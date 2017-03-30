Story and photos by Gregg McQueen Put it in the books. After several months of speculation, local Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez announced he would back a landmark designation for the historic United Palace in Washington Heights. Built in 1930 as movie palace Loew’s 175th Street Theatre, the Thomas Lamb-designed venue had been used mostly as a church since 1969, and in recent years has presented concerts, films and community-based arts programming. In December, the city’s Landmark Preservation Commission (LPC) granted landmark approval for the historic building, yet United Palace owners initially opposed the designation, citing concerns about increased costs, and called on community members to back them. And Rodríguez, whose stance on the designation would serve to influence an upcoming City Council vote on the matter, had hesitated to divulge an official posture on LPC’s approval, stating that he wanted to take in various opinions on the landmarking. But standing with community board members, theater officials and local preservation activists inside United Palace on March 22, Rodriguez confirmed his support. “I am proud that Northern Manhattan will finally gain another New York City landmark,” said Rodríguez, who explained that his decision was reached after meetings with the LPC, theater owners and community stakeholders. “The owners of this church were hesitant to move the designation forward, only for one reason — for the fear that the maintenance costs would rise,” said the Councilmember. “We brought everyone to the table to work out these concerns.” “This is not my victory, this is our victory,” he added. Rodríguez said he intended to seek funding from the city’s Department of Cultural Affairs (DCA) to help support programs at the venue. After the LPC approved the landmarking in December, theater owners, led by United Palace President and Chairman Xavier Eikerenkoetter, had voiced opposition, suggesting that landmark status would increase maintenance costs for the building and force owners to endure arduous permit and application procedures to complete upgrades. Heather Shea, Chief Executive Officer of United Palace, said that management reversed its opposition after LPC made repeated visits to the site. “We’ve seen them come out here and demonstrate that they’re willing to work with us,” said Shea. “Our goals were all the same.” She said the owners also learned that the approval timeframe for permits relating to New York City landmarks used for religious purposes tended to be quicker. “That made us feel like it won’t be as difficult a process if we need to have work done here,” she explained. Shea said the landmark designation could serve to promote United Palace and its legacy. “We figured, let’s take advantage of that, and get more people in here,” she said. Maggie Clarke, a co-founder of advocacy group Inwood Preservation, described the theater as “the pride and joy” of the neighborhood. “It needed permanent protection that could only be conferred by landmark status, so it could be enjoyed and celebrated for generations to come,” Clarke said. United Palace of Cultural Arts (UPCA) Executive Director Mike Fitelson said the theater’s administrators had “wrestled with the decision” for several months, but noted that the landmark designation would ultimately help ensure continuation of programming at the site, which draws visitors from across the city. “You’ve got people coming up here from Brooklyn and the outer boroughs; we need to be able to continue these programs,” Fitelson remarked. A City Council vote on the building’s landmark designation is scheduled for March 29, said Rodríguez. The approval of United Palace’s landmark application, which languished in a LPC backlog for several decades, would allow the building to be better recognized for its “historic, cultural and architectural significance,” said LPC Chair Meenakshi Srinivasan. She thanked the Eikerenkoetter family, which purchased the building in 1969, for its stewardship of the venue. “For close to five decades, they’ve cared for the building inside and out, preserving its beauty,” Srinivasan said. Liz Ritter, Chair of Community Board 12’s Parks and Cultural Affairs Committee, said that CB12 overwhelmingly passed a resolution in 2015 supporting the landmark designation. “I think the fact we are having this press conference here in this space, means that we are cemented in a partnership… in ensuring that this [remains] an enduring landmark in this community for many years,” stated Ritter, who said that CB12 would entertain a resolution calling on the Department of Cultural Affairs to provide funding for United Palace. Srinivasan acknowledged that building owners are often “intimidated” by the prospect of handling LPC requirements after a building is landmarked, but stressed that the agency has a team of dedicated staffers to immediately assist owners. “We’re out to help them through the process,” she said. “Preservation wins in the end.” For more information, please visit www.unitedpalace.org. Historia y fotos por Gregg McQueen Pónganlo en los libros. Después de varios meses de especulación, el concejal local Ydanis Rodríguez anunció que apoyaría una designación emblemática para el histórico United Palace en Washington