Squaring off on sanctuary

Story by Gregg McQueen

There’ll be no subsidizing sanctuary.

Thus, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions took direct aim at “sanctuary cities” this past Mon., Mar. 27th, just as dozens of representatives from such municipalities gathered in New York City to discuss methods to protect immigrant populations.

Sessions, speaking at a White House press briefing, stated that sanctuary cities were endangering the country by failing to comply with federal immigration mandates, and said the government could hold back funding from those municipalities.

“The American people know that when cities and states refuse to help enforce immigration laws, our nation is less safe,” Sessions said.

“Such policies cannot continue,” he added.

Sessions explained that cities and states applying for federal funds or Department of Justice (DOJ) grants will be required to show they are abiding by federal immigration law.

He said the DOJ could withhold or “claw back” grants to municipalities that fail to comply.

Speaking to reporters at the launch of a two-day national convening of sanctuary city representatives, City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito struck a defiant tone.

“Everything we have in place is legal, and it is the right of this city to implement,” she stated.

“It is illegal for the federal government to withdraw funds in a punitive fashion for cities that they say are refusing to comply with ill-guided policies,” Mark-Viverito said.

The Speaker added that it was clear to her that there was a “shared vision” across the country, which she defined as a calling “to protect our immigrants, to do everything in our power to defend our communities and to defy injustice. While the recent ICE raids and the increasingly disturbing national divisive rhetoric may give us all reason to pause or to succumb to fear, this room, right here, demonstrates that we can, in fact, build our own wall of resistance around the country.”

And she spoke in uncertain terms about persisting in establishing and maintaining sanctuary cities: “I’m hoping we’re going to become this administration’s worst nightmare.”

Sanctuary cities have been rebuffing the Trump administration’s calls to notify Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials when they have an undocumented immigrant in custody, which could allow ICE to take custody of or even deport the immigrant.

ICE is the largest investigative agency within the federal Department of Homeland Security.

Mark-Viverito said New York City has the right to decide how its employees share information with the federal government. “If there is no judicial warrant, we will not honor a detainer,” she remarked.

She stressed that if an immigrant had committed a serious crime, or if a federal warrant was issued, New York City would comply with the federal government.

But Mark-Viverito added that withholding federal funds from New York City, some of which is earmarked for security and counterterrorism, would only serve to make the city less secure.

“New York City is the safest city in the country,” she remarked. “If the President wants to put that at risk to make a point to a dwindling base of support, then he’s being extremely irresponsible, but that’s nothing new for this administration.”

The sanctuary city meeting, hosted by Mark-Viverito in collaboration with Local Progress and the Center for Popular Democracy, was held at the Borough of Manhattan Community College of the City University of New York (CUNY) in Lower Manhattan on March 27 and 28.

Titled “Seeking Sanctuary: Municipal Policy to Confront Mass Deportation and Criminalization,” the conference brought together representatives of more than 30 municipalities and represented the first organized effort to bring together members of sanctuary cities nationwide.

During an opening panel discussion, attendees were provided a guidebook for municipalities to prevent deportations. It featured talking points to help elected officials and advocates raise awareness, recommended policy language, and tips for sharing data and handling ICE requests.

Michael Wishnie, Clinical Professor of Law at Yale Law School, suggested that President Trump’s immigration policies were not in line with the Constitution, while the actions of sanctuary cities were lawful.

“Everything we’re looking at is legal,” he said. “And a lot of the things [the Trump administration] is looking at are not.”

Lourdes Rosado, Chief of the Civil Rights Bureau of the New York Attorney General’s Office, said the administration is spreading the false message that jurisdictions that do not cooperate with ICE are breaking the law.

“That is absolutely not the case,” Rosado stated. “They are in fact upholding the law, upholding our Constitution, because they’re refusing to hold people without a judicial warrant or probable cause that they committed a crime, which is what our Constitution requires, and all of our state constitutions require.”

“When localities are enacting these policies and rejecting these kinds of collaborations, they are not engaging in civil disobedience,” insisted Ana Maria Archila, Co-Executive Director of the Center for Popular Democracy. “They are in fact acting fully within the law and within their constitutional authority to refrain from implementing federal policies that harm communities.”

“We want to figure out ways that we can continue to push the envelope about what is legally within our purview as a city to continue to uphold those values,” said Mark-Viverito.

Rosado said it was important for sanctuary cities to perform effective counter-messaging, in order to reinforce that they are operating within the law and protecting public safety.

“This fear-mongering, this prioritization of everyone for detention and deportation, that keeps people behind closed doors,” she said.

Helen Gym, a Councilmember from Philadelphia who spearheaded a protest at Philadelphia International Airport following Trump’s initial travel ban, said her city recently reversed over five decades of population decline largely due to expansion of immigrant communities.

“It matters to us that our immigrants come back and repopulate our schools, they revitalize our economic corridors, bring cultural life and vitality back to our neighborhoods,” Gym said. “This is not about just the undocumented — this is about the future of our cities.”

Mark-Viverito pointed out the much of the work being done by sanctuary cities to protect immigrants began under the Obama administration, which oversaw a high number of deportations.

“We were building our own resistance even then,” she said.