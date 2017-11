Slowed: Right to Know

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

Stuck.

As the clock ticks down on the City Council’s current legislative session, the Right to Know Act remains stuck in limbo.

With only three stated meetings left for the Council in 2017, time is running out for the legislation to be passed this year, as the lead sponsors of the bills, Councilmembers Ritchie Torres and Antonio Reynoso, had previously insisted would happen.

The Right to Know Act consists of a pair of bills — one that would make NYPD officers identify themselves and state the reason for interaction in non-emergency encounters with the public, and another that requires officers to inform people of their right to refuse a search.

Though they have the support of the majority of Councilmembers, the bills have languished since first being introduced in 2014 and have yet to be brought up for an official vote.

At an October rally near City Hall that drew hundreds of supporters, Torres vowed that the legislation would get done in 2017.

“I can assure you we will not be going into 2018 without passing the Right to Know Act,” Torres said at the time. “It’s going to pass this year.”

Reynoso and Torres had suggested they could use a motion to discharge to force a Council vote, a move encouraged by advocacy groups such as Communities United for Police Reform.

But on November 16, Torres explained that the Council was working on a compromise with the bill requiring police to identify themselves and said he wouldn’t force a discharge unless an agreement could be reached.

“I encourage both sides to take the proposal that is on the table. If we fail to pass a substantive compromise in the current legislative session, then we’re unlikely to ever have it,” said Torres.

Fed-up activists gathered at City Hall prior to the Council’s stated meeting on November 16 to criticize lawmakers for not voting on the Right to Know Act that day.

They touted November 16 as an essential date to pass the bills by, as it would allow time in 2017 for overriding a potential veto by Mayor Bill de Blasio, who has said he does not support the legislation.

“Today was the last day for these bills to be discharged to the floor or passed to protect the Council’s ability to override a mayoral veto if necessary,” said Yul-san Liem, Co-Director of the Justice Committee. “We are deeply disappointed that action has not been taken.”

Advocates called out Reynoso and Torres for not leading a Council vote on the floor during that day’s meeting.

“These bills should have been on the floor of the stated meeting if you were really down with the people,” remarked activist Linda Sarsour, who slammed “press conferences where elected officials stand here acting like they’re on our side, but they’re not actually doing the work that needs to be done on the inside.”

“The last thing we need is for our police officers to continue doing this and for Councilmembers day in and day out say they support us and say they’re going to pass this bill, but then act on the contrary once they’re on the inside,” added Charles Núñez, an advocate with Youth Represent.

Liem criticized media coverage that routinely referred to the bills as controversial.

“These are not controversial bills, these are common sense,” she said. “It is not controversial to ask and to believe that the NYPD should tell you who they are and why they are stopping you.”

Victoria Davis, sister of Delrawn Small, who was killed by an NYPD officer last July, noted that the Patrolmens’ Benevolent Association has voiced opposition to the legislation.

“Those who have no fear of injustice have no right telling people who are in fear of injustice how to respond,” she said.

Bianca Cunningham, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, said that when she is out canvassing various neighborhoods, people tell her they “are outraged that it is not already a part of regular protocol” for NYPD police officers to identify themselves and inform people of their right to refuse a search.

“It is way past the time to do what is right,” she said. “It’s very disappointing today that politics are prevailing over the needs of the people in our communities.”

Advocates said they would ramp up activity in the coming weeks to keep pressure on lawmakers, including canvassing in the districts of Torres and Reynoso, the bill’s sponsors, and holding additional protests.

The remaining stated meetings of the City Council are scheduled to be held on Nov. 30th; Dec. 11th and Dec. 19th.