Solace in the Solstice
Consuelo en el solsticio
Story by Sherry Mazzocchi
Everyone called him Gus.
William Fairchild Weidlich was on a trajectory for success. He went to the best schools—Exeter, then Yale. He got a law degree from the University of Virginia in 1963.
Gus was a successful Manhattan lawyer who lived in Northern Manhattan and played tennis in his spare time. He had a nice life and family.
But when his wife became ill, he stopped working to care for her. The lengthy and expensive illness ate up their savings. After she died, his own health failed and he couldn’t return to work. He ended up homeless.
Gus is one of many who will be memorialized at a service this Wednesday evening. The Homeless Person’s Memorial Day is held in more than 170 cities across the country on the Winter Solstice—the longest night of the year.
When you are out on the street, any night can feel like the longest night of the year, said Jeff Foreman, Policy Director for Care for the Homeless. That organization, along with Urban Pathways, is sponsoring the service.
The memorial, held at the Drisha Institute for Jewish Education on 65th Street begins with a reading of the names. As each name is read, a candle is lit and passed into the audience. Information and any photos are presented on a screen as friends eulogize people who’ve passed away.
It is a way to commemorate people who have been largely forgotten.
Gus’s story is not unique, said Foreman.
“I think people often like to think they are different. But in New York City, I constantly see these studies that say people are one or two paychecks away from being homeless.”
Foreman said about 21 percent of New Yorkers are at or below the poverty threshold. Many people have an image of homeless people as mentally ill, recently incarcerated or substance abusers. “But a lot of people are just one step away,” he said.
After Gus lost his savings, he was pushed into homelessness. For the past few years of his life, Gus lived in supported housing and became a peer advocate for homeless people.
He worked with Foreman and other members of Care for the Homeless, telling others about their 29 free health clinics available in shelters, soup kitchens or drop in centers, or about their Bronx shelter for women with physical or mental health issues.
“We run a shelter,” said Foreman, “but that’s not the preferred way to deal with homelessness.”
Foreman said the problem could be eliminated in a matter of years if the federal government spent more money on affordable and supportive housing. Spending more on creating housing specifically for homeless and at risk people ultimately costs society less–not only on housing, but also in health care.
Many homeless people often have untreated illnesses and go to emergency rooms only when absolutely necessary. “It’s the worst and most expensive way to get treatment because if you wait until you are sick enough to go to the emergency room you’ve already passed the place where it should’ve been taken care of,” Foreman said.
At the end of Gus’s life, he struggled to do things. He looked older than he was. He was ill but he still went to meetings. He had difficulty walking, yet he came to the start of an AIDS walk because he wanted to show support. He went to shelters and drop-in centers and help people register to vote.
Many formerly incarcerated people mistakenly believe they can no longer vote. However, in New York State even convicted felons retain the right to vote if they are no longer in prison or on parole.
Gus could always tell who needed his counsel. They would usually avoid eye contact out of embarrassment because they thought they couldn’t vote.
“You can,” Gus would say, “and let’s get you registered right now!”
“Often these people feel like they had been given back part of their humanity they thought was gone forever,” Foreman said. “It was so wonderful for people.”
Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day program on December 21st, the date of the Winter Solstice, at the Drisha Institute for Jewish Education, on the 5th floor at 37 W. 65th Street, between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West. The event will begin at 4 p.m. with the serving of a full meal, with the program set to begin at 5 p.m. and end by 6 p.m.
For more information, please visit bit.ly/2i6JKPp or call 212.366.4459.
Historia por Sherry Mazzocchi
Todos lo llamaban Gus.
William Fairchild Weidlich estaba camino al éxito. Fue a las mejores escuelas: Exeter y luego Yale. Obtuvo un título de abogado en la Universidad de Virginia en 1963.
Gus era un exitoso abogado de Manhattan que vivía en el norte de Manhattan y jugaba tenis en su tiempo libre. Tenía una vida agradable y una familia.
Pero cuando su esposa se enfermó, dejó de trabajar para cuidarla. La larga y costosa enfermedad consumió sus ahorros. Después de su muerte, su salud fracasó y no pudo volver a trabajar. Terminó sin hogar.
