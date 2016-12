Solitary Stop

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

It is the isolation Victor Pate remembers the most.

The Harlem native, who was incarcerated for 15 years, was kept in solitary confinement for 90 consecutive days for a non-violent infraction of prison rules.

Pate said he still feels the effects of his experience, where he was cut off from most human contact in a cell “the size of a closet,” he said.

“It changed me greatly,” Pate remarked. “It changed me psychologically, and affected my ability to interact with others.”

Pate and other formerly prisoners rallied outside of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s Manhattan office on Fri., Dec. 23, seeking to draw attention to the torturous conditions endured by those in solitary confinement, and calling on Cuomo and state lawmakers to pass legislation that would end the practice.

Advocates said that prisoners in solitary confinement are sometimes kept there for months or years at a time, a practice they say amounts to cruelty.

“We know that solitary confinement is torture, we know that it’s inhumane,” said Pate. “How can they expect us to act humanely when we come out, when we’re not treated humanely ourselves?”

The prisoners joined with members of the advocacy group Campaign for Alternatives to Isolated Confinement (CAIC) in front of Cuomo’s Third Avenue office, advocating for the passage of the Humane Alternatives to Long Term (HALT) Solitary Confinement bill, sponsored by State Senator Bill Perkins, which is currently under consideration in the legislature.

The bill would restrict the length of days an individual can be held in solitary confinement to no more than 15 consecutive days, and provide for rehabilitative and therapeutic programs and support.

Jared Chausow, Advocacy Specialist with Brooklyn Defender Services, said that approximately 4,500 individuals are kept in solitary confinement in New York prisons each day.

“The average stay is 60 to 90 days, but some are kept there for years,” he said.

According to the Association of State Correctional Administrators, the percentage of New York’s state prison population that is in solitary is approximately double the national average.

While the United Nations adopted a “Mandela Rule” prohibiting solitary confinement beyond 15 days, New York State places no limit on the total time a person may spend in isolation.

“We’re targeting Governor Cuomo because some of the provisions in the proposed legislation could be enacted by executive order,” said Chausow.

Members of CAIC said that the group stages rallies throughout the state on the 23rd of each month, in recognition of the 23 hours per day that prisoners typically spend in solitary confinement.

The advocates delivered an oversized holiday card to Cuomo, asking him to end solitary confinement.

Former prisoner Tyrrell Muhammed said that the holiday season is a difficult time for the incarcerated.

“Holidays, when you’re in prison, you’re supposed to be held together by your memories and the good times you shared,” said Muhammed. “But if you’re there long enough, you don’t even have memories anymore.”

Muhammed, who spent 27 years in prison, said he was kept in solitary confinement for 7 years. His only contact during that time was with prison guards.

“It was the first time I had to fight for my sanity,” he said. “You lose track of time, and what day or month it is.”

“I felt like I went insane,” said Ken Bright, a Bronx native who spent two years in isolation during a 20-year prison sentence. “I was damaged, but I survived.”

Former prisoners said that the sensory deprivation and lack of normal human interaction can lead to psychological and physical damage.

“A lot of people come into ‘the box’ who might have mental health issues already,” said Bright. “We need to bring some type of humanity.”

Cuomo’s office responded the Governor has already been working to improve conditions for prisoners.

“Under the Governor’s leadership, the State brokered the landmark agreement with NYCLU last year that significantly reformed the use and conditions of solitary confinement,” said Cuomo spokesperson Jason Elan. “These reforms have established clear disciplinary guidelines, including ending the practice of solitary confinement for juveniles, and we will continue to implement these critical policies to ensure for a safer and fairer correctional system.”

For more information, please visit nycaic.org.