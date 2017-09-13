Stabilizing the Marketplace

By Andrea Sears | New York News Connection

More than a hundred health-care consumer, patient and provider groups are calling for Congressional action to stabilize the health insurance market.

While the effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act was narrowly defeated, the program that has helped millions of Americans buy more affordable health insurance is still in danger.

According to Craig Obey, Deputy Executive Director of the advocacy group Families USA, the Affordable Care Act is working, but confidence in the program has been undermined by threats that the Trump administration will let it implode by withholding funding for cost-sharing reductions.

“Congress ought to go ahead and eliminate all uncertainty and guarantee that they’re going to make those payments, to ensure that people’s deductibles and premiums are affordable,” he says.

The groups have sent a letter to leaders in Congress asking for swift, bipartisan action to ensure that cost-sharing reductions or “CSRs” are funded and to restore premium stabilization programs.

Obey notes that the political posturing in the attempts to repeal the Affordable Care Act has left many people thinking the program no longer exists – and last week, the White House compounded the issue.

“When you have the administration saying they’re going to cut 90 percent of the funds to let people know that it exists and how they can enroll, that in and of itself can be very destabilizing,” he explains.

This year, the open enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act also has been cut to just six weeks, from Nov. 1 to Dec. 15 – half the length of previous years.

Obey acknowledges the ACA has some problems that need to be fixed, but it also has made historic progress toward making high-quality, affordable health care available to all. He says what’s needed now is a bipartisan effort to help preserve and extend those gains.

“Wherever there are improvements that are needed, we make those improvements, but let’s make the law work rather than continue to sow uncertainty with a lot of political posturing and rhetoric that just isn’t helpful,” adds Obey.

For more information, please visit www.familiesusa.org.

The Honorable Mitch McConnell The Honorable Paul Ryan

Majority Leader Speaker of the House

U.S. Senate U.S. House of Representatives

Washington, DC 20510 Washington, DC 20515

The Honorable Chuck Schumer The Honorable Nancy Pelosi

Democratic Leader Democratic Leader

U.S. Senate U.S. House of Representatives

Washington, DC 20510 Washington, DC 20515

September 5, 2017

Dear Leader McConnell, Speaker Ryan, Leader Schumer, and Leader Pelosi:

The undersigned organizations representing consumers, patients, and health care providers share the strong belief that everyone in this nation deserves high-quality, affordable health coverage and care. We stand committed to building on the historic progress of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and working with you to secure meaningful and affordable health coverage for all.

Continued uncertainty about funding for cost-sharing-reduction payments, evidence of administrative attempts to undermine the law, and concerns about future Congressional attempts to repeal the ACA pose a significant threat to the stability of marketplaces and the broader individual market. It is now time for Congress to move past attempts to repeal the ACA and cut the Medicaid program and turn its attention towards bi-partisan policies that would safeguard the stability of health insurance markets for 2018 and beyond. Specifically, we urge Congress to take swift action in three main areas:

1) Guarantee funding for cost-sharing reductions (CSRs). We urge Congress to immediately enact legislation that clarifies there is a permanent, mandatory appropriation that ensures full funding of CSRs, eliminating all questions raised by pending litigation. CSRs provide critical financial protection for nearly 6 million people who obtain private coverage on health insurance marketplaces.i If CSRs end, premiums would rise by an estimated 19 percent, and reduced plan participation could leave many consumers without any coverage options.ii Quick action that guarantees ongoing CSR funding is critical to ensuring a stable individual market.

2) Restore premium stabilization programs. We urge Congress to immediately appropriate ongoing funding for a premium stabilization program that shields individual insurance markets from the volatility of high-cost claims. The potential impact of such a program is illustrated by the 10 to 14 percent drop in premiums that resulted from transitional reinsurance under the Affordable Care Act.iii An ongoing, fully-funded premium stabilization program would also encourage insurers to offer marketplace coverage.

3) Ensure continued funding for outreach and enrollment assistance. We urge Congress to continue to appropriate adequate funding for federal Navigators and outreach, culturally and linguistically appropriate education, and marketing activities through the Department of Health and Human Services. This funding helps consumers—particularly young and healthy people who will help balance the risk pool—learn about and enroll into available coverage.

Thank you for considering our requests. We urge you to protect the Medicaid program and preserve the coverage gains made under the ACA as you turn your attention to market stabilization efforts. We stand ready to work with you to address these urgent concerns in the short term and, in the long term, to enact policies ensuring that everyone in our nation has high-quality, affordable health coverage and care.

Sincerely,

