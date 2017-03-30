Story by Gregg McQueen There’ll be no subsidizing sanctuary. Thus, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions took direct aim at “sanctuary cities” this past Mon., Mar. 27th, just as dozens of representatives from such municipalities gathered in New York City to discuss methods to protect immigrant populations. Sessions, speaking at a White House press briefing, stated that sanctuary cities were endangering the country by failing to comply with federal immigration mandates, and said the government could hold back funding from those municipalities. “The American people know that when cities and states refuse to help enforce immigration laws, our nation is less safe,” Sessions said. “Such policies cannot continue,” he added. Sessions explained that cities and states applying for federal funds or Department of Justice (DOJ) grants will be required to show they are abiding by federal immigration law. He said the DOJ could withhold or “claw back” grants to municipalities that fail to comply. Speaking to reporters at the launch of a two-day national convening of sanctuary city representatives, City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito struck a defiant tone. “Everything we have in place is legal, and it is the right of this city to implement,” she stated. “It is illegal for the federal government to withdraw funds in a punitive fashion for cities that they say are refusing to comply with ill-guided policies,” Mark-Viverito said. The Speaker added that it was clear to her that there was a “shared vision” across the country, which she defined as a calling “to protect our immigrants, to do everything in our power to defend our communities and to defy injustice. While the recent ICE raids and the increasingly disturbing national divisive rhetoric may give us all reason to pause or to succumb to fear, this room, right here, demonstrates that we can, in fact, build our own wall of resistance around the country.” And she spoke in uncertain terms about persisting in establishing and maintaining sanctuary cities: “I’m hoping we’re going to become this administration’s worst nightmare.” Sanctuary cities have been rebuffing the Trump administration’s calls to notify Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials when they have an undocumented immigrant in custody, which could allow ICE to take custody of or even deport the immigrant. ICE is the largest investigative agency within the federal Department of Homeland Security. Mark-Viverito said New York City has the right to decide how its employees share information with the federal government. “If there is no judicial warrant, we will not honor a detainer,” she remarked. She stressed that if an immigrant had committed a serious crime, or if a federal warrant was issued, New York City would comply with the federal government. But Mark-Viverito added that withholding federal funds from New York City, some of which is earmarked for security and counterterrorism, would only serve to make the city less secure. “New York City is the safest city in the country,” she remarked. “If the President wants to put that at risk to make a point to a dwindling base of support, then he’s being extremely irresponsible, but that’s nothing new for this administration.” The sanctuary city meeting, hosted by Mark-Viverito in collaboration with Local Progress and the Center for Popular Democracy, was held at the Borough of Manhattan Community College of the City University of New York (CUNY) in Lower Manhattan on March 27 and 28. Titled “Seeking Sanctuary: Municipal Policy to Confront Mass Deportation and Criminalization,” the conference brought together representatives of more than 30 municipalities and represented the first organized effort to bring together members of sanctuary cities nationwide. During an opening panel discussion, attendees were provided a guidebook for municipalities to prevent deportations. It featured talking points to help elected officials and advocates raise awareness, recommended policy language, and tips for sharing data and handling ICE requests. Michael Wishnie, Clinical Professor of Law at Yale Law School, suggested that President Trump’s immigration policies were not in line with the Constitution, while the actions of sanctuary cities were lawful. “Everything we’re looking at is legal,” he said. “And a lot of the things [the Trump administration] is looking at are not.” Lourdes Rosado, Chief of the Civil Rights Bureau of the New York Attorney General’s Office, said the administration is spreading the false message that