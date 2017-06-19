The rites are coming. This week, a Northern Manhattan playground will be transformed into a place of ancient Taino rituals and traditional music. On Wed., June 21, Anne Loftus Playground at Broadway and Riverside Drive in Inwood will host “Songs and Offerings for the Solstice Sun.” Produced by IgniVox and presented by the Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance (NoMAA) and Make Music New York, the special performance will feature a procession, sand paintings and a concert of Dominican folk accordion music. It is led by singer/songwriter/musician Irka Mateo, who will sing and play accordion. The Dominican-born Mateo said the performance is steeped in spiritual traditions designed to celebrate the summer solstice. “The procession will mix several traditions that celebrate the sun and St. John the Baptist,” said Mateo. The performance will focus on Taino rituals of song with masks and props.” “It’s artistic and traditional, all at the same time,” she added. Mateo will highlight folk songs of the Dominican Republic as well as original songs from an upcoming album she is finishing. It is a passion she has pursued over the length of her career. She spent over a decade, from 1997 to 2007, touring the Dominican countryside, immersing herself and recording different genres of the country’s folk music. In 2012, she was awarded a grant from the Grammy Foundation to digitize her archive of folk music; she later donated it to the General Archive of the Dominican Republic. She has toured extensively in international music festivals and released multiple recordings that expand on traditional rhythms and alternative music. Mateo said the uptown event will be participatory in nature. “Everyone is going to be involved,” she remarked. “People will sing along and there will be interaction. This is call-and-response music.” Mateo explained that she hoped to provide a wider audience with an appreciation of folk traditions that are little known in the U.S. “What I want is to share the Dominican culture and how ancient the culture is,” she remarked. “The first people that came to the island were there thousands of years ago.” “We have a very deep and spiritual and serious bedrock of where our culture comes from,” she said. “Offerings and Songs to the Solstice Sun” will be held on Wednesday, June 21 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Anne Loftus Playground in Fort Tryon Park. For more information, please visit irkamateo.com. The event is free. — Gregg McQueen Las costumbres están llegando. Esta semana, un parque infantil del norte de Manhattan se transformará en un lugar de rituales tainos antiguos y música tradicional. El miércoles 21 de junio, el parque infantil Anne Loftus -en Broadway y Riverside Drive, en Inwood- será el anfitrión de “Canciones y Ofrendas para el sol de solsticio”. Producido por IgniVox y presentado por la Alianza de las Artes del Norte de Manhattan (NoMAA por sus siglas en ingles) y Make Music Nueva York, la actuación especial contará con una procesión, pinturas de arena y un concierto de música de acordeón folklórico dominicano. Es dirigido por la cantante/compositora/música Irka Mateo, quien cantará y tocará el acordeón. La dominicana Mateo dijo que el espectáculo está lleno de tradiciones espirituales diseñadas para celebrar el solsticio de verano. “La procesión mezclará varias tradiciones que celebran el sol y a San Juan Bautista”, dijo. “La actuación se centrará en rituales tainos de canto con máscaras y utilería”. “Es artístico y tradicional, todo al mismo tiempo”, dijo. Mateo destacará canciones folklóricas de la República Dominicana, así como canciones originales de un próximo álbum que está terminando. Pasó más de una década, de 1997 a 2007, recorriendo el campo dominicano, sumergiéndose y grabando diferentes géneros de la música folclórica del país. En 2012, recibió una subvención de la Fundación Grammy para digitalizar su archivo de música folclórica; luego la donó al Archivo General de la República Dominicana. Ella ha viajado extensamente en festivales internacionales de música y publicado varias grabaciones que se expanden a ritmos tradicionales y música alternativa. Mateo dijo que el evento en el parque será de carácter participativo. “Todo el mundo va a estar involucrado”, comentó. “La gente cantará y habrá interacción. Esto es música de llamada y respuesta”. Mateo explicó que espera proporcionar a una audiencia más amplia un gusto por las tradiciones populares que son poco conocidas en los Estados Unidos. “Lo que quiero es compartir la cultura dominicana y lo antigua que”, comentó. “Las primeras personas que vinieron a la isla estaban ahí hace miles de años”. “Tenemos cimientos muy profundos, espirituales y serios de donde viene nuestra cultura”, dijo. “Ofrendas y Canciones al Sol de Solsticio” se llevará a cabo el miércoles 21 de junio de 5 p.m. a 7 p.m. en el parque infantil Anne Loftus, en Fort Tryon Park. Para mayor información por favor visite irkamateo.com. El evento es gratuito. — Gregg McQueen
Steeped in Sun
Empapado de sol
