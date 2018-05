“Sometimes I have to call things out”

Roundtable held with Schools Chancellor Carranza

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

Growing up, Richard Carranza’s parents spoke only Spanish at home.

The son of Mexican immigrants, Carranza said though his parents were bilingual, they opted to focus on Spanish at home, so assured were they that he and his brother would learn English at school.

“I give them tremendous credit, because of the incredible faith that they had that public schools would do well by their children,” said the new Schools Chancellor.

A month in, Carranza recently participated in a roundtable discussion with community media outlets.

The forum, held at Tweed Courthouse on May 10, was part of the Newsmakers series sponsored by CUNY’s Center for Community and Ethnic Media (CCEM).

Carranza was joined by Yolanda Torres, Executive Superintendent of the DOE’s Division of Family and Community Engagement, and Elizabeth Rose, Deputy Chancellor of the DOE’s Division of Operations.

Carranza began his role as head of the Department of Education (DOE) on April 1, after previously helming the school systems of Houston and San Francisco.

In his first few weeks on the job in New York, Carranza toured schools in all five boroughs and conducted several town halls.

“I have found a community that is very engaged in the public education of their children,” he said. “For me, that just speaks of a healthy community of people that want to be involved and of people that want to be part of the conversation.”

As the leader of the nation’s largest school system, serving 1.1 million students, Carranza said he is prepared to handle controversy and the often political nature of the job.

“Sometimes it’s unpopular, sometimes I have to call things out,” he said.

“You have to understand it’s going to be political, but I’m not running for an office,” he added. “I will be talking face to face, openly, regardless of whether my opinions are popular or not.”

Carranza also recently announced the opening of 32 new Dual Language (DL) and 16 Transition Bilingual Education (TBE) programs to come this fall, including the first Albanian DL program in the Bronx.

Speaking about the DOE’s Renewal Schools program, Carranza said he disagreed with the assessment of many public school parents that the program was a failure, as critics have pointed out that many of the 94 schools originally tabbed for special resources under the program have already closed.

Carranza countered that several schools have exited the program due to improved performance, but acknowledged that the city needs to do a better job of communicating what the expectations are for Renewal Schools, the methods used to accomplish renewal goals, and what the consequences are if the goals aren’t met.

“The parents, the advocates, the faith-based folks that live and work in the communities of the schools we’re talking about, it’s important that everyone is clear about we’re trying to do,” he said.

Carranza said he wanted active participation from elected officials in crafting solutions for improving Renewal Schools. “We’re going to have a re-engagement of all of the communities around those schools,” he said.

Regarding school diversity, Carranza said more needed to be done. “If we continue with the status quo, we will continue to have segregated schools,” he stated.

Torres explained that the DOE had formed a School Diversity Advisory Group that would be hosting town halls throughout the city that include students, parents and community members.

“We want them to feel that we’re listening, that their voices are being heard, because everybody experiences this in a different way,” she said.

Carranza pointed out that the city recently allocated $125 million in “Fair Student Funding” to bolster school budgets, but said that Albany needs to provide more funding for the education system.

Rose said the DOE is investing $100 million to improve accessibility of school buildings and make them more ADA-compliant.

“This is the first time that our capital plan has specifically recognized accessibility as an important category,” said Rose.

Regarding school safety, Carranza said students have repeatedly told him that they do not like metal detectors and “don’t want their schools to look like prisons.” He said that protecting schools depended in part on students policing themselves and reporting potential problems.

“The most impenetrable security system for any school is where students create an environment where they take responsibility for their own safety, and know that they can talk to somebody,” he remarked.

Carranza said he’s hoping to encourage more young people to become teachers, and is working with the United Federation of Teachers (UFT) to create a pipeline for students to come into the teaching profession.

“When students see people in noble professions like teachers, like police officers, it demystifies that profession as a career choice,” he said.