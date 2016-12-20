Solace in the Solstice

Story by Sherry Mazzocchi

Everyone called him Gus.

William Fairchild Weidlich was on a trajectory for success. He went to the best schools—Exeter, then Yale. He got a law degree from the University of Virginia in 1963.

Gus was a successful Manhattan lawyer who lived in Northern Manhattan and played tennis in his spare time. He had a nice life and family.

But when his wife became ill, he stopped working to care for her. The lengthy and expensive illness ate up their savings. After she died, his own health failed and he couldn’t return to work. He ended up homeless.

Gus is one of many who will be memorialized at a service this Wednesday evening. The Homeless Person’s Memorial Day is held in more than 170 cities across the country on the Winter Solstice—the longest night of the year.

When you are out on the street, any night can feel like the longest night of the year, said Jeff Foreman, Policy Director for Care for the Homeless. That organization, along with Urban Pathways, is sponsoring the service.

The memorial, held at the Drisha Institute for Jewish Education on 65th Street begins with a reading of the names. As each name is read, a candle is lit and passed into the audience. Information and any photos are presented on a screen as friends eulogize people who’ve passed away.

It is a way to commemorate people who have been largely forgotten.

Gus’s story is not unique, said Foreman.

“I think people often like to think they are different. But in New York City, I constantly see these studies that say people are one or two paychecks away from being homeless.”

Foreman said about 21 percent of New Yorkers are at or below the poverty threshold. Many people have an image of homeless people as mentally ill, recently incarcerated or substance abusers. “But a lot of people are just one step away,” he said.

After Gus lost his savings, he was pushed into homelessness. For the past few years of his life, Gus lived in supported housing and became a peer advocate for homeless people.

He worked with Foreman and other members of Care for the Homeless, telling others about their 29 free health clinics available in shelters, soup kitchens or drop in centers, or about their Bronx shelter for women with physical or mental health issues.

“We run a shelter,” said Foreman, “but that’s not the preferred way to deal with homelessness.”

Foreman said the problem could be eliminated in a matter of years if the federal government spent more money on affordable and supportive housing. Spending more on creating housing specifically for homeless and at risk people ultimately costs society less–not only on housing, but also in health care.

Many homeless people often have untreated illnesses and go to emergency rooms only when absolutely necessary. “It’s the worst and most expensive way to get treatment because if you wait until you are sick enough to go to the emergency room you’ve already passed the place where it should’ve been taken care of,” Foreman said.

At the end of Gus’s life, he struggled to do things. He looked older than he was. He was ill but he still went to meetings. He had difficulty walking, yet he came to the start of an AIDS walk because he wanted to show support. He went to shelters and drop-in centers and help people register to vote.

Many formerly incarcerated people mistakenly believe they can no longer vote. However, in New York State even convicted felons retain the right to vote if they are no longer in prison or on parole.

Gus could always tell who needed his counsel. They would usually avoid eye contact out of embarrassment because they thought they couldn’t vote.

“You can,” Gus would say, “and let’s get you registered right now!”

“Often these people feel like they had been given back part of their humanity they thought was gone forever,” Foreman said. “It was so wonderful for people.”

Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day program on December 21st, the date of the Winter Solstice, at the Drisha Institute for Jewish Education, on the 5th floor at 37 W. 65th Street, between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West. The event will begin at 4 p.m. with the serving of a full meal, with the program set to begin at 5 p.m. and end by 6 p.m.

For more information, please visit bit.ly/2i6JKPp or call 212.366.4459.