jurisdictions that do not cooperate with ICE are breaking the law. “That is absolutely not the case,” Rosado stated. “They are in fact upholding the law, upholding our Constitution, because they’re refusing to hold people without a judicial warrant or probable cause that they committed a crime, which is what our Constitution requires, and all of our state constitutions require.” “When localities are enacting these policies and rejecting these kinds of collaborations, they are not engaging in civil disobedience,” insisted Ana Maria Archila, Co-Executive Director of the Center for Popular Democracy. “They are in fact acting fully within the law and within their constitutional authority to refrain from implementing federal policies that harm communities.” “We want to figure out ways that we can continue to push the envelope about what is legally within our purview as a city to continue to uphold those values,” said Mark-Viverito. Rosado said it was important for sanctuary cities to perform effective counter-messaging, in order to reinforce that they are operating within the law and protecting public safety. “This fear-mongering, this prioritization of everyone for detention and deportation, that keeps people behind closed doors,” she said. Helen Gym, a Councilmember from Philadelphia who spearheaded a protest at Philadelphia International Airport following Trump’s initial travel ban, said her city recently reversed over five decades of population decline largely due to expansion of immigrant communities. “It matters to us that our immigrants come back and repopulate our schools, they revitalize our economic corridors, bring cultural life and vitality back to our neighborhoods,” Gym said. “This is not about just the undocumented — this is about the future of our cities.” Mark-Viverito pointed out the much of the work being done by sanctuary cities to protect immigrants began under the Obama administration, which oversaw a high number of deportations. “We were building our own resistance even then,” she said. Historia por Gregg McQueen No habrá santuario subvencionado. Así, el fiscal general de los Estados Unidos, Jeff Sessions, apuntó directamente a las “ciudades santuario” el pasado lunes 27 de marzo, justo cuando docenas de representantes de tales distritos se reunieron en la ciudad para discutir métodos para proteger a las poblaciones inmigrantes. Sessions, hablando en una conferencia de prensa de la Casa Blanca, afirmó que las ciudades santuario ponen en peligro al país por no cumplir con los mandatos federales de inmigración, y dijo que el gobierno podría frenar los fondos de esos distritos. “El pueblo estadounidense sabe que cuando las ciudades y los estados se niegan a ayudar a hacer cumplir las leyes de inmigración, nuestro país es menos seguro”, dijo Sessions. “Tales políticas no pueden continuar”, agregó. Sessions explicó que las ciudades y estados que soliciten fondos federales o subvenciones del Departamento de Justicia (DOJ, por sus siglas en inglés) se les requerirá demostrar que están cumpliendo con la ley federal de inmigración. Dijo que el DOJ podría retener o “retomar” las subvenciones a los distritos que no cumplan. Hablando con reporteros en el lanzamiento de una convocatoria nacional de dos días de representantes de la ciudad santuario, la presidenta del Concejo Municipal, Melissa Mark-Viverito, usó un tono desafiante. “Todo lo que tenemos es legal y es el derecho de esta ciudad implementarlo”, afirmó. “Es ilegal que el gobierno federal retire los fondos de manera punitiva a las ciudades que dicen que se niegan a cumplir con políticas mal guiadas”, dijo Mark-Viverito. La presidenta agregó que era claro para ella que había una “visión compartida” en todo el país, que definió como un llamado a “proteger a nuestros inmigrantes, a hacer todo lo posible para defender a nuestras comunidades y desafiar la injusticia”. Si bien las recientes incursiones del ICE y la cada vez más perturbadora retórica nacional de división nos pueden dar razones para detenernos o sucumbir ante el temor, esta sala, aquí mismo, demuestra que podemos, de hecho, construir nuestro propio muro de resistencia en todo el país. Y habló en términos inciertos acerca de la persistencia en el establecimiento y mantenimiento de las ciudades santuario: “Espero que seamos la peor pesadilla de esta administración”. Las ciudades santuario han estado rechazando las llamadas de la administración de Trump para notificar a funcionarios del Servicio de Inmigración y Control de Aduanas (ICE, por sus siglas en inglés) cuando tienen a un inmigrante indocumentado bajo custodia, que podría permitir que el ICE tomara su custodia o incluso lo