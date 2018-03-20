“Still in crisis”

María: Advocates rally at mid-year mark

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

Nelliebelle Cordero is distressed.

The 41-year-old mother of three came to New York City after her home in Arecibo, Puerto Rico was destroyed by Hurricane María.

She arrived in the city last November to stay with family members, but could remain there only very briefly.

After applying for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Cordero was given a voucher to stay in a Brooklyn hotel, where she is has been since December with her children.

She said the strain of losing her home, transplanting to another city and caring for her youngest son, who is autistic, has left her exhausted.

“My stress is to the point where I am getting psychiatric help for my depression,” said Cordero, who commutes with two of her children to the Bronx every weekday so they can go to school.

“As a mom, they need me there, so I can’t fail them,” she said.

Cordero was among the Puerto Rican evacuee families that gathered with immigrant advocacy groups at a March 15 press conference to call on the federal government and elected officials to provide more aid to the stricken island.

A half year after the hurricane, advocates stressed that the island is still in a desperate situation, with much of the island still without power, and people struggling to find clean water.

“Six months later, our island is still in crisis,” said José López, Organizing Director of Make the Road New York (MRNY).

“Congress needs to act; FEMA needs to get their act together. This administration ultimately is responsible for the efforts coming out of Washington, and they need to be held accountable for the lack of resources and the lack of response,” López said.

“There continues to be a humanitarian crisis, and it is still being inadequately addressed,” said Public Advocate Letitia James.

Daiza Aponte, 29, has been staying in a New York City hotel through FEMA assistance since December 29. She fled Carolina, Puerto Rico after Hurricane María, along with her two daughters.

Aponte said she was led to believe that housing would be easier to come by if she came to the city.

“In Puerto Rico, they tell us that if we come to New York, we’re going to get housing, and when we got here, that wasn’t the case,” she said.

She said one of her daughters has chronic asthma, and she has to travel to another borough to get medication.

While Aponte was able to get an extension on her hotel from FEMA, she said another family she knows was rejected.

“That family will then go to the street because they don’t have a place to go,” Aponte said.

“I ask for our governor, our mayor, our government officials to help us out because this is a difficult situation,” she said.

López suggested that Puerto Rico could be in store for even more hardship ahead.

“We know that storm season is going to be coming up again in the next couple of months,” said López. “We’re very concerned. We’re concerned because of everything that we know of that’s going on, but also because of what may be yet to come.”

Darma Díaz, a Democratic District Leader from Brooklyn, said more than 230 displaced families are staying in New York City hotels through FEMA. She said that vouchers typically last 45 to 60 days, and although extensions can be applied for, “it’s a lengthy, intense process.”

Díaz said many Spanish-speaking families report difficulty dealing with FEMA.

“There are not enough translators there. When we call, many of them are not prepared to speak in Spanish,” she said.

Cordero explained that she was able to get a hotel extension until April 20, but said she knows other families that must vacate on March 20.

Díaz said the only option for displaced families seems to be to apply at the Department of Homeless Services’ Prevention Assistance and Temporary Housing (PATH) intake center, a facility for homeless families with children with no other housing options available to them.

“As we know, New York City has over 60,000 families that are in the shelter system, and that’s not an answer,” Díaz stated. “The families that have come here, it’s not by choice. María displaced them.”