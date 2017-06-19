Steeped in Sun

The rites are coming.

This week, a Northern Manhattan playground will be transformed into a place of ancient Taino rituals and traditional music.

On Wed., June 21, Anne Loftus Playground at Broadway and Riverside Drive in Inwood will host “Songs and Offerings for the Solstice Sun.”

Produced by IgniVox and presented by the Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance (NoMAA) and Make Music New York, the special performance will feature a procession, sand paintings and a concert of Dominican folk accordion music.

It is led by singer/songwriter/musician Irka Mateo, who will sing and play accordion.

The Dominican-born Mateo said the performance is steeped in spiritual traditions designed to celebrate the summer solstice.

“The procession will mix several traditions that celebrate the sun and St. John the Baptist,” said Mateo. The performance will focus on Taino rituals of song with masks and props.”

“It’s artistic and traditional, all at the same time,” she added.

Mateo will highlight folk songs of the Dominican Republic as well as original songs from an upcoming album she is finishing.

It is a passion she has pursued over the length of her career.

She spent over a decade, from 1997 to 2007, touring the Dominican countryside, immersing herself and recording different genres of the country’s folk music. In 2012, she was awarded a grant from the Grammy Foundation to digitize her archive of folk music; she later donated it to the General Archive of the Dominican Republic. She has toured extensively in international music festivals and released multiple recordings that expand on traditional rhythms and alternative music.

Mateo said the uptown event will be participatory in nature.

“Everyone is going to be involved,” she remarked. “People will sing along and there will be interaction. This is call-and-response music.”

Mateo explained that she hoped to provide a wider audience with an appreciation of folk traditions that are little known in the U.S.

“What I want is to share the Dominican culture and how ancient the culture is,” she remarked. “The first people that came to the island were there thousands of years ago.”

“We have a very deep and spiritual and serious bedrock of where our culture comes from,” she said.

“Offerings and Songs to the Solstice Sun” will be held on Wednesday, June 21 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Anne Loftus Playground in Fort Tryon Park.

For more information, please visit irkamateo.com.

The event is free.

— Gregg McQueen