Snow and Ice Melt Advisory



During melting snow and ice conditions, the Department of Buildings (DOB) is reminding all builders, contractors, and property owners to secure their properties from hazardous conditions. Falling icicles and snow masses from buildings can injure pedestrians, damage vehicles, and disrupt transportation if streets must be closed for safety reasons.

If sites are not safely secured, DOB will take enforcement action with the issuance of violations if necessary.

To safeguard construction sites, builders, contractors and developers should take all precautionary measures including but not limited to the following:

Safely clear icicles and vulnerable snow masses from sidewalk sheds and supported and suspended scaffolds.

Clear roofs, overhangs and gutters of melting snow and ice.

Clear gutters and spouts of debris to allow proper drainage.

Call 911 if there is an emergency on a construction site.

To secure a building, property owners should take all precautionary measures including but not limited to the following:

Secure and clear roofs, awnings, umbrellas and overhangs of melting snow and ice.

Remove ice and snow from tree limbs and other structures.

Ensure gutters are clear of debris to allow drainage.

New Yorkers are encouraged to call 311 to report dangerous snow melt conditions or 911 to report emergencies at construction sites or buildings. New Yorkers who suspect a building or property has been structurally compromised should call 911.