“Still in crisis”
María: Advocates rally at mid-year mark
Story and photos by Gregg McQueen
Nelliebelle Cordero is distressed.
The 41-year-old mother of three came to New York City after her home in Arecibo, Puerto Rico was destroyed by Hurricane María.
She arrived in the city last November to stay with family members, but could remain there only very briefly.
After applying for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Cordero was given a voucher to stay in a Brooklyn hotel, where she is has been since December with her children.
She said the strain of losing her home, transplanting to another city and caring for her youngest son, who is autistic, has left her exhausted.
“My stress is to the point where I am getting psychiatric help for my depression,” said Cordero, who commutes with two of her children to the Bronx every weekday so they can go to school.
“As a mom, they need me there, so I can’t fail them,” she said.
Cordero was among the Puerto Rican evacuee families that gathered with immigrant advocacy groups at a March 15 press conference to call on the federal government and elected officials to provide more aid to the stricken island.
A half year after the hurricane, advocates stressed that the island is still in a desperate situation, with much of the island still without power, and people struggling to find clean water.
“Six months later, our island is still in crisis,” said José López, Organizing Director of Make the Road New York (MRNY).
“Congress needs to act; FEMA needs to get their act together. This administration ultimately is responsible for the efforts coming out of Washington, and they need to be held accountable for the lack of resources and the lack of response,” López said.
“There continues to be a humanitarian crisis, and it is still being inadequately addressed,” said Public Advocate Letitia James.
Daiza Aponte, 29, has been staying in a New York City hotel through FEMA assistance since December 29. She fled Carolina, Puerto Rico after Hurricane María, along with her two daughters.
Aponte said she was led to believe that housing would be easier to come by if she came to the city.
“In Puerto Rico, they tell us that if we come to New York, we’re going to get housing, and when we got here, that wasn’t the case,” she said.
She said one of her daughters has chronic asthma, and she has to travel to another borough to get medication.
While Aponte was able to get an extension on her hotel from FEMA, she said another family she knows was rejected.
“That family will then go to the street because they don’t have a place to go,” Aponte said.
“I ask for our governor, our mayor, our government officials to help us out because this is a difficult situation,” she said.
López suggested that Puerto Rico could be in store for even more hardship ahead.
“We know that storm season is going to be coming up again in the next couple of months,” said López. “We’re very concerned. We’re concerned because of everything that we know of that’s going on, but also because of what may be yet to come.”
Darma Díaz, a Democratic District Leader from Brooklyn, said more than 230 displaced families are staying in New York City hotels through FEMA. She said that vouchers typically last 45 to 60 days, and although extensions can be applied for, “it’s a lengthy, intense process.”
Díaz said many Spanish-speaking families report difficulty dealing with FEMA.
“There are not enough translators there. When we call, many of them are not prepared to speak in Spanish,” she said.
Cordero explained that she was able to get a hotel extension until April 20, but said she knows other families that must vacate on March 20.
Díaz said the only option for displaced families seems to be to apply at the Department of Homeless Services’ Prevention Assistance and Temporary Housing (PATH) intake center, a facility for homeless families with children with no other housing options available to them.
“As we know, New York City has over 60,000 families that are in the shelter system, and that’s not an answer,” Díaz stated. “The families that have come here, it’s not by choice. María displaced them.”
“Aún en crisis”
María: seis meses después
Historia y fotos por Gregg McQueen
Nelliebelle Cordero está angustiada.
La mujer de 41 años y madre de tres hijos llegó a la ciudad de Nueva York después de que su hogar en Arecibo, Puerto Rico, fuese destruido por el Huracán María.
Llegó a la ciudad en noviembre pasado para quedarse con familiares, pero podía quedarse ahí solo muy brevemente.
Después de solicitar apoyo de la Agencia Federal para el Manejo de Emergencias (FEMA, por sus siglas en inglés), Cordero recibió un cupón para alojarse en un hotel de Brooklyn, donde se encuentra desde diciembre con sus hijos.
