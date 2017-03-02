How fast can you go? Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman wants to know. The AG is encouraging New Yorkers to test their Internet speeds and submit the results through his office’s website, as part of an ongoing investigation into whether or not Internet service providers are delivering on the speeds and services promised. Schneiderman’s consumer alert follows the Feb. 1st announcement of his office’s lawsuit against Charter Communications and its subsidiary Spectrum-Time Warner Cable for allegedly conducting “a deliberate scheme to defraud and mislead” New York customers by promising Internet speeds the company knew it could not deliver. A 16-month investigation by Schneiderman’s office into the company’s Internet speeds determined that subscribers were receiving wired speeds up to 70 percent slower than promised, and Wi-Fi speeds up to 80 percent slower. “The allegations…confirm what millions of New Yorkers have long suspected — Spectrum-Time Warner Cable has been ripping you off,” said Schneiderman, who vowed to also investigate other service providers. Schneiderman is seeking for Spectrum-Time Warner Cable customers to receive a credit related to Internet service, for which many paid up to $109.99 per month. He also urged New Yorkers to use his new consumer alert as a tool in selecting the Internet service plan that best suits their needs. The Attorney General’s office advised consumers of a number of independent online tools to help check speed, including Measurement Lab’s Internet Health Test, Oookla and DSL Reports. “Millions of New York families and businesses depend on reliable Internet for everything from running a business to communicating with family and friends,” said Schneiderman. “No one should be paying a premium for speeds and services they aren’t receiving. Conducting a speed test will ensure people are getting the speed they’re paying for, and I urge New Yorkers to submit their results and help my office continue to hold service providers accountable.” For more information, go to ag.ny.gov/SpeedTest. ¿Qué tan rápido pueden ir? El fiscal general (AG, por sus siglas en inglés), Eric T. Schneiderman, quiere saberlo. El AG está animando a los neoyorquinos a probar sus velocidades de internet y a presentar los resultados a través de su sitio web como parte de una investigación en curso sobre si los proveedores de servicios de internet están entregando las velocidades y servicios prometidos. La alerta de consumo de Schneiderman sigue al anuncio del 1 de febrero de la demanda de su oficina contra Charter Communications y su filial Spectrum-Time Warner Cable por supuestamente llevar a cabo “un esquema deliberado para defraudar y engañar” a los clientes de Nueva York, prometiendo velocidades de internet que la compañía sabía que no podía cumplir. Una investigación de 16 meses realizada por la oficina de Schneiderman sobre las velocidades de internet de la compañía, determinó que los suscriptores recibían velocidades por cable hasta 70 por ciento más lentas que lo prometido, y de wifi hasta 80 por ciento más lentas. “Las acusaciones …confirman lo que millones de neoyorquinos han sospechado desde hace mucho tiempo: Spectrum-Time Warner Cable los ha estafado”, dijo Schneiderman, quien prometió investigar también a otros proveedores de servicios. Schneidermann está buscando que los clientes de Spectrum-Time Warner Cable reciban un crédito relacionado con el servicio de Internet, por el cual muchos pagaron hasta $109.99 dólares mensuales. También instó a los neoyorquinos a utilizar su nueva alerta al consumidor como una herramienta para seleccionar el plan de servicios de internet que mejor se adapte a sus necesidades. La oficina del fiscal general aconsejó a los consumidores una serie de herramientas independientes en línea para ayudar a comprobar la velocidad, incluyendo el Test de Salud en Internet de Measurement Lab, Oookla y DSL Reports. “Millones de familias y negocios de Nueva York dependen de una conexión confiable a internet para todo, desde el manejo de un negocio hasta la comunicación con familiares y amigos”, dijo Schneiderman. “Nadie debe pagar una prima por las velocidades y los servicios que no están recibiendo. Llevar a cabo una prueba de velocidad asegurará que la gente reciba la velocidad que está pagando. Pido a los neoyorquinos que presenten sus resultados y ayuden a mi oficina a hacer responsables a los proveedores de servicios”. Para obtener más información, vaya a ag.ny.gov/SpeedTest.
Speed Read
AG urges New Yorkers to test Internet speeds
Prueba de velocidad