Gus es uno de los muchos que serán conmemorados en un servicio este miércoles por la noche. El Día de los Caídos de las Personas sin Hogar se celebra en más de 170 ciudades de todo el país en el Solsticio de Invierno, la noche más larga del año.
Cuando estás en la calle, cualquier noche puede sentirse como la noche más larga del año, dijo Jeff Foreman, director de Políticas de Care for the Homeless. Esa organización, junto con Urban Pathways, patrocina el servicio.
El homenaje, celebrado en el Instituto Drisha para la Educación Judía en la calle 65, comienza con una lectura de los nombres. Al leerse cada nombre, se enciende una vela y se pasa al público. Información y fotos se presentan en una pantalla mientras los amigos elogian a las personas que han fallecido.
Es una manera de conmemorar a las personas que han sido, en gran medida, olvidadas.
La historia de Gus no es única, dijo Foreman.
“Creo que a las personas a menudo le gusta pensar que son diferentes. Pero en la ciudad de Nueva York, constantemente veo estos estudios que dicen que la gente está a uno o dos cheques de pago de quedar sin hogar”.
Foreman dijo que cerca del 21 por ciento de los neoyorquinos están en -o por debajo- del umbral de pobreza. Muchas personas tienen una imagen de personas sin hogar como enfermos mentales, recientemente encarcelados o abusadores de sustancias. “Pero mucha gente está a un paso de distancia”, dijo.
Después de que Gus perdiera sus ahorros, fue empujado a estar sin hogar. Durante los últimos años de su vida, estuvo en viviendas de apoyo y se convirtió en un defensor de las personas sin hogar, sus pares.
Trabajó con Foreman y otros miembros de Care for the Homeless, contando a otros acerca de sus 29 clínicas de salud gratuitas disponibles en albergues, comedores populares o centros, o sobre su refugio del Bronx para mujeres con problemas de salud física o mental.
Tenemos un refugio, dijo Foreman, pero esa no es la forma preferida de lidiar con la falta de vivienda.
Explicó que el problema podría ser eliminado en cuestión de años si el gobierno federal gastara más dinero en vivienda asequible y de apoyo. Gastar más en la creación de vivienda, específicamente para personas sin hogar y en riesgo, en última instancia, cuesta menos a la sociedad. No sólo en la vivienda, sino también en la atención de la salud.
Muchas personas sin hogar a menudo tienen enfermedades no tratadas y van a las salas de emergencia sólo cuando es absolutamente necesario. “Es la peor y más cara manera de recibir tratamiento, porque si esperan hasta estar lo suficientemente enfermos para ir a la sala de emergencias ya han pasado el lugar donde deberían haberlos cuidado”, dijo Foreman.
Al final de su vida, Gus tuvo dificultades para hacer las cosas. Parecía más viejo que él. Estaba enfermo pero seguía acudiendo a las reuniones. Tenía dificultad para caminar, pero llegó al comienzo de una caminata por el SIDA porque quería mostrar apoyo. Iba a los refugios y a los centros de acogida y ayudó a la gente a registrarse para votar.
Muchas personas encarceladas creen erróneamente que ya no pueden votar, sin embargo, en el estado de Nueva York, incluso los delincuentes convictos conservan el derecho a votar si ya no están en prisión o bajo libertad condicional.
Gus siempre sabía quién necesitaba su consejo. Por lo general, evitaban el contacto visual por vergüenza porque pensaban que no podían votar.
“Sí pueden”, les decía, “¡y vamos a inscribirlos ahora mismo!”.
“A menudo, estas personas se sienten como si se les hubiera devuelto parte de su humanidad que pensaban que se había ido para siempre”, dijo Foreman. “Era tan maravilloso para la gente”.
El programa del Día de los Caídos de las Personas sin Hogar del 21 de diciembre en el Solsticio de Invierno, en el Instituto Drisha para la Educación Judía, ubicado en el quinto piso del No. 37 de la Calle 65 Oeste, entre la Avenida Columbus y Central Park Oeste. El evento comenzará a las 4 p.m. con el servicio de una comida completa, el programa se tiene previsto que inicie a las 5 p.m. y termine a las 6 p.m.
Para obtener más información, por favor visite bit.ly/2i6JKPp o llame al 212.366.4459.