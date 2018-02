Society Scholars

High achieving students were feted at setting known for creatures wild and wise.

The Dominican Day Parade, Inc. (DDP) recently awarded 29 scholarships to college students of Dominican descent at the Wildlife Conservation Society’s (WCS) Bronx Zoo.

The nonprofit organization, which promotes and elevates Dominican culture and folklore across the nation, celebrated a “Our Future, Our Youth” reception at the Wildlife Conservation Society’s Bronx Zoo to honor distinguished Dominican-American college students on February 22nd.

“We are thrilled to be hosting the Dominican Day Parade’s scholarship winners and their families at the Bronx Zoo,” said Executive Vice President John F. Calvelli. “Here at WCS, we believe that the key to saving wildlife and conserving wild places is education – inspiring young people to value nature. Our New York City youth, who reflect the great diversity of our nation’s largest cities, are the future change-makers who will lead this charge.”

DDP’s Scholarship Committee, co-chaired by Dr. Ramona Hernández, Ph.D. and Prof. Silvio Torres-Saillant, Ph.D., selected the winning college students from campuses throughout the United States. The honorees received scholarship grants ranging in amounts from $1,000 to $3,000.

“This year’s applicants surpassed our expectations,” said Hernández. “Their essays are a testament to the Dominican legacy we want to uphold and instill for generations to come.”

María M. Khury, DDP Board Chair remarked, “It’s been almost three years since the Dominican Day Parade was reconstituted and we are proud that we’ve been able to significantly assist 81 undergraduate Dominican students accomplish their educational goals.”

DDP, by its own accounting, has awarded a total of $104,000 in scholarships in the past three years. Certificates of merit from Congressman Adriano Espaillat, Public Advocate Letitia James, and City Comptroller Scott Stringer were also presented to the students.

For more information, please visit www.dominicanparade.org.