“Still the law of the land”‎

Rally held for Affordable Care Act enrollment

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

Mina Schulz considers herself fortunate.

Though she lived for a time without health insurance, she received coverage through the Affordable Care Act (ACA). Soon afterwards, she learned after a routine physical that she had a tumor in her right femur.

“The kind of cancer that I had is serious and aggressive. Once it’s progressed, there’s not much that can be done,” said Schulz. However, an MRI was able to catch the cancer early enough that she was able to get treatment and is now cancer free.

“Without that MRI, and without the Affordable Care Act (ACA), I don’t think I would be standing here today,” Schulz said at a rally held at Harlem Hospital on November 1.

At the event, advocates and city health officials assembled to promote the open enrollment period for the ACA, which began that day, through the city’s Get Covered NYC outreach program, a year-round effort to enroll New Yorkers in health insurance.

While the Trump administration shortened the open enrollment period to six weeks for most states, New York’s enrollment period lasts for three months.

The deadline for New Yorkers to enroll in coverage is January 31, 2018.

“We want all New Yorkers to know that health insurance through the Affordable Care Act is still available. I urge all New Yorkers who are eligible to get covered through the marketplace or renew their health insurance today,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett.

Regina Schwartz, Director of the Mayor’s Public Engagement Unit, said Get Covered NYC would expand its outreach through multimedia ads, neighborhood canvassing and phone calls.

“We’re partnering with dozens of elected officials and community-based organizations, and we’ve got daily events through the end of open enrollment, in communities throughout the city,” she said. “We’ll be on the ground and going door to door.”

Through Get Covered NYC, city residents can get free, one-on-one guidance through the enrollment process by calling 311 or texting CoveredNYC or SeguroNYC to 877877. Assistance is available in 17 languages.

Advocates said that many New Yorkers are unaware that they’re still eligible for the ACA, as they are influenced by news reports about President’s Trump’s desire to abolish it.

“The ACA is still the law of the land, so sign up,” stated Dr. Herminia Palacio, Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services. “The more people sign up, the more it lifts your voices and the harder it becomes for them to take it away.”

Cab driver José Felipe said he lived without health insurance for years because he was self-employed could not afford the premiums.

“When I got sick, I just stayed sick until I felt better,” he said.

Last year, he enrolled in insurance through the ACA and was diagnosed with a hernia that eventually needed surgery. “It helped me to have insurance, and then I wasn’t worried about going to the doctor,” Felipe said. “A lot of cab drivers don’t have insurance, but the message is to go get covered.”

Stanley Brezinoff, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer of NYC Health + Hospitals, called the ACA one of the greatest achievements of the twenty-first century that “transformed the lives of millions of Americans,” while State Assemblymember Richard Gottfried took GOP lawmakers to task for attempting to undo President Barack Obama’s signature piece of legislation.

“As Americans we have the unalienable right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, and securing those rights is the responsibility of our government,” he remarked. “Unfortunately a lot of people in our government don’t get that.”

For more information, please visit nyc.gov/doh or call 311.