Spirit Scholars

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

It was a whale of a celebration.

For the 38th straight year, the American Museum of Natural History (AMNH) hosted its annual Kwanzaa celebration. The event was held on December 30 in the museum’s Milstein Hall of Ocean Life, best known for its gigantic female whale model.

At 94 feet in length and weighing 21,000 pounds, the sleek blue frame of the fiberglass model dominates the room.

But it faced stiff competition for attention last week, as the hall was transformed into a party space, with dynamic performances, cultural presentations and a vibrant marketplace.

The theme of this year’s AMNH Kwanzaa celebration was “Songs for the Soul,” as singer Ruben Studdard, who rose to fame in 2003 on the TV show American Idol, served as the featured entertainment.

Guests also witnessed performances by students from Celia Cruz Bronx High School of Music, and Harlem drummer acts Sanga of the Valley and LeeAnet Noble.

Adina Williams, AMNH’s Senior Manager of Public Programs, said the event typically draws around 9,000 visitors to the museum.

“It’s really rewarding to see children learning about Kwanzaa and getting to know about many of the cultural traditions, as well as adults who come here annually to connect with that part of their heritage,” remarked Williams. “It’s a cultural holiday and it brings to life our cultural moments.”

The event also featured a marketplace, organized by the Harlem Arts Alliance, where local merchants sold African-themed goods.

Williams said that AMNH is uniquely equipped to resonate with guests during Kwanzaa, due to its exhibits such as the Hall of African Peoples.

“The museum is connected to so many areas to African culture,” she said.

Founded in 1966 by scholar and activist Dr. Maulana Karenga, Kwanzaa is a secular seven-day spiritual celebration that focuses on family and cultural traditions within the African diaspora that can be observed by all.

The holiday is based around seven principles — unity, self-determination, collective responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith.

“Given what’s going on in the world, every principal of Kwanzaa is more important than ever,” remarked Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer, a guest speaker at the event.

“Kwanzaa is not only a time for being with family, but it’s also a time to reflect on how you incorporate those principles into your life,” said Dr. Linda Humes, who served as host for the celebration.

Humes, the Artistic Director of Yaffa Cultural Arts, conducted a Q&A with Studdard after his performance. Referencing the Kwanzaa principle of “purpose,” Humes queried Studdard on what he considered his purpose in life to be.

“I believe that using my gift to bless others is my purpose,” Studdard replied. He explained that he recently launched the Ruben Studdard Foundation for the Advancement of Children in the Music Arts, a nonprofit designed to give music scholarships to at-risk children, and bring music programs into urban schools.

“Wherever the need is, we’ll try to step in,” said Studdard.

“I applaud you because we need to give back and we need to take care of our communities,” Humes told him.

Attendees had high praise for the celebration.

“I think it’s a great event,” said Patricia, a Manhattan resident. “I didn’t realize how much stuff they had here.”

“I found it enlightening,” remarked Shayna, a Maryland resident visiting New York City with her family. “I didn’t know much about Kwanzaa before, so I’m glad I learned some things.”

For more on the American History of Natural History, please visit www.amnh.org or call 212.769.5100.