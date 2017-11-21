Six-alarm fire destroys Hamilton Heights building

A massive fire destroyed the top two floors of a six-story Hamilton Heights apartment building on November 17.

The six-alarm blaze at 565 West 144th Street broke out just before 3:15 p.m., fire officials said. More than 200 firefighters across 50 units eventually reported to the scene.

The fire burned well into the evening, as neighbors reported smoke shooting high into the air, and the Health Department urged local residents to keep their windows closed.

Dozens of residents were evacuated from the building, with several displaced families relocated by the Red Cross to hotels and shelters.

The fire was not considered under control until about 9 a.m. the following morning, fire officials said.

The FDNY reported that nine people — seven firefighters, one police officer and one civilian — were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

A donation drive has been launched to assist families affected by the fire.

Clothing, toiletries and school supplies can be dropped off at the offices of City Councilmember Mark Levine at 500 West 141st Street, Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer at 431 West 125th Street, Community Board 9 at 16-18 Old Broadway and 3333 Broadway.

For more information, please visit council.nyc.gov/district-7 or call 212.928.6814.