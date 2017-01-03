Story and photos by Gregg McQueen It was a whale of a celebration. For the 38th straight year, the American Museum of Natural History (AMNH) hosted its annual Kwanzaa celebration. The event was held on December 30 in the museum’s Milstein Hall of Ocean Life, best known for its gigantic female whale model. At 94 feet in length and weighing 21,000 pounds, the sleek blue frame of the fiberglass model dominates the room. But it faced stiff competition for attention last week, as the hall was transformed into a party space, with dynamic performances, cultural presentations and a vibrant marketplace. The theme of this year’s AMNH Kwanzaa celebration was “Songs for the Soul,” as singer Ruben Studdard, who rose to fame in 2003 on the TV show American Idol, served as the featured entertainment. Guests also witnessed performances by students from Celia Cruz Bronx High School of Music, and Harlem drummer acts Sanga of the Valley and LeeAnet Noble. Adina Williams, AMNH’s Senior Manager of Public Programs, said the event typically draws around 9,000 visitors to the museum. “It’s really rewarding to see children learning about Kwanzaa and getting to know about many of the cultural traditions, as well as adults who come here annually to connect with that part of their heritage,” remarked Williams. “It’s a cultural holiday and it brings to life our cultural moments.” The event also featured a marketplace, organized by the Harlem Arts Alliance, where local merchants sold African-themed goods. Williams said that AMNH is uniquely equipped to resonate with guests during Kwanzaa, due to its exhibits such as the Hall of African Peoples. “The museum is connected to so many areas to African culture,” she said. Founded in 1966 by scholar and activist Dr. Maulana Karenga, Kwanzaa is a secular seven-day spiritual celebration that focuses on family and cultural traditions within the African diaspora that can be observed by all. The holiday is based around seven principles — unity, self-determination, collective responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith. “Given what’s going on in the world, every principal of Kwanzaa is more important than ever,” remarked Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer, a guest speaker at the event. “Kwanzaa is not only a time for being with family, but it’s also a time to reflect on how you incorporate those principles into your life,” said Dr. Linda Humes, who served as host for the celebration. Humes, the Artistic Director of Yaffa Cultural Arts, conducted a Q&A with Studdard after his performance. Referencing the Kwanzaa principle of “purpose,” Humes queried Studdard on what he considered his purpose in life to be. “I believe that using my gift to bless others is my purpose,” Studdard replied. He explained that he recently launched the Ruben Studdard Foundation for the Advancement of Children in the Music Arts, a nonprofit designed to give music scholarships to at-risk children, and bring music programs into urban schools. “Wherever the need is, we’ll try to step in,” said Studdard. “I applaud you because we need to give back and we need to take care of our communities,” Humes told him. Attendees had high praise for the celebration. "I think it's a great event," said Patricia, a Manhattan resident. "I didn't realize how much stuff they had here." "I found it enlightening," remarked Shayna, a Maryland resident visiting New York City with her family. "I didn't know much about Kwanzaa before, so I'm glad I learned some things." For more on the American History of Natural History, please visit www.amnh.org or call 212.769.5100. Pero la semana pasada enfrentó una dura competencia por la atención, ya que la sala se transformó en un espacio para fiestas, con actuaciones dinámicas, presentaciones culturales y un mercado vibrante. El tema de la celebración de Kwanzaa de AMNH este año fue “Canciones para el alma”, ya que el cantante Rubén Studdard, quien se volvió famoso en 2003 en el programa de televisión American Idol, fungió como el entretenimiento destacado. Los invitados también presenciaron actuaciones de estudiantes de la Preparatoria Celia Cruz de Música del Bronx, y actuaciones del baterista de Harlem Sanga del Valle y LeeAnet Noble. Adina Williams, gerente senior de Programas Públicos de AMNH, dijo que el evento suele atraer a alrededor de 9,000 visitantes al museo. “Es muy gratificante ver a los niños aprendiendo sobre Kwanzaa y conociendo muchas de las tradiciones culturales, así como adultos que vienen aquí anualmente para conectarse con esa parte de su herencia”, comentó Williams. “Es una fiesta cultural y da vida a nuestros momentos culturales”. El evento también contó con un mercado, organizado por la Alianza de las Artes de Harlem, en el que comerciantes locales vendieron productos con temas africanos. Williams dijo que AMNH está especialmente equipado para resonar con los invitados durante Kwanzaa, debido a sus exposiciones como el Salón de los Pueblos Africanos. “El museo está conectado a tantas áreas de la cultura africana”, señaló. Fundada en 1966 por el académico y activista Dr. Maulana Karenga, Kwanzaa es una celebración espiritual secular de siete días que se centra en las tradiciones familiares y culturales dentro de la diáspora africana y que puede ser observada por todos. La fiesta se basa en siete principios: la unidad, la autodeterminación, la responsabilidad colectiva, la economía cooperativa, el propósito, la creatividad y la fe. “Teniendo en cuenta lo que está pasando en el mundo, cada principio de Kwanzaa es más importante que nunca”, comentó la presidenta del condado de Manhattan, Gale Brewer, oradora invitada al evento. “Kwanzaa no es sólo un tiempo para estar con la familia, sino que también es un momento para reflexionar sobre cómo incorporar esos principios en tu vida”, dijo la Dra. Linda Humes, quien fungió como anfitriona de la celebración. Humes, directora artística de Artes Culturales Yaffa, realizó una sesión de preguntas y respuestas con Studdard después de su actuación. "Te aplaudo porque tenemos que retribuir y cuidar de nuestras comunidades", le dijo Humes. Los asistentes elogiaron la celebración. "Creo que es un gran evento", dijo Patricia, una residente de Manhattan. "No me había dado cuenta de lo mucho que tienen aquí". "Lo encontré revelador", comentó Shayna, una residente de Maryland visitando Nueva York con su familia. "No sabía mucho sobre Kwanzaa antes, así que me alegro de haber aprendido algunas cosas". Para más información sobre el Museo Americano de Historia Natural, visite www.amnh.org o llame al 212.769.5100.
