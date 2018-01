State of the State 2018

It’s a civil war.

Warning that New York faced “federal and economic challenges never experienced before,” Governor Andrew Cuomo delivered his annual State of the State address in Albany on Wed., Jan. 3rd and spoke in dire terms as he underscored challenges ahead for state residents.

He slammed the recently passed Republican tax plan, calling it “an economic civil war” that “robs blue states to pay for red states.”

Up for reelection in 2018, Cuomo also touted the achievements of his first seven years in office and laid out a policy agenda for the coming year, including new legislation to combat sexual harassment in the workplace.

But Cuomo was unsparing in describing the impact to be felt by the federal fiscal proposals, arguing that the state faced a $4 billion deficit in the short term, and $2 billion in cuts in federal aid.

“We must take dramatic action to save ourselves and preserve our state’s economy,” stated Cuomo, who said the state would sue the federal government, challenging the tax plan as unconstitutional. He said he would also explore restructuring the current income and payroll tax system.

Cuomo touted legislative achievements such as paid family leave and a $15 minimum wage, both of which recently went into effect, as well as free state college tuition, marriage equality and strict gun laws.

He stressed the need for criminal justice reform, stating that he would push to eliminate monetary bail for non-violent crimes, and also move to close jails with long histories of violations.

“Our intolerance for the ongoing injustice is repugnant to our position as the progressive capital of the nation,” Cuomo said.

Present for the address was Akeem Browder, who received a standing ovation upon being cited by the Governor.

“Your brother did not die in vain,” stated Cuomo of Brodwer’s brother Kalief, who committed suicide in 2015, two years after being released from Rikers Island, where he had spent three years awaiting trial on charges involving a stolen backpack. “Sometimes the Lord works in strange ways, but he opened our eyes to the urgent need for real reform.”

Cuomo also said that the state would look to speed the trial process, ban asset seizures unless an arrest is made, and bolster programs that help formerly incarcerated individuals with re-entry.

In 2018, the state plans to close 1,200 solitary housing unit beds throughout New York State’s prisons, in an effort to reduce the use of solitary confinement, he said.

Cuomo announced the state would enact legislation to eliminate forced arbitration policies in employee contracts, prevent public dollars from being used to settle sexual harassment claims against individuals and mandate that any companies that do business with the state disclose the number of sexual harassment adjudications and nondisclosure agreements they have executed.

Cuomo also that the MTA needs immediate funding for emergency repairs and to install key equipment.

“We also need long-term funding that is fair to all and also addresses the growing traffic and population problems,” he said.

Regarding immigration, Cuomo said he backed a state DREAM Act and would work to ensure that all immigrants have access to legal assistance through the Liberty Defense Project.

Cuomo was critical of the alienating nature of the federal government, remarking that “they govern by dividing,” and said the state would succeed due to its tolerance and diversity.

“New York believes that there is no future built through division, but only through unity,” he said. “The New York way is to believe diversity is not a liability, but the exact opposite — that our diversity is our greatest asset. We celebrate it.”

At a press conference following Cuomo’s speech, Mayor Bill de Blasio, praised the Governor for exploring ways to lessen the blow of the Republican tax bill.

“We’ve talked about 600,000 New York City taxpayers who are going to see on average a $5,000 increase in their taxes – double taxation at its worst,” de Blasio said. “It’s going to hurt people all over New York State as well. So, I’m glad the Governor is looking for creative alternatives that may provide a solution.”

“In his speech today, Governor Cuomo outlined a clear progressive vision for protecting our most vulnerable citizens, continued economic development and job creation, a fairer criminal justice system, a more equitable educational system, greater infrastructure investment and a plan for addressing sexual harassment in New York State,” said Bronx Borough President Rubén Díaz Jr. in a statement. “In the face of a hostile Washington, it is up to state and local governments to develop plans to keep our city and state moving in a positive direction. Today, Governor Cuomo did just that.”

New York Immigration Coalition (NYIC) Executive Director Steven Choi acknowledged Cuomo’s support for immigrants, but said the Governor must go further to protect them.

“New York’s 4.4 million immigrants are under daily attack by the Trump administration. While the Governor pledged his renewed support for a state Dream Act and for protecting New York’s DACA recipients, he neglected to call for increased protections against federal immigration agents in courthouses, hospitals, and our communities,” said Choi in a statement. “New York State, as America’s gateway to immigrants, and home to the nation’s second-largest immigrant population, must reclaim a leadership role in protecting immigrants from the relentless and cruel attacks from the Trump administration.”

For Cuomo’s full remarks, please visit http://on.ny.gov/2F52Sp1.