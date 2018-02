Stayed by the Supreme Court

Court declines Trump’s DACA appeal

DACA is still on – for now.

On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected the Trump administration’s request to hear an appeal of a federal judge’s ruling that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program must remain intact.

The decision ensures that the federal government must continue to accept renewal applications from young people enrolled in the DACA program, which includes about 700,000 participants. The Trump administration had sought to terminate the program on March 5.

“This is a victory for DACA recipients, who have spent months in limbo,” said Steven Choi, the Executive Director of the New York Immigration Coalition (NYIC). “Nevertheless, we’re urging everyone who has had [DACA] to consult an attorney as you renew your status. This is still a Band-Aid for the bigger problem that remains — we need a clean DREAM act now so that DREAMers can continue to hold jobs, get an education, and grow up free from worry.”

On January 9, U.S. District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco granted a request by California and other states to keep DACA in place pending further legal action.

The Justice Department announced it would appeal that ruling, but also took the unusual step of asking the Supreme Court to hear the case, bypassing the appeals court.

Monday’s decision by the Supreme Court means the case now goes back to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in California, which could rule on the matter this summer.

On February 13 in Brooklyn, a second U.S. District judge also blocked the administration’s attempt to end DACA, calling the termination “an arbitrary and capricious action.” That case will go through the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York.

After rulings in the California and New York cases, the Supreme Court could decide to take up the case if the Justice Department appeals.

The Trump administration said it would continue to defend the termination of DACA.

“The DACA program — which provides work permits and myriad government benefits to illegal immigrants en masse — is clearly unlawful,” said White House spokesman Raj Shah in a statement. “We look forward to having this case expeditiously heard by the appeals court and, if necessary, the Supreme Court, where we fully expect to prevail.”

For now, the lower court order remains in effect, meaning DACA participants can renew their status or reapply to the program.

“Today’s decision offers a brief reprieve by ensuring current recipients of DACA may continue submitting renewal applications, as long as the 9th Circuit Court injunction remains intact. However, this is by no means a permanent solution,” said Congresswoman Nydia Velázquez in a statement. “It remains urgent that Congress hold these young people harmless by passing a long-term fix. Congressional Republicans and the Trump administration must stop standing in the way of legislative efforts to remedy this situation once and for all.”



New Yorkers seeking assistance with DACA renewal are encouraged to seek legal consultation from the Office of New Americans (ONA) hotline at 800.566.7636.