Heights. Construido en 1930 como el Cine Loew’s en la Calle 175, el lugar diseñado por Thomas Lamb ha sido utilizado principalmente como iglesia desde 1969 y en los últimos años ha presentado conciertos, películas y programación de artes comunitarias. En diciembre, la Comisión de Preservación de Lugares (LPC, por sus siglas en inglés) otorgó una aprobación emblemática para el edificio histórico, pero los propietarios del United Palace se opusieron inicialmente a la designación, citando preocupaciones por el aumento de los costos y pidieron a los miembros de la comunidad que los respaldaran. Y Rodríguez, cuya postura sobre la designación serviría para influir en una próxima votación del Concejo Municipal sobre el asunto, dudó en divulgar una postura oficial sobre la aprobación del LPC, indicando que quería escuchar varias opiniones en cuenta sobre la designación. Pero apoyando de miembros de la junta comunitaria, funcionarios de teatro y activistas locales de preservación dentro del United Palace el 22 de marzo, Rodríguez confirmó su apoyo. “Estoy orgulloso de que el norte de Manhattan finalmente gane otro hito en la ciudad de Nueva York”, dijo Rodríguez, quien explicó que su decisión fue tomada tras reuniones con la LPC, propietarios de teatro y partes interesadas de la comunidad. “Los propietarios de esta iglesia estaban renuentes a avanzar con la designación, sólo por una razón: el temor de que los costos de mantenimiento aumentaran”, dijo Rodríguez. “Trajimos a todos a la mesa para resolver estas preocupaciones”. “Esta no es mi victoria, esta es nuestra victoria”, agregó. Rodríguez dijo que tiene la intención de buscar fondos del Departamento de Asuntos Culturales de la ciudad para apoyar los programas en el lugar. Después de que la LPC aprobara la designación en diciembre, los propietarios del teatro, dirigidos por el presidente del United Palace Xavier Eikerenkoetter, habían expresado su oposición, sugiriendo que el estatus de hito aumentaría los costos de mantenimiento del edificio y obligaría a los dueños a padecer arduos permisos y procedimientos para completar las mejoras. Heather Shea, directora general del United Palace, dijo que la dirección cambió su postura después de que la LPC realizara repetidas visitas al sitio. “Los hemos visto venir aquí y demostrar que están dispuestos a trabajar con nosotros”, dijo Shea. “Nuestros objetivos eran los mismos”. Shea dijo que los propietarios también aprendieron que el plazo de aprobación para los permisos relacionados con los puntos de referencia de la ciudad de Nueva York utilizados con fines religiosos tienden a ser más rápidos. “Eso nos hizo sentir que no será un proceso tan difícil si tenemos que realizar alguna obra aquí”, explicó. Shea dijo que la designación histórica podría servir para promover al United Palace y su legado. “Pensamos: vamos a aprovechar eso y lograr atraer a más gente”, dijo. Maggie Clarke, cofundadora del grupo de defensa Preservación de Inwood, describió el teatro como “el orgullo y la alegría” del vecindario. “Necesitaba una protección permanente que sólo podría ser conferida por el estatus de punto de referencia, por lo que podría ser disfrutado y celebrado por las generaciones venideras”, dijo Clarke. El director ejecutivo de United Palace, Mike Fitelson, dijo que el teatro había “luchado con la decisión” durante varios meses, pero señaló que la designación histórica ayudaría a asegurar la continuación de la programación en el sitio, que atrae a visitantes de toda la ciudad. “Hay gente que viene desde Brooklyn y barrios exteriores; necesitamos poder continuar con estos programas”, comentó Fitelson. Una votación del Concejo Municipal sobre la designación histórica del edificio está programada para el 29 de marzo, dijo Rodríguez. La aprobación de la designación histórica de United Palace, que languideció en una lista de pendientes de LPC durante varias décadas, permitiría que el edificio fuese reconocido por su “importancia histórica, cultural y arquitectónica”, dijo la presidenta de la LPC, Meenakshi Srinivasan. Ella agradeció a la familia Eikerenkoetter, que compró el edificio en 1969, por su administración del lugar. “Por cerca de cinco décadas, han cuidado del edificio por dentro y por fuera, preservando su belleza”, dijo Srinivasan. Liz Ritter, presidenta del Comité de Parques y Asuntos Culturales de la Junta Comunitaria 12 (CB12, por sus siglas en inglés), dijo que la CB12 aprobó abrumadoramente una resolución en 2015 apoyando la designación histórica. “Creo que el hecho de que estamos celebrando esta conferencia de prensa aquí en este espacio, significa que estamos unidos en una asociación (…) para asegurar que este sea un hito perdurable en esta comunidad durante muchos años”, declaró Ritter, señalando que la CB12 contemplaría una resolución solicitando al Departamento de Asuntos Culturales que proporcione fondos para el United Palace. Srinivasan reconoció que los propietarios de los edificios son a menudo “intimidados” por la perspectiva de manejar los requisitos de la LPC después de que un edificio es designado como histórico, pero destacó que la agencia tiene un equipo dedicado para ayudar de inmediato a los propietarios. “Estamos para ayudarles en el proceso”, dijo. “La preservación gana al final”. Para más información, favor visite www.unitedpalace.org.
Status Story
Iconic theater slated for landmark designation
Estatus histórico
