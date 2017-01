Sounding the alarm on ACA repeal

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

‎Devastation is at hand.

That was the dire warning ‎offered by New York City Deputy Mayor of Health and Human Services Herminia Palacio and other city officials should ‎the Affordable Care Act (ACA) come to an end.

As Congressional Republicans continue to negotiate plans to repeal President Obama’s signature healthcare act, Palacio said its elimination would have ominous consequences for city residents and the city’s struggling public hospital system.

“Taking away the ACA without replacement means devastation for New Yorkers, more chronic illnesses, more folks in the ER and shorter life spans,” said Palacio, who joined members of Make the Road New York (MRNY) and other advocates at a City Hall rally on January 18 to urge Congress to protect health coverage for Americans.

Palacio said that 1.7 million people in New York City stand to lose health insurance if the ACA is repealed, many of them in vulnerable demographics such as low-income and immigrant communities.

“The bottom line — we will increase the risks of people dying because they didn’t have access to the care they needed,” she stated.

The NYC Health + Hospitals system, which caters to immigrant and underinsured patients and is already burdened by a $1.8 billion budget deficit, would be strained by half a billion dollars in lost annual revenue if the ACA is repealed, Palacio said.

“Nearly one in two Health + Hospital patients will be without coverage,” said Palacio, who added that the state budget would stand to lose $3.7 billion.

“We cannot tackle income inequality, we cannot be a fair and just society without affordable, high-quality healthcare,” she remarked.

While President Donald Trump has insisted that his administration will offer a replacement plan, no details on specific coverage options have yet been offered.

At the rally, MRNY released a report detailing the substantially positive impact health insurance coverage has had on immigrants in New York.

To compile data for the report, MRNY conducted 838 surveys and eight focus groups, mostly with Latino immigrants, said the group’s Director of Public Programs, Becca Telzak.

“Our analysis of the data showed that having health insurance more than doubled the rate that someone has a primary care provider for regular visits,” explained Telzak. She said that those with insurance also reported decreased use of emergency rooms and outpatient hospitals, and reduced stress related to financial by concerns about high medical bills.

Margarita Galarza said her life is much improved since receiving health insurance through the ACA.

“I’m not the only Hispanic person in my community who did not have access to insurance before the Affordable Care Act,” said Galarza, who said she fears Congress will take her coverage away.

“I’m scared we will be unable to pay for our medical bills. And scared to go to emergency room without insurance,” she remarked.

Telzak called on federal lawmakers to protect health coverage so that insured individuals remain insured.

She said a repeal of the ACA would mean a “huge setback” from coverage advances made in New York in recent years.

“Instead of going backwards, we should be building off of our current programs and protecting and expanding health coverage for all immigrants in New York State,” stated Telzak.

Dr. Priscilla Chukwueke, Regional Vice President of Interns and Residents at Harlem Hospital, said “it’s a no-brainer” that the health of low-income New Yorkers would suffer if the ACA is cut.

“They don’t have any means of covering themselves,” Chukwueke remarked. “You cut it, they will stop coming to the clinics, they will stop doing what they’re supposed to do to take care of themselves. We’ll see a decline in health, and we don’t want that.”

Palacio said that city currently has an uninsured rate of 5 percent, below the national average of 9 percent.

In late November, the city launched the Get Covered NYC program, in attempt to enroll as many New Yorkers as possible in low- or no-cost health insurance.

“In six weeks, we’ve scheduled over 2,000 enrollment appointments,” said Regina Schwartz, Chief of Staff for the Mayor’s Office of Intergovernmental Affairs. She said the goal is to enroll 50,000 people by the end of 2017.

An ACA repeal would also spell job loss for New York State, said Taylor Frazier, Policy Associate with Community Service Society (CSS), who noted that over 131,000 New Yorkers could be put out of work, with the losses being felt outside of the health care industry.

“Sixty-three percent of the jobs would be in other fields, such as construction, real estate and retail,” Frazier said.

Palacio urged New Yorkers to call their Congressional representative and be prepared to fight to keep their health insurance.

“Some of us are mad, some of us are scared, but all of us need to get organized,” she remarked. “We need to send our messages loud and clear — health care isn’t a privilege of the few, it’s a right of the all.”

For more information, please visit www.maketheroadny.org or www.cssny.org.