Dice que la presión de perder su casa, migrar a otra ciudad y cuidar a su hijo más pequeño, que es autista, la ha dejado exhausta.
“Mi estrés llega al punto en que recibo ayuda psiquiátrica para mi depresión”, dijo Cordero, quien viaja con dos de sus hijos al Bronx todos los días de la semana para que puedan ir a la escuela.
“Como madre, me necesitan, así que no puedo fallarles”, dijo.
Cordero estuvo entre las familias puertorriqueñas evacuadas que se reunieron con grupos de defensa de inmigrantes en una conferencia de prensa el 15 de marzo para pedir al gobierno federal y funcionarios electos que brinden más ayuda a la isla afectada.
Medio año después del huracán, los defensores subrayaron que la isla aún se encuentra en una situación desesperada, con gran parte de la isla aún sin electricidad y personas que luchan por encontrar agua potable.
“Seis meses después, nuestra isla todavía está en crisis”, dijo José López, director organizador de Make the Road Nueva York (MRNY).
“El Congreso necesita actuar; FEMA necesita empezar a comportarse como es debido. En última instancia, esta administración es responsable por los esfuerzos que salen de Washington y deben rendir cuentas por la falta de recursos y la falta de respuesta”, dijo López.
“Sigue habiendo una crisis humanitaria y se sigue abordando de manera inadecuada”, dijo la defensora pública Letitia James.
Daiza Aponte, de 29 años, ha estado quedándose en un hotel de la ciudad de Nueva York a través de la asistencia de FEMA desde el 29 de diciembre. Ella huyó de Carolina, Puerto Rico después del Huracán María, junto con sus dos hijas.
Aponte dijo que se le hizo creer que sería más fácil de conseguir vivienda si llegaba a la ciudad.
“En Puerto Rico, nos dicen que, si venimos a Nueva York, vamos a conseguir alojamiento, y cuando llegamos aquí, no fue el caso”, dijo.
Explicó que una de sus hijas tiene asma crónica y que tiene que viajar a otro condado para obtener medicamentos.
Si bien Aponte pudo obtener una extensión de FEMA en su hotel, dijo que otra familia que ella conoce fue rechazada.
“Esa familia irá a la calle porque no tiene un lugar adonde ir”, dijo Aponte.
“Pido a nuestro gobernador, a nuestro alcalde, a nuestros funcionarios del gobierno, que nos ayuden, porque esta es una situación difícil”, dijo.
López sugirió que Puerto Rico podría enfrentar aún más dificultades.
“Sabemos que la temporada de tormentas volverá a surgir en los próximos meses”, dijo López. “Estamos muy preocupados. Estamos preocupados por todo lo que sabemos que está sucediendo, pero también por lo que puede venir”.
Darma Díaz, una líder demócrata del distrito de Brooklyn, comentó que más de 230 familias desplazadas se están quedando en hoteles de la ciudad de Nueva York a través de FEMA. Explicó que los cupones suelen durar de 45 a 60 días, y aunque se pueden solicitar extensiones, “es un proceso largo e intenso”.
Díaz dijo que muchas familias de habla hispana informan que tienen dificultades para lidiar con FEMA.
“No hay suficientes traductores. Cuando llamamos, muchos de ellos no están preparados para hablar en español”, dijo.
Cordero explicó que pudo obtener una extensión de hotel hasta el 20 de abril, pero dijo que conoce a otras familias que deben abandonar el lugar el 20 de marzo.
Díaz comentó que la única opción para las familias desplazadas parece ser inscribirse en el centro de ingreso de Asistencia Preventiva y Vivienda Temporal del Departamento para Personas sin Hogar (PATH, por sus siglas en inglés), una instalación para familias sin hogar con niños que no tienen otras opciones de vivienda.
“Como sabemos, Ciudad de Nueva York tiene más de 60,000 familias en el sistema de refugios, y esa no es una respuesta”, declaró Díaz. “Las familias que han venido aquí, no ha sido por elección. María los desplazó”.