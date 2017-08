Snipping SNAP

Report: Proposed cuts would hurt residents

By Andrea Sears | New York News Connection

A new analysis of President Donald Trump’s proposed budget shows it would take billions from lower-income New Yorkers.

The president’s budget would cut SNAP benefits, formerly known as food stamps, by $193 billion nationwide over ten years by moving some costs to the states, making stricter eligibility requirements and program reductions.

Joel Berg, CEO of the nonprofit Hunger Free America, said a New York City Independent Budget Office (IBO) analysis showed by 2023 New York State’s share would be about $1.2 billion a year.

“Even if a small percentage of these cuts go through,” Berg said, “we would see a dramatic increase in hunger and the closest to starvation-like conditions we’ve had in New York City since the Depression.”

The IBO said while Congress is likely to substantially modify the President’s proposals, reductions to entitlement programs are being seriously discussed.

The Trump budget also would cut Supplemental Security Income and Social Security Disability by $72 billion over ten years, and Temporary Assistance to Needy Families block grants by 10 percent – cuts Berg said New York State would be hard-pressed to replace.

“It’d be even worse in other parts of the country that are even less progressive than New York,” he said. “So, the impact truly could be devastating, not only in New York but nationwide.”

Berg noted that opposition from Democrats and some moderate Republicans in Congress have so far kept cuts in the proposed House budget from coming to a vote.

For more information, please visit www.hungerfreeamerica.org or call 212.825.0028.

Need assistance?

SNAP Eligibility for NYC Residents

Contact Hunger Free America’s Benefits Access team, which has members who speak 7 languages, at 212.825.0028 x213 to find out your SNAP eligibility.

Finding Food

USDA Clearinghouse and National Hunger Hotline

If you need help finding food, call the National Hunger Hotline at:

1-866-3-Hungry for English

1-877-8-Hambre para Español