Spirit Scholars
Espíritus sabios
Historia y fotos por Gregg McQueen
Fue una gran celebración.
Por 38º año consecutivo, el Museo Americano de Historia Natural (AMNH, por sus siglas en inglés) organizó su celebración anual de Kwanzaa. El evento se realizó el 30 de diciembre en el Salón Milstein de Vida Oceánica del museo, mejor conocido por su gigantesco modelo de ballena femenina.
Con 94 pies de largo y pesando 21,000 libras, el marco azul elegante del modelo de fibra de vidrio domina el espacio.
Pero la semana pasada enfrentó una dura competencia por la atención, ya que la sala se transformó en un espacio para fiestas, con actuaciones dinámicas, presentaciones culturales y un mercado vibrante.
El tema de la celebración de Kwanzaa de AMNH este año fue “Canciones para el alma”, ya que el cantante Rubén Studdard, quien se volvió famoso en 2003 en el programa de televisión American Idol, fungió como el entretenimiento destacado.
Los invitados también presenciaron actuaciones de estudiantes de la Preparatoria Celia Cruz de Música del Bronx, y actuaciones del baterista de Harlem Sanga del Valle y LeeAnet Noble.
Adina Williams, gerente senior de Programas Públicos de AMNH, dijo que el evento suele atraer a alrededor de 9,000 visitantes al museo.
“Es muy gratificante ver a los niños aprendiendo sobre Kwanzaa y conociendo muchas de las tradiciones culturales, así como adultos que vienen aquí anualmente para conectarse con esa parte de su herencia”, comentó Williams. “Es una fiesta cultural y da vida a nuestros momentos culturales”.
El evento también contó con un mercado, organizado por la Alianza de las Artes de Harlem, en el que comerciantes locales vendieron productos con temas africanos.
Williams dijo que AMNH está especialmente equipado para resonar con los invitados durante Kwanzaa, debido a sus exposiciones como el Salón de los Pueblos Africanos.
“El museo está conectado a tantas áreas de la cultura africana”, señaló.
Fundada en 1966 por el académico y activista Dr. Maulana Karenga, Kwanzaa es una celebración espiritual secular de siete días que se centra en las tradiciones familiares y culturales dentro de la diáspora africana y que puede ser observada por todos.
La fiesta se basa en siete principios: la unidad, la autodeterminación, la responsabilidad colectiva, la economía cooperativa, el propósito, la creatividad y la fe.
“Teniendo en cuenta lo que está pasando en el mundo, cada principio de Kwanzaa es más importante que nunca”, comentó la presidenta del condado de Manhattan, Gale Brewer, oradora invitada al evento.
“Kwanzaa no es sólo un tiempo para estar con la familia, sino que también es un momento para reflexionar sobre cómo incorporar esos principios en tu vida”, dijo la Dra. Linda Humes, quien fungió como anfitriona de la celebración.
Humes, directora artística de Artes Culturales Yaffa, realizó una sesión de preguntas y respuestas con Studdard después de su actuación. Refiriéndose al principio de “propósito” de Kwanzaa, Humes preguntó a Studdard cuál considera que es su propósito en la vida.
“Creo que usar mi don para bendecir a otros es mi propósito”, respondió Studdard. Explicó que recientemente lanzó la Fundación Rubén Studdard para el Avance de los Niños en las Artes Musicales, una organización sin fines de lucro diseñada para otorgar becas de música a niños en riesgo y llevar programas musicales a escuelas urbanas.
“Siempre que sea necesario, intentaremos entrar”, dijo Studdard.
“Te aplaudo porque tenemos que retribuir y cuidar de nuestras comunidades”, le dijo Humes.
Los asistentes elogiaron la celebración.
“Creo que es un gran evento”, dijo Patricia, una residente de Manhattan. “No me había dado cuenta de lo mucho que tienen aquí”.
“Lo encontré revelador”, comentó Shayna, una residente de Maryland visitando Nueva York con su familia. “No sabía mucho sobre Kwanzaa antes, así que me alegro de haber aprendido algunas cosas”.
Para más información sobre el Museo Americano de Historia Natural, visite www.amnh.org o llame al 212.769.5100.