción en Nueva York es de tres meses. La fecha límite para que los neoyorquinos se inscriban en la cobertura es el 31 de enero de 2018. “Queremos que todos los neoyorquinos sepan que el seguro de salud a través de la Ley de Cuidado Asequible de la Salud todavía está disponible. Insto a todos los neoyorquinos que sean elegibles a obtener su cobertura en el mercado o a renovar su seguro de salud hoy”, dijo la comisionada de Salud, la Dra. Mary T. Bassett. Regina Schwartz, directora de la Unidad de Participación Pública del alcalde, dijo que Get Covered NYC expandiría su alcance a través de anuncios multimedia, campañas en los vecindarios y llamadas telefónicas. “Nos estamos asociando con docenas de funcionarios electos y organizaciones comunitarias, y tenemos eventos diarios hasta el final de la inscripción abierta en comunidades de toda la ciudad”, dijo. “Estaremos en el campo y yendo de puerta en puerta”. A través de Get Covered NYC, los residentes de la ciudad pueden obtener orientación individual gratuita durante el proceso de inscripción llamando al 311 o enviando el mensaje de texto CoveredNYC o SeguroNYC al 877877. La asistencia está disponible en 17 idiomas. Los defensores dijeron que muchos neoyorquinos no saben que aún son elegibles para la ACA, ya que están influenciados por los informes de noticias sobre el deseo del presidente Trump de abolirla. “La ACA sigue siendo la ley de la tierra, así que inscríbanse”, declaró la Dra. Herminia Palacio, vicealcaldesa de Salud y Servicios Humanos. “Cuantas más personas se inscriban, más elevarán sus voces y más difícil será que se las quiten”. El taxista José Felipe dijo que vivió sin seguro de salud durante años porque era trabajador independiente y no podía pagar las primas. “Cuando me enfermaba, me quedaba enfermo hasta que me sentía mejor”, comentó. El año pasado, se inscribió en un seguro a través de la ACA y se le diagnosticó una hernia que finalmente necesitó cirugía. “Me ayudó tener seguro, no me preocupaba ir al médico”, dijo Felipe. “Muchos taxistas no tienen seguro, pero el mensaje es que se cubran”. Stanley Brezinoff, presidente interino y director ejecutivo de NYC Health + Hospitals, calificó a la ACA como uno de los mayores logros de Estados Unidos del Siglo XXI, pues “transformó las vidas de millones de estadounidenses”, mientras que el asambleísta Richard Gottfried criticó a los legisladores republicanos por intentar deshacer la pieza legislativa más importante del presidente Barack Obama. “Como estadounidenses tenemos el derecho inalienable a la vida, la libertad y la búsqueda de la felicidad, y asegurar esos derechos es responsabilidad de nuestro gobierno”, comentó. “Desafortunadamente, mucha gente en nuestro gobierno no entiende eso”. Para obtener más información, por favor visite nyc.gov/doh o llame al 311.
“Still the law of the land”
Rally held for Affordable Care Act enrollment
“Sigue siendo la ley de la tierra”
Historia y fotos por Gregg McQueen