deportaran. ICE es la mayor agencia de investigación dentro del Departamento Federal de Seguridad Nacional (DHS, por sus siglas en inglés). Mark-Viverito dijo que la ciudad de Nueva York tiene el derecho de decidir cómo sus empleados comparten información con el gobierno federal. “Si no hay una orden judicial, no honraremos una detención”, comentó. Hizo hincapié en que, si un inmigrante cometió un crimen grave, o si se emitiera una orden federal, la ciudad de Nueva York cumpliría con el gobierno federal. Sin embargo, Mark-Viverito agregó que la retención de fondos federales de la ciudad de Nueva York, algunos de los cuales están destinados a la seguridad y contra el terrorismo, sólo serviría para hacer a la ciudad menos segura. “Nueva York es la ciudad más segura del país”, comentó. “Si el presidente quiere poner eso en riesgo para darle un punto a una base de apoyo cada vez menor, entonces está siendo extremadamente irresponsable, pero eso no es nada nuevo para esta administración”. La reunión de la ciudad santuario, organizada por Mark-Viverito en colaboración con Local Progress y el Centro para la Democracia Popular, se llevó a cabo en el Community College del condado de Manhattan de la City University de la Ciudad de Nueva York (CUNY), en el Bajo Manhattan, los días 27 y 28 de marzo. Titulada “Buscando santuario: política distrital para enfrentar la deportación múltiple y la criminalización”, la conferencia reunió a representantes de más de 30 distritos y representó el primer esfuerzo organizado por concentrar a miembros de las ciudades de santuario de todo el país. Durante un panel de discusión de apertura, los asistentes recibieron una guía para que los distritos eviten las deportaciones con puntos de conversación para ayudar a los funcionarios electos y defensores a aumentar la concientización, jerga política recomendada y consejos para compartir datos y manejar las solicitudes del ICE. Michael Wishnie, profesor clínico de derecho en la Facultad de Derecho de Yale, sugirió que las políticas de inmigración del presidente Trump no están en línea con la Constitución, mientras que las acciones de las ciudades santuarios son legales. “Todo lo que estamos viendo es legal”, dijo. “Y muchas de las cosas [de la administración Trump] que vemos, o lo son”. Lourdes Rosado, jefa de la Oficina de Derechos Civiles de la oficina del fiscal general de Nueva York, dijo que la administración está difundiendo el falso mensaje de que las jurisdicciones que no cooperan con ICE están violando la ley. “Ése no es el caso”, dijo Rosado. “Ellos están, de hecho, defendiendo la ley y nuestra Constitución, porque se niegan a mantener a la gente sin una orden judicial o causa probable de que cometieron un crimen, que es lo que nuestra Constitución requiere y todas nuestras constituciones estatales requieren”. “Cuando las localidades promulgan estas políticas y rechazan este tipo de colaboraciones, no están involucradas en la desobediencia civil”, insistió Ana María Archila, codirectora ejecutiva del Centro para la Democracia Popular. “De hecho, están actuando plenamente dentro de la ley y de su autoridad constitucional para abstenerse de implementar políticas federales que dañen a las comunidades”. “Queremos descubrir maneras en que podamos seguir impulsando lo que legalmente está dentro de nuestro alcance como ciudad para seguir manteniendo esos valores”, dijo Mark-Viverito. Rosado dijo que era importante para las ciudades santuario manejar mensajes cruzados efectivos, a fin de reforzar que están operando dentro de la ley y la protección de la seguridad pública. “Este temor, esta priorización de todo el mundo por la detención y deportación, mantiene a la gente en sus casas, tras puertas cerradas”, dijo. Helen Gym, concejala de Filadelfia quien encabezó una protesta en el Aeropuerto Internacional de esa ciudad después de la prohibición inicial de viaje de Trump, dijo que su ciudad recientemente revirtió más de cinco décadas de declive demográfico debido en gran parte a la expansión de las comunidades de inmigrantes. “Nos importa que nuestros inmigrantes regresen y vuelvan a poblar nuestras escuelas, revitalicen nuestros corredores económicos, devuelven vida cultural y vitalidad a nuestros vecindarios”, dijo Gym. “No se trata sólo de los indocumentados, sino del futuro de nuestras ciudades”. Mark-Viverito señaló que gran parte del trabajo que están realizando las ciudades santuario para proteger a los inmigrantes comenzó bajo la administración Obama, quien dirigió un alto número de deportaciones. “Incluso entonces estábamos construyendo nuestra propia resistencia”, dijo.
Squaring off on sanctuary
Ciudades santuario en guardia
