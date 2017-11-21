A massive fire destroyed the top two floors of a six-story Hamilton Heights apartment building on November 17. The six-alarm blaze at 565 West 144th Street broke out just before 3:15 p.m., fire officials said. More than 200 firefighters across 50 units eventually reported to the scene. The fire burned well into the evening, as neighbors reported smoke shooting high into the air, and the Health Department urged local residents to keep their windows closed. Dozens of residents were evacuated from the building, with several displaced families relocated by the Red Cross to hotels and shelters. The fire was not considered under control until about 9 a.m. the following morning, fire officials said. The FDNY reported that nine people — seven firefighters, one police officer and one civilian — were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. A donation drive has been launched to assist families affected by the fire. Clothing, toiletries and school supplies can be dropped off at the offices of City Councilmember Mark Levine at 500 West 141st Street, Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer at 431 West 125th Street, Community Board 9 at 16-18 Old Broadway and 3333 Broadway. For more information, please visit council.nyc.gov/district-7 or call 212.928.6814. Un incendio masivo destruyó los dos pisos superiores de un edificio de apartamentos de seis pisos en Hamilton Heights el 17 de noviembre. El incendio de seis alarmas en el No. 565 de la Calle 144 Oeste estalló justo antes de las 3:15 p.m., dijeron los bomberos. Más de 200 bomberos de 50 unidades eventualmente se reportaron a la escena. El fuego ardió hasta bien entrada la noche, mientras los vecinos informaban sobre humo disparándose en el aire. El Departamento de Salud instó a los residentes locales a mantener sus ventanas cerradas. Decenas de residentes fueron evacuados del edificio, con varias familias desplazadas reubicadas por la Cruz Roja en hoteles y refugios. El incendio no se consideró bajo control sino hasta aproximadamente las 9 a.m. de la mañana siguiente, dijeron los bomberos. El FDNY informó que nueve personas, siete bomberos, un oficial de policía y un civil, fueron llevados al hospital sin lesiones que amenazaran sus vidas. La causa del incendio sigue bajo investigación. Se lanzó una campaña de donación para ayudar a las familias afectadas por el incendio. Se pueden dejar ropa, artículos de tocador y útiles escolares en las oficinas del concejal Mark Levine en el No. 500 de la Calle 141 Oeste; de la presidenta del condado de Manhattan, Gale Brewer en el No. 431 de la Calle 125 Oeste y la Junta Comunitaria 9 en el No. 16-18 de Old Broadway y el No. 3333 de Broadway. Para obtener más información, por favor visite council.nyc.gov/district-7 o llame al 212.928.6814.
Six-alarm fire destroys Hamilton Heights building
Fuego de seis alarmas destruye edificio
A massive fire destroyed the top two floors of a six-story Hamilton Heights apartment building on November 17.
The six-alarm blaze at 565 West 144th Street broke out just before 3:15 p.m., fire officials said. More than 200 firefighters across 50 units eventually reported to the scene.
The fire burned well into the evening, as neighbors reported smoke shooting high into the air, and the Health Department urged local residents to keep their windows closed.
Dozens of residents were evacuated from the building, with several displaced families relocated by the Red Cross to hotels and shelters.
The fire was not considered under control until about 9 a.m. the following morning, fire officials said.
The FDNY reported that nine people — seven firefighters, one police officer and one civilian — were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
A donation drive has been launched to assist families affected by the fire.
Clothing, toiletries and school supplies can be dropped off at the offices of City Councilmember Mark Levine at 500 West 141st Street, Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer at 431 West 125th Street, Community Board 9 at 16-18 Old Broadway and 3333 Broadway.
For more information, please visit council.nyc.gov/district-7 or call 212.928.6814.
Un incendio masivo destruyó los dos pisos superiores de un edificio de apartamentos de seis pisos en Hamilton Heights el 17 de noviembre.
El incendio de seis alarmas en el No. 565 de la Calle 144 Oeste estalló justo antes de las 3:15 p.m., dijeron los bomberos. Más de 200 bomberos de 50 unidades eventualmente se reportaron a la escena.
El fuego ardió hasta bien entrada la noche, mientras los vecinos informaban sobre humo disparándose en el aire. El Departamento de Salud instó a los residentes locales a mantener sus ventanas cerradas.
Decenas de residentes fueron evacuados del edificio, con varias familias desplazadas reubicadas por la Cruz Roja en hoteles y refugios.
El incendio no se consideró bajo control sino hasta aproximadamente las 9 a.m. de la mañana siguiente, dijeron los bomberos.
El FDNY informó que nueve personas, siete bomberos, un oficial de policía y un civil, fueron llevados al hospital sin lesiones que amenazaran sus vidas.
La causa del incendio sigue bajo investigación.
Se lanzó una campaña de donación para ayudar a las familias afectadas por el incendio.
Se pueden dejar ropa, artículos de tocador y útiles escolares en las oficinas del concejal Mark Levine en el No. 500 de la Calle 141 Oeste; de la presidenta del condado de Manhattan, Gale Brewer en el No. 431 de la Calle 125 Oeste y la Junta Comunitaria 9 en el No. 16-18 de Old Broadway y el No. 3333 de Broadway.
Para obtener más información, por favor visite council.nyc.gov/district-7 o llame al 212.928.6814.