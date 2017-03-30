Status ‎Story

Iconic theater slated for landmark designation

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

Put it in the books.

After several months of speculation, local Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez announced he would back a landmark designation for the historic United Palace in Washington Heights.

Built in 1930 as movie palace Loew’s 175th Street Theatre, the Thomas Lamb-designed venue had been used mostly as a church since 1969, and in recent years has presented concerts, films and community-based arts programming.

In December, the city’s Landmark Preservation Commission (LPC) granted landmark approval for the historic building, yet United Palace owners initially opposed the designation, citing concerns about increased costs, and called on community members to back them.

And Rodríguez, whose stance on the designation would serve to influence an upcoming City Council vote on the matter, had hesitated to divulge an official posture on LPC’s approval, stating that he wanted to take in various opinions on the landmarking.

But standing with community board members, theater officials and local preservation activists inside United Palace on March 22, Rodriguez confirmed his support.

“I am proud that Northern Manhattan will finally gain another New York City landmark,” said Rodríguez, who explained that his decision was reached after meetings with the LPC, theater owners and community stakeholders.

“The owners of this church were hesitant to move the designation forward, only for one reason — for the fear that the maintenance costs would rise,” said the Councilmember. “We brought everyone to the table to work out these concerns.”

“This is not my victory, this is our victory,” he added.

Rodríguez said he intended to seek funding from the city’s Department of Cultural Affairs (DCA) to help support programs at the venue.

After the LPC approved the landmarking in December, theater owners, led by United Palace President and Chairman Xavier Eikerenkoetter, had voiced opposition, suggesting that landmark status would increase maintenance costs for the building and force owners to endure arduous permit and application procedures to complete upgrades.

Heather Shea, Chief Executive Officer of United Palace, said that management reversed its opposition after LPC made repeated visits to the site.

“We’ve seen them come out here and demonstrate that they’re willing to work with us,” said Shea. “Our goals were all the same.”

She said the owners also learned that the approval timeframe for permits relating to New York City landmarks used for religious purposes tended to be quicker.

“That made us feel like it won’t be as difficult a process if we need to have work done here,” she explained.

Shea said the landmark designation could serve to promote United Palace and its legacy.

“We figured, let’s take advantage of that, and get more people in here,” she said.

Maggie Clarke, a co-founder of advocacy group Inwood Preservation, described the theater as “the pride and joy” of the neighborhood.

“It needed permanent protection that could only be conferred by landmark status, so it could be enjoyed and celebrated for generations to come,” Clarke said.

United Palace of Cultural Arts (UPCA) Executive Director Mike Fitelson said the theater’s administrators had “wrestled with the decision” for several months, but noted that the landmark designation would ultimately help ensure continuation of programming at the site, which draws visitors from across the city.

“You’ve got people coming up here from Brooklyn and the outer boroughs; we need to be able to continue these programs,” Fitelson remarked.

A City Council vote on the building’s landmark designation is scheduled for March 29, said Rodríguez.

The approval of United Palace’s landmark application, which languished in a LPC backlog for several decades, would allow the building to be better recognized for its “historic, cultural and architectural significance,” said LPC Chair Meenakshi Srinivasan.

She thanked the Eikerenkoetter family, which purchased the building in 1969, for its stewardship of the venue.

“For close to five decades, they’ve cared for the building inside and out, preserving its beauty,” Srinivasan said.

Liz Ritter, Chair of Community Board 12’s Parks and Cultural Affairs Committee, said that CB12 overwhelmingly passed a resolution in 2015 supporting the landmark designation.

“I think the fact we are having this press conference here in this space, means that we are cemented in a partnership… in ensuring that this [remains] an enduring landmark in this community for many years,” stated Ritter, who said that CB12 would entertain a resolution calling on the Department of Cultural Affairs to provide funding for United Palace.

Srinivasan acknowledged that building owners are often “intimidated” by the prospect of handling LPC requirements after a building is landmarked, but stressed that the agency has a team of dedicated staffers to immediately assist owners.

“We’re out to help them through the process,” she said. “Preservation wins in the end.”

For more information, please visit www.unitedpalace.org.