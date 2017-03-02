Speed Read

AG urges New Yorkers to test Internet speeds

How fast can you go?

Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman wants to know.

The AG is encouraging New Yorkers to test their Internet speeds and submit the results through his office’s website, as part of an ongoing investigation into whether or not Internet service providers are delivering on the speeds and services promised.

Schneiderman’s consumer alert follows the Feb. 1st announcement of his office’s lawsuit against Charter Communications and its subsidiary Spectrum-Time Warner Cable for allegedly conducting “a deliberate scheme to defraud and mislead” New York customers by promising Internet speeds the company knew it could not deliver.

A 16-month investigation by Schneiderman’s office into the company’s Internet speeds determined that subscribers were receiving wired speeds up to 70 percent slower than promised, and Wi-Fi speeds up to 80 percent slower.

“The allegations…confirm what millions of New Yorkers have long suspected — Spectrum-Time Warner Cable has been ripping you off,” said Schneiderman, who vowed to also investigate other service providers.

Schneiderman is seeking for Spectrum-Time Warner Cable customers to receive a credit related to Internet service, for which many paid up to $109.99 per month.

He also urged New Yorkers to use his new consumer alert as a tool in selecting the Internet service plan that best suits their needs.

The Attorney General’s office advised consumers of a number of independent online tools to help check speed, including Measurement Lab’s Internet Health Test, Oookla and DSL Reports.

“Millions of New York families and businesses depend on reliable Internet for everything from running a business to communicating with family and friends,” said Schneiderman. “No one should be paying a premium for speeds and services they aren’t receiving. Conducting a speed test will ensure people are getting the speed they’re paying for, and I urge New Yorkers to submit their results and help my office continue to hold service providers accountable.”

For more information, go to ag.ny.gov/SpeedTest.